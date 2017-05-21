H - late late show babe

Harry Styles debuts at #1 on Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart



Harry debuted #1 at Billboard's Top 200, with 230,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending May 18. Of this 193,000 were in traditional album sales.

With 193K in traditional album sales he is now the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist’s first full-length album since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991.

source: 1
This is pretty cool tbh
