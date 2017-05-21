Weekend Box Office: Alien Covenant rules the box office

So I saw GOTG last night and like...why was Tommy Flanagan in that movie? What was the point of that character? Dumb. Reply

yeah, I got confused when I saw him because then I started questioning if I missed him in the first one or not. Reply

My coworker wants to go see King Arthur and I'm too nice to say I'd rather jump off a building. Reply

BTW Everything, Everything was predicted to get $8 mil this weekend and I knew it would open way higher because black women support other black women (See: Belle and Hidden Figures which defied expectations).



Will this finally force Hollywood to pay attention to black women? Doubt it, but it's very nice for Amandla and sets her up as a potential star.



Also some crazy stats about the movie: It's the first time a movie directed by a black woman has opened in wide release since early 2015 when Selma (directed by Ava DuVernay) went wide. It's also the first time a book written by a black woman was adapted into a movie starring a black woman and directed by a black woman!



Also (less sure about this stat) I think it's the first movie directed by a Canadian woman to get a wide release since American Psycho. Reply

I'm happy to hear that! The book kinda sucked but I'm going to support my fellow black women/artists and authors, I did not know that about the wide-release/director. It's so sad how black women rarely get wide-release projects, so like you said this is a great chance to put money in and support them/show Hollywood once again that there is an audience for their work.



I'm also Canadian but had no idea the director was too (I know it was filmed in Vancouver though), so I'm also pumped to be supporting fellow Canadian talent, esp. as a young adult trying to get into the film industry here. Reply

Did you like it? My mom wants to go see it with me even though I think she hasn't stepped inside a theater in like ten years. Reply

I don't really like teen movies so I thought it was cheesy but it wasn't terrible. Sort of shut your brain off and just go with it type viewing. Reply

It's been a rainy few days so I've been watching Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, finished the last 5 episodes of Supernatral, and realized I had missed the last few of Handmaid's Tale so that will be today.



Also watched the movie Hidden on Netflix. It was pretty solid. Reply

I'm watching that too, I gotta admit, it's quite boring imo? I find myself pausing it to do other stuff. Reply

I tried watching it and fell asleep on the 1st episode. Gonna give it another shot. Reply

I just finished the series and I liked it as well. Got teary eyed a few times tbh. Reply

i watched fire walk with me and that was pretty depressing Reply

Aliens/Xenomorphs aren't scary anymore, tbqh. Although I did use a picture of one for my "SCARY" flashcard when I was teaching ESL.



Anyway, I binged Parks and Rec and it was great fun, even though they never have Donna be an actual character. Reply

The only truly terrifying Alien movie is the first one imo Reply

Truth. And all thanks to Bolaji Badejo's amazing performance. RIP

I also liked the more humanoid Alien design more. Reply

Nah, Prometheus and Alien Covenant have made Xenomorphs NOT SCARY. I'd say Alien 3, but I pretend that film doesn't exist. The more you know about something, the less scary it is, so to have this whole "where did the Xenomorphs come from" storyline is THE WORST idea ever because it takes away the fear factor that there are scary nightmare living aliens in space that evolved and lived on their own planet and we happen across them on our space explorations.



I just saw Alien Covenant yesterday because I wanted to give it a chance and I have unlimited movie tickets...and I just, I almost walked out, I SHOULD'VE, because it was so PAINFULLY terrible it ruined my entire afternoon. I didn't like one aspect of that cliche, trite, boring, stupid film.



These are the worst things to happen to the Alien franchise. Seriously, Alien vs Predator was an outstanding feat of Oscar-winning glory compared to these Prometheus films, I don't care who tries to fight me on this. Reply

[ Link to spoiler ]

Like I knew it was David but damn.



And my queen Shaw. That was just

It broke my heart.



And Walter nooo



the ending fucked me up.Like I knew it was David but damn.And my queen Shaw. That was justIt broke my heart.And Walter nooo



My cousin tried to argue the drop ship thing with me and used the first Alien as an example since they had a huge ship for the ore and only one drop ship. But like, my dude. Ore compared to over 2000 people? Lbr. The writers just wanted the tension 😩 Saw Alien: Covenant. I liked it a lot. It wasn't perfect but it was basically how I wanted Prometheus to be. One thing I can't let go is how does a ship that size with that many people only have one drop ship? Come on son.My cousin tried to argue the drop ship thing with me and used the first Alien as an example since they had a huge ship for the ore and only one drop ship. But like, my dude. Ore compared to over 2000 people? Lbr. The writers just wanted the tension 😩 Reply

I was wondering if Walter can heal himself, will he eventually heal up and be just hanging around on that planet?



My brother was trying to figure out HOW with Walter/David and he's convinced himself that there was this unseen usb drive that helped David get "into" Walter.

I'm easily going with this explanation. Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] since it was actually David tho. The way I read it, Walter can heal since he's an upgrade and David can't hence they showed him stapling his face up even tho it showed Walter healing after David stabbed him earlier with the flute.



Tho it also brings up how the crew wouldn't know he self heals???



Idk just bring Walter back. Haven't had my coffee yet so I'm kind of confused with your bro's explanation Reply

What happened to dr Shaw? No one seems to be giving clear answers and I really don't feel like watching this Reply

Parent

I saw King Arthur. It was stupid and ridiculous, but I didn't hate it? Reply

Before I Fall: is like a groundhog day type movie where a pretty mean girl gets stuck in a time loop. It wasn't very good. The best thing about it is Zoey Deutch who is both really talented and can sell her terrible cliche plot like the stuff happening to her is a revelation. The script is a mess though, the "rules" of the time loop make no sense, and it briefly flits with having something interesting to say about why people bully and how people get stuck in the perceptions you have of them over something they did in the 2nd grade, but every character is so thinly drawn you don't really end up caring.



Everything Everything: I knew I wouldn't like this movie but I got free tickets so I went. Amandla is really cute and the production values are nice, but this is ultimately just another entry in that weird teen sub genre of teenagers-who-are-dying-but-fall-in-love (like the fault in our stars, a walk to remember etc). I've seen a lot of disabled activists say that the book/movie is ableist and I don't know if I agree... [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I mean she does do this stupid thing where she risks her life for "love" by going outside when it could make her super sick, but this is after her mom actively works to isolate her. I didn't get the impression that it was her illness that made her life not worth living but the lack of connections she had because her mom kept her from making irl friends and then fired the only other person she had regular contact with.



The acting is also completely awful and everything marginally interesting is skipped over [ Spoiler (click to open) ] both main characters have seriously abusive parents! And it barely gets a mention! I ended up watching 2 teenage movies this weekend (both directed by women):Before I Fall: is like a groundhog day type movie where a pretty mean girl gets stuck in a time loop. It wasn't very good. The best thing about it is Zoey Deutch who is both really talented and can sell her terrible cliche plot like the stuff happening to her is a revelation. The script is a mess though, the "rules" of the time loop make no sense, and it briefly flits with having something interesting to say about why people bully and how people get stuck in the perceptions you have of them over something they did in the 2nd grade, but every character is so thinly drawn you don't really end up caring.Everything Everything: I knew I wouldn't like this movie but I got free tickets so I went. Amandla is really cute and the production values are nice, but this is ultimately just another entry in that weird teen sub genre of teenagers-who-are-dying-but-fall-in-love (like the fault in our stars, a walk to remember etc). I've seen a lot of disabled activists say that the book/movie is ableist and I don't know if I agree...It was never going to be a very nuanced depiction of someone who was chronically ill though lbr it's a teen romance from the WB.The acting is also completely awful and everything marginally interesting is skipped over Reply

I think the biggest problem with adapting YA novels is that the plots almost never make sense. Reply

Zoey Deutch is ridiculously beautiful. Reply

I read both Before I Fall and Everything Everything and watched the former. I liked the book because there was more time to flesh things out, but the film really did suck, there was no development for any of the characters like you said. Zoey def is a strong actress though, she really was the saving grace.



I'm planning on seeing Everything Everything but the book sucked/was very cliche, so I'm not surprised by your review. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] all four of the mean girls were killed in the original car crash and were each stuck in their own separate time loop until one of them figured out how to save Juliet. Is the book version of Before I Fall substantially better and worth reading? I am maybe one of the few who enjoyed the movie for what it was, Zoey was A+. The ending really annoyed me. I have a theory thatBut I never read the book so IDK, maybe the ending makes more sense if you do. Reply

Still a flop tho. Opened well behind its expectations and the first Reply

Who's expectations? After most were let down by Prometheus, who was expecting larger numbers?

Also, behind the 1st Alien film? Dunno why you would compare the what, 9th? Film with Aliens in them to one where the world was never introduced to them yet so there was much more excitement.



/endrant Reply

I want it to flip flop flop flop into the ocean and fall into the abyss dragging Prometheus behind and we can all just pretend they never happened. Reply

I'm desperately trying to get tickets to a Wonder Woman premiere that is taking place this week. I can't wait for the official release date! Every review of it so far says is amazing! Reply

watching Twin Peaks for the first time. season two really is something else Reply

man. i'm struggling trying to get through season two Reply

iirc it starts getting good again when Heather Graham is introduced near the end of season 2. i think thats when lynch and frost came back on board



push thru hunny the last ep is a masterpiece



Edited at 2017-05-21 03:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Once Cooper gets rid of the hideous plaid it picks up again.



Also 'Under the Sycamore trees' is my favourite musical track from Twin Peaks Reply

I finished the first season of From Dusk Til Dawn, it was better and weirder than expected. For movies I watched Miss India America and The Jungle Book (should have swapped actors for Baloo & Shere Khan, imo). Reply

Watched Alien:C and it pissed me the fuck off with how stupid they made the characters and how Shaws character was wrapped up. Reply

mte. For me, I look at the franchise and think it's going to be one that is remembered as a what might have been.



it's had too many weak sequels. for me, the franchise doesn't deserve to be held up as somehow in greater esteem than some other horror franchises. I'll always remember Alien and Aliens fondly. Giger's great design work. but i'm just done i think with the franchise. Reply

But Alien really isnt a horror franchise imo. Only the first movie. Reply

The characters in Prometheus were pretty stupid as well though.



I'm going to see Covenant today with my brother. I'm keeping my expectations low. Reply

Parent

