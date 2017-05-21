Amber Rose hires more security after a stalker broke into her house while she slept

this is why i'm scared to have a house, esp a big one Reply

Yeah I suddenly miss my dingy shoe box of an apartment. At least there I could see every tiny part of it from my bed Reply

Yeah, even if I had a lot of money as a single person I don't want a huge space. Reply

There's been some break ins going on near my street and it makes me nervous to leave the house. It feels like they're getting closer to my place :/ Reply

there have been break ins in my area too, like not even a mile away. :(



WEHo has one street that has a lot of break ins.



I don't check my local news so I honestly don't know what's going on in my city or neighbourhood which is stupid. After reading all this break in stories I'm paranoid asf! Reply

Scariest part of my break in is that they took nothing. Just went through all our shit. Just felt so invasive Reply

I'm sorry bb, that's so scary! 😱 Reply

That's how serial killers start out. Invading personal space 😧 Reply

lmao way to be reassuring Reply

bastards.



I'm so sorry you experienced that. :( Reply

Where does she get all her money? Reply

Club appearances, book/talk show deals, merchandising, social media endorsements, etc. Reply

her various business ventures + she is probably getting paid to keep quiet #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch Reply

khalifa and kanye Reply

Her IG is full of the shit that she promotes. I've only checked it out the once, but it was full of Fit Tea, Waist Trainers, eyelash things, cellulite cream etc. A person with a decent following can make thousands of dollars out of one promo post. Reply

It's terrifying that the house was full of people and nobody heard anything =/ Reply

That is fucking terrifying. That's some horror movie shit. I'd be hiring armed guards too wtf. Reply

my friend had a stalker last year. someone slid an envelope under her dorm room. when she looked inside, it was a series of photographs of her in public, with love hearts drawn around her face and body. Reply

omfg...wouldn't be able to sleep after that Reply

holy shit Reply

um so she moved and got full facial reconstruction surgery, yeah? Reply

They entered through the kitchen and the assistant didn't notice anything was amiss while making food? Reply

I had a stalker on here years ago after I posted a photo of my face on here. She made an account as Jlb88stalker and then made her profile photo of a local grocery store near me. She also took a Google street maps screen cap of the place I was living and put an arrow saying I was inside there. She started messaging me talking like a creep and later said she was my sister and we could "all dance together on our mother's grave." She said I wanted to steal her husband, and "become her". I had not talked to her in years at that point and honestly forgot about her existing. I got her account deleted asap, thankfully. In the same day, she proceeded to message my personal email address acting like everything was fine. She is unstable.









Edited at 2017-05-21 05:48 pm (UTC)

Whaaaaat the fuuuuuck



I always get nervous for people posting personal things on ONTD. Some people here are like, openly disengaged from reality. Reply

Maybe like 10 years ago, it would have been on issue.



but what scares me is on FAcebook, my friends check into their homes, and it gives off their locations, I'm like "NOOO don't do that!"



I don't even place where I work. Cuz fuck dat. Reply

wtf Reply

With the amount of petty side drama communities and tumblrs people from here make it's def true that there are lots of posters here who are literally obsessed and keep tabs. I clicked on a tumblr once that was linked here and anonymous people were gossiping about me like they knew me irl, it was seriously so weird Reply

How horrifying, I'm so sorry you had to go through that.





How did it all finally stop? if you don't mind me asking.



I also hope the bitch got help or is dead. Either way you win.



Reply

Link

shit that's scary Reply

Like someone said on Twitter, this is scarier than someone breaking in and taking shit tbh. I mean, with that you can say their purpose was obviously to steal... but this? Someone breaking in and just hiding there for hours? The thought of going about doing things, or even just sleeping while there's someone there that I don't know about. Ugh. Reply

holy crepe! I'm glad they're ok but she needs to move IMO



My family had a break-in at two different houses - in one my & my brother's bikes got stolen and in another they almost got away with our PS2 but they left as we were pulling in (we had a big field out the back of our place) Reply

This is absolutely terrifying, like the stalker just waiting there? Ugh Reply

