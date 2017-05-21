Solange wrote a letter to her teenage self for Teen Vogue cover story
#Solange wrote a powerful letter to her teenage self for @teenvogue, w/ special forward by Thelma Golden https://t.co/TLDh1bSr8x pic.twitter.com/hFLlj0xQGU— Studio Museum Harlem (@studiomuseum) May 20, 2017
excerpts:
🌸 you will dive head first without looking into phases that you are certain of who you are.
some of these stages include:
• the dance-is-life (aka “this leotard is my second skin”) phase.
• the Bible-thumping-church-camp phase
(which coincided and contradicted with the Fiona-Apple-fan-club-president phase).
• the Nas-aficionado-brown-lip-liner-and-Vasel
• the Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-t
• the football-player’s-girlfriend-who-wears-b
🌸 sometimes you push these phases to the max, and when you go out into the world feeling confident in who you are and what you reflect, young folks will call you names and grown folks will call you names. It’s ok. one day you will name yourself, and that name will belong to you. it will not be the ones they ordained: “crazy, ugly, attention-seeking, weirdo.”
i really hate to tell you this, but sometimes you will still get called these things as an adult, except you will actually embrace some of them. you will learn that these are just words. words that only have power if you choose to give them power. every once in a while they will hurt, but you will choose to turn those words into a symbol of beauty.
🌸 you realize watching a woman balance being a supportive mother, building a successful business from the ground up that was started in her garage, and giving back to the community will make you feel invincible and like the word “no” is just an echo in the universe that you'll never know. you often take her for granted, but you know with every joint in your bones that she is a phenomenon and you strive to make her proud.
🌸 seventeen will be the hardest year of your life. it will grow you up almost immediately. you will lose your best friend whom you love so much to gun violence in a single moment, and give birth to a new one within a year.
you will be terrified, and it’s ok that you don’t know what the future holds. some people will count you out because of the decision you’ve made to bring another life into the world so young, but you made the decision out of love and will live with the decision in love.
Read the full letter at the source
source: letter photo 1 photo 2
What would u tell your teen self, ONTD?
I had so many people trying to come for me for saying it was harder to get into an Ivy League at undergrad than postgrad, despite receipts.
To have the focus and discipline to work towards something like that while you're still a stupid teenager is way harder than applying to grad schools as an adult with a full transcript and four years of knowing your ass better get something out of this to make your loan repayments taste less like bitter ashes.
This fucking kid got into Stanford writing #blacklivesmatter over and over again as his statement of intent. But he started a youth consultancy firm at 16 and volunteered with Hillary's campaign.
the football-player’s-girlfriend-who-wears-b
The other week a man who looked like he couldn't fit through a door because he went to the gym so much and was also wearing capri pants catcalled me. The catcalling didn't bother me as much as the unsightly capri pants. /csb
Edited at 2017-05-21 05:51 pm (UTC)
i am elderly now but i recently ended up getting a free subscription and it's honestly amazing how much the tone and content has changed under elaine welteroth, she is a fucking gem and i hope she sticks around for as long as she wants/names her successor/etc/etc/give her the world
I have some bad news for you
-edumacation
-stop being so stubborn and fightin'
-take care of your appearance more, betch
If I could tell myself that those girls making fun of you is just temporary and is just misguided anger, pick your friends wisely, popularity is not equal to validation, it's okay to admit that you're struggling mentally - it's not a weakness and you should've chosen to learn Spanish instead of French for you career 😂
forget all the makeup except a lil eyeliner and mascara and for the love of god shape and fill in your brows!
study! your good grades do not cross over to university
go travel the summer after grade 12, you have more than enough money
stop being a little fandom nerd (thank god I didn't have tumblr)
try and hang out with boys more
* Gossip Girl is a waste of time
* Don't worry about not fitting in with the other gay kids or having no sex drive
* Every boy that's nice to you isn't in love with you
* Find a way to do some light working out & squats away from your mother's influence
* There's nothing wrong at all with collecting dolls
* Don't let your fear of being all alone allow you to maintain a friendship with [redacted] that keeps you stifled/scared to express your opinions.
* Be proud to be black and gay
* Stop stressing out so much
Honestly, learning that Dan was GG only made me wish we'd learned that in episode 1 so that it could be more a tale of him wrestling with being as ruthless as before now that he knows and cares about the people on it.
At least it gave me some great music LOL