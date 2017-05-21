New Tennis Star: Zverev Beats Djokovic To Win Rome

lol bye @ djokovic



Edited at 2017-05-21 05:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Happy for him! My boo Andy is flopping HARD, I can't stand Novak, Roger is too busy attending royal weddings and Nadal winning every clay tournament is boring so I'll take it.



Can it just be grass season aka the best season already Reply

Thread

Link

grass season is sooo short :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real. there isn't even a grass masters event wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It wasn't even a royal wedding, lol! Oh, Roger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's crazy that andy is playing so poorly yet his lead in the rankings is so big Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is djokovic's dad still doing too much in the stands? Reply

Thread

Link

I hate him and I hope that he will never happen. I hate Djokovic too. Reply

Thread

Link



I read the tile as Zverev Beats Djokovic being this dude's full name, LoL Reply

Thread

Link

7 days in hell is iconic

i am pumped for Tour de Pharmacy now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



This comment awoke me to the existence of Tour de Pharmacy and I am so thankful. I CAN'T WAIT! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Iconic is right! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

7 days in hell deserves more love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahah



I hate Djokovic sfm so this pleases me Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO perfect gif choice OP!



i still remember that post when a djokovic fan went mental and accused everyone of being serbophobic. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg that sounds amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i found the thread 485 lmao that poster was ridiculous. yes, people hate serbian athletes, that's exactly why ana ivanovic was one of the most popular female tennis players for YEARS even after she was flopping worse than bionic, or why fans have a fondness for marin cilic even with his own history of flopping and a drug ban.i found the thread http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/96 226709.html?thread=16646158485 #t16646158 485 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marin čilić isnt't serbian Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was even worse than I remembered. what a psycho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1st player born in 1990s to earn Masters1000 crown



Seriously??! That's a fucking depressing stat and I can't wrap my head around it. This can't be true. If it had been "born in the 2000s" I'd understand, but 90s???? The ATP and the WTA both suck outside of the big names.



Edited at 2017-05-21 05:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously, what is going on with that stat? Are new players not joining or...what? I guess I don't follow tennis closely enough to know what could cause players in their early 20s to be absent or flopping all the time. $$ issues? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I haven't followed tennis closely in years, but I guess just like the Nadal/Djoko generation had its share of underachievers who just can't get it together, the current 20somethings suck too. Sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's money and the fact that tennis has become so physical, it takes the younger players years to develop the kind of stamina and physicality that the veterans have. i'm looking at the rankings from last week and the average age of the top 5 is 31.2 years. average age of the top 10 is only slightly better at 28.6 and average age of the top 20 is 27.6 years old. there are a couple of younger guys, like zverev, kyrgios, pouille, sock and thiem, but the probability that a player in the top 20 will be at least 25 or older is 4 in 5.



zverev is the youngest person to be in the top 20 in 11 years. he's 20 years old, and that is a serious concern. at least 8 of the guys currently in the top 20 (federer, nadal, murray, djokovic, wawrinka, monfils, tsonga, berdych) have been in or around the top 20 for the last 8-10 years, and the first four guys have been jockeying for spots in the top 5 for at least a decade now. it's become a lot harder for younger players to break through, partially because the veterans are sticking around longer and partially because the nature of the sport has changed and they often can't keep up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it is correct some younger players were winning smaller tournaments but not 1000 or slams, this new generation kinda sucks ass Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is why when people mock the WTA for not being competitive, I laugh.



Edited at 2017-05-21 05:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The way Djokovic was screaming in his semi-final against Thiem was ridiculous. He was 6-1 5-0 up yet he was acting as though he was playing one of the toughest matches of his life Reply

Thread

Link

now i am glad i was not watching that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooo flawless gif choice op!!

good for alex and svitolina (born 94) won in ladies so it was kids win today

but rafa needs to will RG or else i will riot Reply

Thread

Link

tbh Rafa owes me another Wimby! It's stupid how he can win amazingly against Federer twice then in the succeeding years go out in early rounds to nobodies. Feh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohh girl i would live die and live again if rafa would give us wimbledon

my recent memory is tarnished with him flopping with nobodies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Rafa actually always struggled in the early rounds of Wimbledon. He just found a way to win those tight matches back then. The year Rafa won his first Wimbledon in that epic final against Roger, he was two points from losing in the second or third round.



Clay and grass are very different surfaces and the players who are amazing on clay often struggled on grass, especially how quick the turnaround is from the French to Wimbledon. That's why so few Spanish players, who are amazing on clay, ever won Wimbledon. I think Rafa is the only one or maybe the second.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link











after Sasha Zverev







Edited at 2017-05-21 05:50 pm (UTC) after Thiemafter Sasha Zverev Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loool too real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for those who watched the match what were your overall impressions of it and the way they both played? Reply

Thread

Link

Zverev played just well enough to win the chain of strange implosions (Zverev beat Novak beat Thiem beat Nadal). Overall Novak is in terrible physical shape (grunting, groaning, and hissing all the time), and mentally he is not ok (screaming like a lunatic and just flunking almost very point).



Out of these matches, Thiem played out of his mind against Rafa, so even I (a rapid Nadal stan) couldn't hate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha I never see tennis posts on here outside of Grand Slams. People really hate Novak lol. Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD does, the general public like him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk about that, he's definitely less liked than federer and nadal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like he gets more hate than the other Big 4 members. I know he has fans though for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is def the least liked out of murray, fed and nadal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to loathe him, then I started to like him. I don't follow tennis enough anymore to feel anything about him either way, so I guess I've settled into the "like" column simply because that's where I was when I stopped watching, lol. But if he's being an ass then never mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think he's controversial at best. he can be so over the top when things aren't going his way and that definitely can rub people the wrong way. his "joker" image i think is heavily calculated to counteract the part of him that's rude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he really didn't create the best start for himself when he first exploded onto the scene. his dad's poor behavior after the '08 aussie open really alienated federer fans, '08 us open made some americans turn on him because he mocked andy roddick, and his '11 season really alienated nadal fans. i honestly think a large part of the reason that people dislike him stems from his parents, especially his dad, who unfortunately controlled the djokovic narrative for a while. i think in the last couple years, novak is becoming more liked, but especially for longtime fans, it's hard to shake his early attitude.



i think murray used to be down at the bottom with him because everyone thought he was boring and obnoxious. like, he's not particularly attractive, and his outbursts on court are super obnoxious, but his dry humor coupled with his mom being generally awesome, plus his very outspoken pro-women statements have increased people's feelings towards him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Haha he got beat by a youngling. Reply

Thread

Link