senait

Solange wrote a letter to her teenage self for Teen Vogue cover story



excerpts:
🌸 you will dive head first without looking into phases that you are certain of who you are.
some of these stages include:
• the dance-is-life (aka “this leotard is my second skin”) phase.
• the Bible-thumping-church-camp phase
(which coincided and contradicted with the Fiona-Apple-fan-club-president phase).
• the Nas-aficionado-brown-lip-liner-and-Vaseline phase.
• the Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd phase.
• the football-player’s-girlfriend-who-wears-braided-blond-highlights-and-swears-by-capri-pants phase.

🌸 sometimes you push these phases to the max, and when you go out into the world feeling confident in who you are and what you reflect, young folks will call you names and grown folks will call you names. It’s ok. one day you will name yourself, and that name will belong to you. it will not be the ones they ordained: “crazy, ugly, attention-seeking, weirdo.”
i really hate to tell you this, but sometimes you will still get called these things as an adult, except you will actually embrace some of them. you will learn that these are just words. words that only have power if you choose to give them power. every once in a while they will hurt, but you will choose to turn those words into a symbol of beauty.

🌸 you realize watching a woman balance being a supportive mother, building a successful business from the ground up that was started in her garage, and giving back to the community will make you feel invincible and like the word “no” is just an echo in the universe that you'll never know. you often take her for granted, but you know with every joint in your bones that she is a phenomenon and you strive to make her proud.

🌸 seventeen will be the hardest year of your life. it will grow you up almost immediately. you will lose your best friend whom you love so much to gun violence in a single moment, and give birth to a new one within a year.
you will be terrified, and it’s ok that you don’t know what the future holds. some people will count you out because of the decision you’ve made to bring another life into the world so young, but you made the decision out of love and will live with the decision in love.
Read the full letter at the source




source: letter photo 1 photo 2

What would u tell your teen self, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,