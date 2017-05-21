Ryan Phillippe (42) Covers Men's Health

nice, very nice



I'm really into curly blond dudes recently, it just makes me weak (if they are also otherwise hot, of course) Reply

ONTD, do you have your summer body yet?



Summer is perfect weather for loose clothing! Reply

I'm trying 😩 Reply

I don't think I've had a summer body since I was 9 😕😕😕 Reply

u have had a body in the summer season and therefore u have had a summer body u beautiful diamond Reply

your icon is flawless Reply

lol I don't think I've ever had a "summer body," but I also give zero fucks. Too busy taking in the eye candy of people who did put in the time and effort... /creeper Reply

12 for me, but same. Reply

I *kinda* had a summer body a few years back and then a boyfriend and beer happened. Reply

True. At this point I'm just doing damage control lol. Reply

I'm gonna start eating strictly clean once I'm done with fasting. Reply

Each year I commit to regulating my diet during Ramadan but I can never resist potato pakoras :X Reply

I know 😩 Reply

i wish i had a summer bod :(

but having two surgeries has made it hard and i just wanna work out again Reply

<3 i missing working out too! i was recently diagnosed w/ a condition that essentially discourages any form of working out that isn't super super low impact (like just leisurely walks) and i used to run/do hiit etc so i feel quite bummed. sending u positive post-surgery vibes!!! Reply

thanks

it's werid

i had ovarian cyst removal surgery on april 15th

then my appendicitis on may 16th



my first thought why is this happening to me :/ Reply

when summer starts i will shed my disgusting human skin and rejoice in my final form





no, i have my spring body

when summer starts i will shed my disgusting human skin and rejoice in my final form

this is a great look, congrats Reply

thanks i look forward to draining u of ur life force and putting u on display in my people garden Reply

Confirmed: drblind is ButaWhiteBoy Can'tBeKhan Reply

I hope that I will be able to go to gym tomorrow. I have zero motivation. It's killing me and I don't know what to do against it. I even thought that I should buy myself new sports clothes but I'm scared that it won't help me at all. Reply

How do you fight your zero motivation? Reply

I try on jeans I know don't fit me anymore :| Or I remember how 3/4 of my grandparents have Diabetes and 1/2 have high cholesterol and heart disease. Reply

find something you enjoy doing tbh. classes are great bc if you find the right group of ppl, you want to go even more for the social aspect Reply

Honestly I just don't think about it, I just do it. On days when I don't want to workout, I don't give myself the opportunity to whine about it or make excuses - I just get up and go. Reply

I think it was Kelli from Fitnessblender or Jillian Michaels that said: ''it's not about motivation, it's about discipline''



So here comes my shitty advice, but get disciplined sis Reply

self discipline trumps motivation. Start small, then build into a manageable routine. It's all about breaking old habits and building new ones.



If I need motivation to start a new habit, I'll watch a bunch of TED talks on the subject (of psychology, motivation, self discipline, etc). Reply

The beach will getith whatever body I giveth. Reply

Also Ryan Phillipe has a nice body & bum but his face does nothing for me, idc for blondes. Reply

his booty in Cruel Intentions is fucking flawless Reply

Blondes have such bland faces usually. But I love darker hair anyway, especially a rich brown color Reply

IA. Not that I wouldn't suck his dick or anything, but his face has a babyish-factor to it that is not a ngl in men over 40 tbh. Reply

lol who tf is this? Reply

like i googled it before i commented and ik he's reece witherspoon's spoon's ex husband but like who?



he's just been in a bunch of budget shows and films... Reply

Reese Witherspoon's ex husband Reply

Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband who found ~popularity among horny late 90s/earily '00s teens. Reply

+1 why is this loser on the cover of anything lol Reply

He is the Lead of shooter on usa network Reply

I puked up blueberry oatmeal at the end of a 10km today (a public race btw)



haha so I'm working on it! Reply

lmao omg Reply

it's the first time I've ever puked from exercising, I felt like I was a biggest loser contestant or something haha clearly I am not in the shape I was 2 years ago, where I could do a 10km in my sleep haha



Edited at 2017-05-21 06:13 pm (UTC) Reply

I also ate my weight in orange ricotta pancakes at brunch though, it's all about #balance

