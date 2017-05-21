Jessica Alba's Honest Company Recalls Baby Wipes Due to Possible Mold Contamination



"Recently, it came to our attention during routine quality testing that certain lots of our wipes were not meeting our high standards. A recent quality audit concluded there is the potential for the presence of mold in certain lots of our wipes, resulting in staining. The aesthetics are unacceptable and we believe any affected products are not likely to cause adverse health consequences."


This is not the first time the Honest Company has been the subject of controversy :
* In 2015, some customers shared complaints that the brand's mineral-based Honest Company SPF 30 sunscreen did not protect them from sunburn.
* Last year, a woman sued the company, claiming the company falsely marketed some of its products as free from sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).
* In January 2017, the brand voluntarily recalled its baby powder.



