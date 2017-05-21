Harry Styles debuts at #1 on Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart

i'm so happy for him :') i'm still listening to the album constantly and meet me in the hallway, woman, only angel, and from the dining table remain the best. though two ghosts has grown on me a lot Reply

does anyone have a dl link for the album? Reply

Me too, sis. Non-stop.



Add "Carolina" and that's my list too. I agree about TG as well.



Edited at 2017-05-22 12:12 am (UTC)

Nice! Get it, Harry! Reply

Get those traditional coins, Harold! Lol



I saw another member of Kiss, John Mayer, and some other lessers tweeting their love for his album the other day. People are really up his ass. Lmao! Bye bitches. Back of the line! I was here when he had long greasy hair, no personality, and disrespected me daily! I deserve this. Bye! Reply

do these ppl all have the same manager or what Reply

Nope. Only Meghan Trainor shares the same label with Harry. The rest just actually like the album. Lol Even Bieber tweeted about his album and carpool karaoke.



Edited at 2017-05-21 08:31 pm (UTC)

People have been breaking their backs lmao. It's a solid album, ONTD can SEETHE



jk, i know everyone saw this coming and it was totally expected etc. Reply

STAY BITTER, ONTD.











Edited at 2017-05-21 08:18 pm (UTC) well done, Harold!

I guess I have no choice, but I'll see how well he does with the second week sales.

I still have no vested interest in this album, but i can say this charismatic snowflake really did get his hustle on. Reply

lmao no one's bitter bc they all saw it coming ! Reply

good for ha! Reply

I want HQ video of the stevie songs. too much screaming to enjoy over and over again Reply

well, not HQ I guess. just the levels adjusted so the screaming isn't so over the top Reply

the definitions of white mediocrity have been successfully updated. Reply

iOS updated. Reply

Sean Spicer is a White House press secretary. Reply

lol Reply

ia he's try-hard & his fans are desperate Reply

Yup 😴 Reply

please don't drag poor Harold. save your dragging for the Pop girls and women in general because it's ok then.



seethe. Reply

is he going to get naked? Reply

he'll keep his pants on for some stellar guitar licks Reply

please don't put that visual out there. i'd buy his album if it meant putting clothes on and a paper bag on his head. Reply

he's not as desperate as Liam, so no. Reply

Congratulations, Harrrreeeehhhhh!





Edited at 2017-05-21 08:23 pm (UTC)

i'm shipping you 193,000 new headbands sis! <3 Reply

You're too good to me, bb <3 <3 <3 Reply

Proud of this sweet froggy prince, and super smug toward all the people in my life who outright laughed in my face when I said he would be super successful once 1D was over. He is truly living his best life!



Edited at 2017-05-21 08:22 pm (UTC)

Finally a white man beating all of the odds stacked against ha! Reply

LoL Reply

at least he knows he's white, unlike liam















(this is me attempting to participate in ONTD 1d stan wars, even though i was never a 1d fan and only like harry's album because i'm old and he does inoffensive dad rock) Reply

Lmao Reply

Use those Gaga tactics to inflate those sales hunny! Reply

I really enjoy listening to his album when I'm driving. But it's mostly just Carolina, Woman, Meet Me In The Hallway and recently Only Angel on repeat.



Edited at 2017-05-21 08:23 pm (UTC)

I only like 3-4 songs on the album but it was better than I expected given I didn't like the first single. Reply

real talk-- people keep saying his sales are "so high" because of the bundled cd/concert tickets and relating that to taylor and beiber but aren't taylor and beiber touring way bigger venues then harry? i don't think there were that many US tickets sold comparatively, right? Reply

And you had to opt in to receive the album, so idk how much of it counted toward sales. My friends and I had 8 tickets between us and only needed 2 albums because we had Spotify or already preordered Reply

yeah, i didn't think it contributed much from the looks of things but people have been bringing it up a bunch so i was trying to clarify. thanks :) Reply

It was almost 54,000 tickets sold and like the comment above said, you could opt out of getting the CD of you already had one preordered so it was probably even less than that but I'm not about to bring logic into ONTD because the majority hate Harry and anyone that is a fan of his so I'm staying in my corner. Lmaaaoo! Reply

These numbers are just reigniting stan wars and everyone is getting in their feelings and throwing out baseless and often just plain wrong There been a couple of odd conspiracy theories I've seen floating around already. Tour/ticket bundles aren't exactly a new thing and Harry's tour is actually really small given the demand. On top of that only a small percentage of those ticket bundles actually get redeemed.These numbers are just reigniting stan wars and everyone is getting in their feelings and throwing out baseless and often just plain wrong #facts Reply

