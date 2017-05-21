senait

Amber Rose hires more security after a stalker broke into her house while she slept




· Amber Rose hired extra security - off-duty police officers - after a man broke into her LA home on Wednesday while she slept. The intruder smashed the kitchen window and stayed for four hours
· Amber was sleeping in her home with her son, mom, bodyguards and assistant; nobody heard the break-in and it wasn't until Amber saw the broken window and reviewed security footage that she found out someone had been in her house. According to a source, Amber's assistant even got up and made food while the intruder was in the house
· The incident was reported to police but it doesn't appear the man stole anything

source

Have you ever had a break-in &/or stalker, ONTD?
