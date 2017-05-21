Jessica Alba's Honest Company Recalls Baby Wipes Due to Possible Mold Contamination

Ugh. Is Alba still bullying that woman who came up with The Honest Company first for her own website?



I think the woman didn't even have anything to do with the Honest Company idea. She just used the word Honest.

the honest toddler blogger? i think the massive backlash against alba made them drop it

lol the fail tag is pretty much all that needs to be said

Damn. She keeps flopping

"we believe any affected products are not likely to cause adverse health consequences"

Wow. What if the child has a severe mold allergy?

I saw on the news the other day that Consumer Reports said they're sunscreen isn't as strong as it's labeled.

yeah I'm pretty sure the whole point of the ~chemicals~ in regular sunscreen is to, you know, block out sun rays, which is why "organic" or "natural" sunscreens don't work.



Edited at 2017-05-21 04:57 pm (UTC)

lol mte. i get why people would prefer to have natural or organic options, but i'm pretty sure those chemicals need to be there...

How could you have organic sun screen? Is it made out of food? That's why I don't get her company. How do you have organic cleaning supplies? You need chemicals to kill germs; that's why you shouldn't ingest cleaning products lmao

Physical sunscreens work very well. That is the reason why surfers have used zinc oxide on their noses for decade. The struggle with them is that they often aren't cosemetically elegant as Paula says. But they do work reliably well.

I thought zinc works well? That's natural?

those pictures of the kids who wore the sunscreen and got bad sunburns was so awful. sunburns are so painful and can last for a long time. those poor kids :-(

I can definitely see that. I bought a 2-pack of the Honest Company's sunscreen at Costco last summer and it's one of the worst I've ever tried.

Link

that's why I swear by No-Ad

the way that company doubled down on the sunscreen when people were getting severe burns was enough to make me never buy a single one of their products

Eek

I have no idea why anyone buys from this company. Every time I hear about them, it's something bad.

Damn I've heard nothing but then again I've never checked for this company or purchased any of their products (I believe). This is interesting.

Their shampoo and conditioner are the only ones I can easily find in-store that do not contain fragrances that causes my kid to break out in hives.

Why would a wipe effectively cleaning up messes or a sunscreen actually blocking out sun make news though?

lol mte

true

they have cute diaper designs and butt balm, that's really it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

My mom is into a "chemicals are bad" phase and has been buying a lot of her products.

I always see their ads giving samples away. That might have something to do with the number of people who use it + the people who buy it because of word of mouth / sponsored reviews.

lmao I didn't realize we had a vendetta against honest company. She's rich as fuck though, so whatever.



I sometimes buy the products because they have it at my work and I get a discount/am too lazy to go to the grocery store after my shift. I like the white grapefruit multipurpose spray, and the lavender dish soap. The diapers are cute too.



Edited at 2017-05-21 04:12 pm (UTC)

Is it really a vendetta tho?

I'm just being dramatic haha

As much as I love natural DIY based companies, this is bound to happen with many of them. Huge corporations like Proctor & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson etc have strict guidelines and testing procedures to ensure the purity of reagents and to determine the amount of impurities. These companies (like LUSH or your local spa products store) probably don't have this type of control and auditing. Good thing this company does and their lack of quality control was caught. It's definitely suspect that they've had so many issues.



Edited at 2017-05-21 04:11 pm (UTC)

Lush is a European company though and cosmetic production is pretty strictly regulated in the EU. You can't just sell your whipped at home shea butter on etsy here.

I didn't know LUSH was European or that it is regulated. And yes the EU is much stricter about cosmetics and pharma regulations.



Edited at 2017-05-21 04:28 pm (UTC)

I thought Lush was Canadian

So why did a million live ants explode out of my bath bomb when I put it in water?

Yeah, this makes sense. I'd like to support more small companies but I think it's necessary to be picky even then because you just don't know. I won't buy anything from a company that isn't transparent about their process and that's just the minimum for me.

I think these products are made in the same type of facilities as most other brands, it's just they chose not to use the type of preservatives that most effectively prevent mold and bacteria growth for the sake of being ~natural~.

Speaking as someone who has to use hypoallergenic stuff, I don't see a lot of research since it's supposed to be fragrance free with parfum or some smelly additive. I see it a lot in laundry detergent (Arm & Hammer and All both eventually made me break out). I don't trust anyone. I just use a few shakes of baking soda as my detergent now.

wasnt johnson&johnson recalling baby powder recently cause of contamination???

Why can't I just get my Dark Angel revival already?

omg I didn't know I needed this until now

I'd take a reboot.





With a whole new cast

Yikes

I gotta be honest, I think some people lack critical thinking skills when it comes to this eco stuff the same way that far-right blog readers do. My mom thinks that all fluoride, plastic and GMOs are evil. I'm pretty sure she's at least partly anti-vaccination, but doesn't say it out loud 'cause she knows where I stand. She lectures a lot and gets angry when I disagree or don't take her advice. Sigh. It's exhausting, tbh (hence my pointless rant here haha).

It's crazy. Fluoride is very beneficial in small amounts. It is toxic, but just don't swallow it. And don't get me started on GMOs. People fail to realize that evrrything we eat from corn to bananas to oranges to spinach to chicken to cow is genetically modified. You can't not eat genetically modified foods. It's also frustrating when i see "Gluten Free" on a food item that wouldn't have gluten in it in the first place! It's like, "no shit there's no gluten in cheese." 🙄

i saw something like that the other day re: gluten-free and it really threw me

lmao i ordered a jacket potato and it said gluten free. like ya it's a fucking potato!

sigh let me be that asshole who points out that gluten is sneaky and a lot of things that *should* be gluten-free aren't because of wheat in fillers or preservatives or even just the food being processed on shared equipment. i've been glutened by soy milk before because it had barley in it for some godforsaken reason.



somewhat related though: a lot of gf food is made by these new-agey brands so it's also GMO-free and it makes me so sad as a celiac and a biologist that to be able to eat certain foods i have to support these anti-science companies. i just want to be able to eat a cookie every once in a while 😭 Reply

ehhh I can see the gf thing. in my experience, some people who legitimately have a gluten sensitivity/allergy are overwhelmed when they first start food shopping after being diagnosed and it helps to have a label right there on the box, even if it's something obvious.

The anti-GMO ppl are the worst. That non-gmo project put their gmo free label on fucking salt. I'm sure ppl are buying it up too.

this is so true and it's disappointing along with scary

Oh the left has its own anti science side, its just targeted towards not trusting anything that is from a big company vs not trusting anything the gvt says on the right. Like its fine to be skeptical of both. But so often these imbeciles will hold to their beliefs no matter how much evidence you produce. Stupidity is not a partisan thing.

Yup. A lot of my friends have gone the irrational vay, and I can't be even bothered to argue vith them.

The fluoride conspiracy theorists are the worst to me. Adult cavity rates are already going up and not letting kids drink fluoridated water is gonna make it worse

My mum's exactly like this too. She's such a hippy dippy sometimes, it's frustrating. She doesn't even want to take the medication prescribed to her because it's not "natural". Ffs.



She's exhausting tbh.

Fluoride is so important for tooth health tho, I wish people would stop being so stupid. Anti-vaxxers make my blood boil. They shouldn't be allowed to have children.

My mom does the same thing exact thing, she's all about organic and non



she tried to push the Food Babe on me and I was like no?? Reply

This comment makes me think of a lot of Uber drivers I've had where they willingly share their opinions that I didn't ask for. I've never had anyone say they were pro trump or anything but I recently had a Puerto Rican driver who was trying to tell me that white privilege isn't a thing. He was talking about how people are overly sensitive these days and I was like "Yeah I guess they are" then he goes off about how white people don't have it any better than anyone else and depending where you are, the majority of who lives there is going to be treated better and I tried to explain how that was wrong but then I was like, "ok I'll just let ya talk." Reply

Oh, don't EVEN get me started on how my mom is with regards to granola anti-science BS. She voted for Trump ENTIRELY because she is anti-vaxx and she was afraid that Hillary was gonna round her up and give her booster shots or some BS. (I didn't talk to her for a good two weeks after I found out. Normally she's a fiscal moderate/social liberal and I was aghast.)



I will say that I have an issue with HOW much plastic the average person goes through, but more from a "it all ends up in the ocean and is bad for the planet" way, not the "it will poison you" way lol Reply

It's been incredibly profitable for snake-oil salesmen. And it does nothing but hurt people. Caveat emptor, indeed. Reply

there's a lot of people in this world that legitimately lack logic and critical thinking skills. Reply

The orange hand sanitizer spray is my shit Reply

The fake company you mean, all lies. Reply

Anyone have some tea 👀 Reply

