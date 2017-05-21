Liam Payne Promises to 'Get Naked' If Strip That Down Goes # 1

He can keep it Reply

Well, that's one way to get single sales. Lmaaaoooo Reply

Bear...



... Reply

Blame his partner. He himself wasn't crazy about the name. Reply

Why does Cheryl Cole make so many horrible life choices?



Girl needs an intervention. Reply

I'll pass Reply

why u lyin Reply

He has the face of a man with the facial hair but the body of like a young frat dude Reply

why is his face so much darker than the rest of his body? Reply

lol eek Reply

promote more Liam. He's my favorite Reply

That face is unfortunate and he probably has a tiny British peen.



Nobody be lying when they reject this fuggo. Reply

no thanks Reply

Coming for Bieber's tracks



Still can't believe two of 1d are dads Reply

I can't believe Bieber isn't a dad. Reply

He's all of our daddy Reply

That we know of. Reply

hustle for that chart position boo hustlee Reply

where is this from? Reply

teaser for his song of the summer STRIP THAT DOWN Reply

this gif lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

Lmaoo at Nicky and her passive shade. Reply

basically...also that whole segment was such an awkward watch, why did that cook hate nicole? lol Reply

Giada is..lets just leave it at that lmao Reply

LOL Reply

Perfect lol Reply

The desperation! Reply

omg im dyingg that he has a Giphy account to promo his single

lmfaoo Reply

OMG, for real?! *Runs to Giphy* Reply

he only has 3 basic gifs but lmao Reply

I know it's nothing new, but I hate (desperate) offers like that. Reply

No thanks Reply

Welp, that's one way to promote a song lmaooo Reply

kpop needs to take notes 👀 Reply

lmao mte Reply

sott already passed it on itunes lmao Reply

RIP the general public's taste Reply

damn at that imagine dragons song being number 4



i swear its been out for months now Reply

It has been. Both that song and the Sam Hunt one have been out since like January. Reply

I think the Believer got a boost due to Riverdale Reply

Despacito has been ruined by Bieber. I loved it when I only heard the original version on vacation in Spain or the Latino Top 100 on Spotify. Now it is everywhereeeeee.



The Danza Kuduro of 2017 Reply

