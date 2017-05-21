The Mummy cast unveil a massive sarcophagus in Hollywood
• Universal Pictures hosted a special event called "The Mummy Day" yesterday afternoon in Los Angeles
• Director Alex Kurtzman, Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast were in attendance & they unveiled a 75-foot, seven-ton sarcophagus at Hollywood & Highland Gateway
• The Mummy arrives in theaters on June 9th
I'm not feeling Sofia's new hair :(
And don't give me the yeah but Tom produces his shit and all that, still doesn't change the fact that White males are so fucking overrated. No wonder they're so desperate to complain about stuff, those bitches have super fucking easy in pretty much everything.
bad hair
Almost noone looks good with them and if they do, it's mostly because they still look good in spite of the bangs.
I think you're right. I just scrolled back up and her bangs aren't actually sparser... it's def the color and the sunlight. She def looks better with darker hair.
And is Tom Cruise wearing something to make his bulge pop out like that? And his age is really showing in these pics.
Omg, I didn't notice that at first! 👀👀😂
i saw the trailer, the film looks shocking. it seems to have the exact (exact!) same plot as the last x men film with oscar isaac in it.
and jake johnson really didn't just want to dress up for the occasion, huh.
