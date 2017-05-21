princess ahmanet / the mummy

The Mummy cast unveil a massive sarcophagus in Hollywood


• Universal Pictures hosted a special event called "The Mummy Day" yesterday afternoon in Los Angeles

• Director Alex Kurtzman, Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast were in attendance & they unveiled a 75-foot, seven-ton sarcophagus at Hollywood & Highland Gateway

• The Mummy arrives in theaters on June 9th









I'm not feeling Sofia's new hair :(

