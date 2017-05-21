Amber Rose hires more security after a stalker broke into her house while she slept
· Amber Rose hired extra security - off-duty police officers - after a man broke into her LA home on Wednesday while she slept. The intruder smashed the kitchen window and stayed for four hours
· Amber was sleeping in her home with her son, mom, bodyguards and assistant; nobody heard the break-in and it wasn't until Amber saw the broken window and reviewed security footage that she found out someone had been in her house. According to a source, Amber's assistant even got up and made food while the intruder was in the house
· The incident was reported to police but it doesn't appear the man stole anything
Have you ever had a break-in &/or stalker, ONTD?
WEHo has one street that has a lot of break ins.
I'm so sorry you experienced that. :(
Edited at 2017-05-21 05:48 pm (UTC)
I always get nervous for people posting personal things on ONTD. Some people here are like, openly disengaged from reality.
but what scares me is on FAcebook, my friends check into their homes, and it gives off their locations, I'm like "NOOO don't do that!"
I don't even place where I work. Cuz fuck dat.
How did it all finally stop? if you don't mind me asking.
I also hope the bitch got help or is dead. Either way you win.
My family had a break-in at two different houses - in one my & my brother's bikes got stolen and in another they almost got away with our PS2 but they left as we were pulling in (we had a big field out the back of our place)
i live in an apartment building (i mean, back home) and i've been trying to convince my parents to pressure for some front door camera (y'know, when they ring your bell from the main entrance you can see them through the camera?) but it's sf expensive, so the rest of the residents don't wanna pay for it.