winona

New Tennis Star: Zverev Beats Djokovic To Win Rome

- Alexander Zverev won his first Masters title in Rome
- Beat #2 Novak Djokovic 6:4 6:3
- At 20 years, youngest player to win a Masters title since Djokovic won Miami 2007 aged 19
- Djokovic remains a prick, screaming obscenities during the match

Source

Tagged: