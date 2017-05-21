New Tennis Star: Zverev Beats Djokovic To Win Rome
- Alexander Zverev won his first Masters title in Rome
A.Zverev defeats 4-time champ Djokovic 6-4 6-3 to win 1st ATP Masters1000 title (1st player born in 1990s to earn Masters1000 crown). #ibi17 pic.twitter.com/3riTTPnAcI— ESPNTennis (@ESPNTennis) May 21, 2017
- Beat #2 Novak Djokovic 6:4 6:3
- At 20 years, youngest player to win a Masters title since Djokovic won Miami 2007 aged 19
- Djokovic remains a prick, screaming obscenities during the match
Can it just be grass season aka the best season already
i am pumped for Tour de Pharmacy now
I hate Djokovic sfm so this pleases me
i still remember that post when a djokovic fan went mental and accused everyone of being serbophobic.
i found the thread http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/96
Seriously??! That's a fucking depressing stat and I can't wrap my head around it. This can't be true. If it had been "born in the 2000s" I'd understand, but 90s???? The ATP and the WTA both suck outside of the big names.
zverev is the youngest person to be in the top 20 in 11 years. he's 20 years old, and that is a serious concern. at least 8 of the guys currently in the top 20 (federer, nadal, murray, djokovic, wawrinka, monfils, tsonga, berdych) have been in or around the top 20 for the last 8-10 years, and the first four guys have been jockeying for spots in the top 5 for at least a decade now. it's become a lot harder for younger players to break through, partially because the veterans are sticking around longer and partially because the nature of the sport has changed and they often can't keep up.
good for alex and svitolina (born 94) won in ladies so it was kids win today
but rafa needs to will RG or else i will riot
my recent memory is tarnished with him flopping with nobodies
Clay and grass are very different surfaces and the players who are amazing on clay often struggled on grass, especially how quick the turnaround is from the French to Wimbledon. That's why so few Spanish players, who are amazing on clay, ever won Wimbledon. I think Rafa is the only one or maybe the second.
after Sasha Zverev
Out of these matches, Thiem played out of his mind against Rafa, so even I (a rapid Nadal stan) couldn't hate.
i think murray used to be down at the bottom with him because everyone thought he was boring and obnoxious. like, he's not particularly attractive, and his outbursts on court are super obnoxious, but his dry humor coupled with his mom being generally awesome, plus his very outspoken pro-women statements have increased people's feelings towards him.