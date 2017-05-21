The Pretty Reckless Pay Tribute To Chris Cornell
They covered Audioslave's 'Like A Stone' at their Camden, New Jersey show last night. They were the opening act for Soundgarden's Spring Tour.
source
this was a really nice tribute. you can hear her tearing up at the beginning. :(
i'm kinda surprised she hasn't ruined her voice yet
I like that she's living her life consistently despite the ridicule she received when she was figuring ha style and sound out ✊🏾
didn't GG start nearly ten yrs ago? taylor's been at this a while now.
still super bummed about this. i've been reading and watching a lot of old interviews. it'd be really cool if he got the cover of the stranger this week.
All the tributes going on have made me really sad. Driving around today, Sirius XM's Lithium channel seems to be playing his stuff every 5 songs or so, and they had a 1-hour tribute to him coming up.
She's gonna bust her voice if she keeps singing like that tho