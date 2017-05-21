Liam Payne Promises to 'Get Naked' If Strip That Down Goes # 1
Sorry @Harry_Styles & @NiallOfficial - looks like it'll be @Louis_Tomlinson that @liampayne will be calling on for babysitting duty! 😂 pic.twitter.com/R6ZYfcPh1m— Vodafone Big Top 40 (@BigTop40) May 21, 2017
Liam Payne stopped by Vodafone Big Top 40 to talk about his new bop Strip That Down. Payno revealed which One D boy he'll call if he ever needs help with diaper duty (Louis Tomlinson!), why he shouts out the boys in his new song, and how he'll celebrate when he tops the charts.
The blossoming panderer shares with the radio station: "If we get number one, I’m gonna get naked. Not even an Olly Murs thing, I’m just gonna get naked."
Liam liked @QuavoStuntin's IG post about #StripThatDown hitting number one on iTunes! pic.twitter.com/ilm7E9irHm— Daily Liam Payne (@realdailypayne) May 21, 2017
Payno may need to start preparing his Magic Mike impression because #STD currently crowns the iTunes charts, beating out Biebs, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Selena Gomez.
Sources: @BigTop40. @LiamPayne, 1.
