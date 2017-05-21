Harry Styles debuts at #1 on Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart
Congratulations to @Harry_Styles, who debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart https://t.co/Ox7nJdlvvw— billboard (@billboard) May 21, 2017
Harry debuted #1 at Billboard's Top 200, with 230,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending May 18. Of this 193,000 were in traditional album sales.
With 193K in traditional album sales he is now the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist’s first full-length album since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991.
This is pretty cool tbh
Add "Carolina" and that's my list too. I agree about TG as well.
I saw another member of Kiss, John Mayer, and some other lessers tweeting their love for his album the other day. People are really up his ass. Lmao! Bye bitches. Back of the line! I was here when he had long greasy hair, no personality, and disrespected me daily! I deserve this. Bye!
SEETHE
jk, i know everyone saw this coming and it was totally expected etc.
I still have no vested interest in this album, but i can say this charismatic snowflake really did get his hustle on.
seethe.
(this is me attempting to participate in ONTD 1d stan wars, even though i was never a 1d fan and only like harry's album because i'm old and he does inoffensive dad rock)
These numbers are just reigniting stan wars and everyone is getting in their feelings and throwing out baseless and often just plain wrong #facts
1. This was only valid for the US fans
2. You had the option to receive it
it wasn't some massive freebie where everyone who purchased a ticket got an album. Wasn't even an option for the non US fans.