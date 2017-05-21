Jessica Alba's Honest Company Recalls Baby Wipes Due to Possible Mold Contamination
"Recently, it came to our attention during routine quality testing that certain lots of our wipes were not meeting our high standards. A recent quality audit concluded there is the potential for the presence of mold in certain lots of our wipes, resulting in staining. The aesthetics are unacceptable and we believe any affected products are not likely to cause adverse health consequences."
This is not the first time the Honest Company has been the subject of controversy :
* In 2015, some customers shared complaints that the brand's mineral-based Honest Company SPF 30 sunscreen did not protect them from sunburn.
* Last year, a woman sued the company, claiming the company falsely marketed some of its products as free from sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).
* In January 2017, the brand voluntarily recalled its baby powder.
Wow. What if the child has a severe mold allergy?
I sometimes buy the products because they have it at my work and I get a discount/am too lazy to go to the grocery store after my shift. I like the white grapefruit multipurpose spray, and the lavender dish soap. The diapers are cute too.
Is it really a vendetta tho?
somewhat related though: a lot of gf food is made by these new-agey brands so it's also GMO-free and it makes me so sad as a celiac and a biologist that to be able to eat certain foods i have to support these anti-science companies. i just want to be able to eat a cookie every once in a while 😭
She's exhausting tbh.
she tried to push the Food Babe on me and I was like no??
I will say that I have an issue with HOW much plastic the average person goes through, but more from a "it all ends up in the ocean and is bad for the planet" way, not the "it will poison you" way lol