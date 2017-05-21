The Kooks Release 'Eddie's Gun' - the Alternative Video

what a cute throwback and all their songs sound the same to me



damn this throwback!

even though this style of music was everywhere 10 years ago i feel like it's all been so forgettable now.

wow straight out of 2007 and i kinda dig it tbh



and yes i did have a crush on luke lol he was so hot in the always where i need to be music video and his voice still sounds sexy on that song idc

yes i totally agree! i love that song, my teenage self lived for it ahah and i still find his voice sexy tbh i wish i could see them live, need to check out their tour dates!

Naïve brings back so many memories for me.

that song will forever have a special place in my heart

I loved Naive and that She Moves In Her Own Way was about Katie Melua lmao.

I'm listening to The Libertines' Best Of right now cos I'm feeling nostalgic.

