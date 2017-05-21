snake

The Kooks Release 'Eddie's Gun' - the Alternative Video

In honour of their 10th anniversary The Kooks released an alternative video for their  bop "Eddie's Gun"

Their album "The Best Of..So Far" is out now!

This is just an excuse to have a music post. Did you also have a crush on Luke Pritchard back in the day? What is your favourite 'best of' album?
