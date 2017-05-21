i liked their first album, i should get around to checking the rest of their music. She has a good voice Reply

this was a great tribute. i'm kinda surprised she hasn't ruined her voice yet







I really like the second one a lot. Love the crowd singing the echo or whatever you'd call it. Reply

Still so surprised he committed suicide when he seemed so content and happy in life. Reply

I remember hearing in passing he was taking anti anxiety meds. a friend of mine killed himself recently after admitting to abusing Xanax. I think it just doesn't work sometimes with people's mental chemistry, especially if they have a genetic disposition to depression. Reply

Xanax is so fucking dangerous, it definitely has therapeutic benefits in emergency situations but it is so, so, so dangerous. Reply

I used to take Xanax for my flying anxiety. I stopped because I got used to it pretty quickly and just wanted to keep taking more to feel the effects. Reply

Seriously. I have a bottle lorazepam in my room for dire, dire situations where my anxiety cannot take anything else but I refuse to take it otherwise. I still haven't felt the need to take it yet so the whole prescription is still full. Benzos are so dangerous and people who use it for fun have no fucking clue what they're doing. My old psychiatrist even said that people with anxiety who need them shouldn't be taken them every single day, and the max they should be on it at one given time is ~2 weeks.



A guy who got fired from my job (I work at my university rec center; he got fired for being lazy and never owning up to how unproductive he is) came in the other day high on Xanax and ecstasy and my friend and I had to escort him out because he was just ALL over the place. My friend told him that he shouldn't be taken it unless there was a real psychological reason he needed to and he just gave us the peace sign and walked out. Ugh. College students do the same shit with Adderall too; I see it so often with the obnoxious frat guys. That shit is not cute, it can and will fuck you up in the long run. Reply

yeah i can't help but think that the ativan exacerbated feelings and ideation he had managed to keep at bay. i made the mistake of reading a tmz headline and the means he used were so brutal - there's intent there and it just feels like he was being propelled by something. very, very sad. Reply

Sorry about your friend <3 Reply

Aww.



I like that she's living her life consistently despite the ridicule she received when she was figuring ha style and sound out ✊🏾 Reply

Linkin Park did a lovely tribute as well, lots of bands are doing tributes atm it's really beautiful Reply

I still can't believe he's gone. Reply

i need to dl their first album. make me wanna die is still such a good song Reply

Miss Nothing is a rock bop Reply

I went on a Gossip Girl binge last summer and it made me pull out their first album on Spotify again for the first time since high school. It's such a good rock album tbh. Reply

i wonder if people finally think she's ~legit now? i remember the GG days where everyone's going 'it's just a phase, little jenny is pulling a miley' or whatever, to shed her good girl image. i'm not exactly a fan but i like a lot of their songs (and i like her voice too even though it feels forced sometimes).

Reply

i bloody hope so!



didn't GG start nearly ten yrs ago? taylor's been at this a while now. Reply

the only tribute i've really liked is living color's, they did a really amazing version of "blow up the outside world"



still super bummed about this. i've been reading and watching a lot of old interviews. it'd be really cool if he got the cover of the stranger this week.



Edited at 2017-05-21 06:46 pm (UTC) Reply

I love her voice and their style. This is so sad and sweet :( Reply

Awww yeah you can tell she was upset but this was nice. Reply

I know she's gotten a lot of hate, but I wish we had more lil J posts around here.



All the tributes going on have made me really sad. Driving around today, Sirius XM's Lithium channel seems to be playing his stuff every 5 songs or so, and they had a 1-hour tribute to him coming up. Reply

Despite her entire ~aesthetic, she's a really talented singer. I still love their first album a lot. Reply

Nice tribute, I can't imagine how hard it was for them since they were touring with Soundgarden and all.



She's gonna bust her voice if she keeps singing like that tho Reply

