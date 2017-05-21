The Mummy cast unveil a massive sarcophagus in Hollywood

54 year-old dude and still playing the lead with younger, hot co-stars whereas a 50 year-old woman who's not Nicole is lucky if she gets to play a character who's not someone's grandma



And don't give me the yeah but Tom produces his shit and all that, still doesn't change the fact that White males are so fucking overrated. No wonder they're so desperate to complain about stuff, those bitches have super fucking easy in pretty much everything. Reply

dude ESPECIALLY because he produces his own stuff, he has twice the power to cast someone age appropriate Reply

If anything that's a worse excuse because if you have that kind of power and clout you should be producing stuff with new talent, but nope gotta make yourself front and centre huh?? White men yikes lol. Reply

I agree on the hair. Bangs :(

Almost noone looks good with them and if they do, it's mostly because they still look good in spite of the bangs. Reply

It's not even the bangs tho, I think it's the hair color. She looks amazing here with the same bangs Reply

YES!!! She looks x1000 better with darker hair. Reply

haha goddamn. i was literally going to comment on this post asking if anyone thinks light hair like that looks okay with dark brows =/ I'm so sick of having variations of dark hair but i feel like it would look dumb if my hair was lighter than my brows Reply

Apparently the cardinal rule of hair dyeing is to make sure brows are always darker than the color you're dyeing your hair to. But I think in this case that color just doesnt suit her. I've seen dark brows on light hair a bunch of times and it looked good Reply

Agreed. The hair color she's sporting now isn't working. That, and there's something weird going on with her bangs. It's like their shorter and sparser than usual? Although, maybe the new color just makes them look that way lol. Reply

I think the sunlight is also washing the color out a little to make them look sparser? 🤔 Reply

Oh snap. Did I really type their instead of they're?! XD



I think you're right. I just scrolled back up and her bangs aren't actually sparser... it's def the color and the sunlight. She def looks better with darker hair. Reply

lolol it's ok it happens bb Reply

lol...what do you have against bangs? Reply

I hope they don't change the ride. Reply

my goodness sofia looks amazing Reply

Is the blonde woman Annabelle Wallis? O___O Reply

Lol yes! Reply

Well damn. That Hollywood make-over isn't doing her any favors. Reply

I agree OP, I think it's the color of the hair. I don't like it either :/ I wish she had her darker hair. Reply

After second viewing of these photos, not liking the cut of her bangs. Reply

I just love Tom Cruise. He had so many amazing movies. Reply

Oh that's what it is!!! I saw it from the back and was so confused. It's H&H, so it could have been anything. I didn't guess large sarcophagus though. Reply

Anabelle Wallis is serving early 2000's heroin chic thiness tbh.

And is Tom Cruise wearing something to make his bulge pop out like that? And his age is really showing in these pics. Reply

And is Tom Cruise wearing something to make his bulge pop out like that?



Omg, I didn't notice that at first! 👀👀😂 Reply

If I didn't know better I'd have no idea that was Sofia tbh Reply

her hair looks terrible that colour



i saw the trailer, the film looks shocking. it seems to have the exact (exact!) same plot as the last x men film with oscar isaac in it.



and jake johnson really didn't just want to dress up for the occasion, huh. Reply

I'm watching Peaky Blinders rn (going into s2) and can I just say what an average actress Annabelle Wallis is? Maybe it's because she came after Natalie Dormer as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors and anyone after her is a fucking bore and my dislike started then, but she's really not a special actress. Her Hollywood make-over isn't really making her stand out from the pack of ultra thin blonde actresses either



Edited at 2017-05-21 06:35 pm (UTC) Reply

I only saw her in The Tudors and I agree. Her nose job made her even more basic/forgettable. Reply

That girl needs to either change her hair color or eyebrows, they don't go together. Oh, and better make-up as well Reply

The blonde chick is hot. But I think this movie will underperform. Reply

Literally no one asked for a Mummy remake. Reply

she looks like a mess Reply

I guess this is how the sequel starts. Reply

Where is this mummy supposed to be from?



Eastern Europe? Reply

is xenu in the coffin? Reply

Is Sofia's hair that light or is it because of the sun? Reply

