The Kooks Release 'Eddie's Gun' - the Alternative Video
In honour of their 10th anniversary The Kooks released an alternative video for their bop "Eddie's Gun"
Their album "The Best Of..So Far" is out now!
Source
This is just an excuse to have a music post.
Did you also have a crush on Luke Pritchard back in the day? What is your favourite 'best of' album?
Edited at 2017-05-21 08:29 pm (UTC)
even though this style of music was everywhere 10 years ago i feel like it's all been so forgettable now.
and yes i did have a crush on luke lol he was so hot in the always where i need to be music video and his voice still sounds sexy on that song idc