Solange wrote a letter to her teenage self for Teen Vogue cover story

My letter would go "Stop being lazy you fucking idiot and do something for your school grades"

I had so many people trying to come for me for saying it was harder to get into an Ivy League at undergrad than postgrad, despite receipts.



To have the focus and discipline to work towards something like that while you're still a stupid teenager is way harder than applying to grad schools as an adult with a full transcript and four years of knowing your ass better get something out of this to make your loan repayments taste less like bitter ashes.



This fucking kid got into Stanford writing



I know so many people that went to average colleges and got into ivy leagues for post grad. Reply

I would tell my teenage self "dump/get over that guy" about every guy I was into throughout my teenage years Reply

co-signed! none of them were worth that much time or energy. Reply

I love woke teen vogue, seventeen can suck it. Reply

yes ia, really digging this teen vogue Reply

17 was definitely a weird age for me. I was far away from home and my first year in college. I think 25 was my most uncomfortable year tho tbh.



the football-player’s-girlfriend-who-wears-b raided-blond-highlights-and-swears-by-ca pri-pants phase.



The other week a man who looked like he couldn't fit through a door because he went to the gym so much and was also wearing capri pants catcalled me. The catcalling didn't bother me as much as the unsightly capri pants. /csb



Edited at 2017-05-21 05:51 pm (UTC)

Are capri pants in now? I see guys wearing them with no socks and like...? Reply

God I hope not. I remember they were all the rage in the 2000s. Even I had some but at least I was in elementary school. My mom and ha friends still like to rock them tho! Reply

I see them at American Eagle and they call them "cropped" now. But now that I think about it, they are kind of rare these days. Reply

I just know ASOS got dem cute skinny "cropped" joggers and i wanted to get a black one. It's too hot here in SD lol. Reply

Wait, are capri pants never in? Everyone wears them here in the summer lol, what is going on. Reply

I think they are except they're not sold as capri pants anymore. Just 'cropped'. Reply

Focus in school! 😩 Reply

my biggest regret Reply

i used to subscribe to teen vogue as an actual teenager when it was populated by nothing but waif thin white girl and a near constant stream of children of nepotism being touted as the next big thing



i am elderly now but i recently ended up getting a free subscription and it's honestly amazing how much the tone and content has changed under elaine welteroth, she is a fucking gem and i hope she sticks around for as long as she wants/names her successor/etc/etc/give her the world Reply

a near constant stream of children of nepotism being touted as the next big thing



I have some bad news for you



.@ParisJackson is one of THREE cover stars for our 🎶MUSIC🎶 issue Stay tuned for more! ✨ https://t.co/39PegZAmTP pic.twitter.com/bo3gWaHyNR — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) May 16, 2017

I have some bad news for you

lol ik she's actually the second cover behind solange's (at least in the copy i got, i'm sure it rotates) but in the article she's at least discussing activism in some sense, this is less horrifying than like being told harley viera-newton and clara balzary were going to save music circa 2006 or the constant features on the children of fashion designers and how ~stylish~ they were (like no shit) Reply

Parent

Me to 17! me:



-edumacation

-stop being so stubborn and fightin'

-take care of your appearance more, betch Reply

I'd have a lot of advice for my teenage self. The problem is I already KNEW everything so I wouldn't have listened anyway. Reply

I can definitely relate to some of these phases lol



If I could tell myself that those girls making fun of you is just temporary and is just misguided anger, pick your friends wisely, popularity is not equal to validation, it's okay to admit that you're struggling mentally - it's not a weakness and you should've chosen to learn Spanish instead of French for you career 😂 Reply

I would tell myself to stop with all of the self loathing because life is too short. I missed out on a lot because I always felt like I wasn't good enough. Reply

Preach girl. I'm still there. Reply

same Reply

same Reply

I would tell myself that no guy is worth getting worked up about and that being single isn't so bad. Reply

Yesss Reply

I'd tell my teen self to really begin watching what she eats and fight hard to hold onto her belief that she can conquer the world because it'll be severely tested. I'd also tell her that there is nothing wrong with her diagnosis and to take ownership in that. Reply

teen self:

forget all the makeup except a lil eyeliner and mascara and for the love of god shape and fill in your brows!

study! your good grades do not cross over to university

go travel the summer after grade 12, you have more than enough money

stop being a little fandom nerd (thank god I didn't have tumblr)

try and hang out with boys more



to 17 year old me:



* Gossip Girl is a waste of time



* Don't worry about not fitting in with the other gay kids or having no sex drive



* Every boy that's nice to you isn't in love with you



* Find a way to do some light working out & squats away from your mother's influence



* There's nothing wrong at all with collecting dolls



* Don't let your fear of being all alone allow you to maintain a friendship with [redacted] that keeps you stifled/scared to express your opinions.



* Be proud to be black and gay



* Stop stressing out so much Reply

lmao @ the first one. gossip girl started off so well but ia. Reply

The first season was INCREDIBLE until Dan & Jenny's mom came and then I liked Jenny vs. Blair but then they started letting her be styled like her real life counterpart and then Dair was beautiful and perfect but Blair went back to her abuser & two people that share a sibling married in someone else's house. a MESS



Honestly, learning that Dan was GG only made me wish we'd learned that in episode 1 so that it could be more a tale of him wrestling with being as ruthless as before now that he knows and cares about the people on it.



At least it gave me some great music LOL Reply

Just because they're an adult & in a position of authority doesn't mean they're always right. Reply

thats a good one Reply

