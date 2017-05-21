Weekend Box Office: Alien Covenant rules the box office

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Alien: Covenant
|Fox
|$36,000,000
|-
|3,761
|-
|$9,572
|$36,000,000
|$97
|1
|2
|1
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$35,062,000
|-46.3%
|4,347
|-
|$8,066
|$301,799,474
|$200
|3
|3
|N
|Everything, Everything
|WB
|$12,000,000
|-
|2,801
|-
|$4,284
|$12,000,000
|$10
|1
|4
|2
|Snatched
|Fox
|$7,600,000
|-61.1%
|3,511
|+10
|$2,165
|$32,782,600
|$42
|2
|5
|N
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|Fox
|$7,200,000
|-
|3,157
|-
|$2,281
|$7,200,000
|$22
|1
|6
|3
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|WB
|$6,850,000
|-55.4%
|3,702
|-
|$1,850
|$27,201,221
|$175
|2
|7
|4
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$3,173,565
|-41.2%
|2,287
|-780
|$1,388
|$219,883,865
|$250
|6
|8
|6
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$2,800,000
|-37.7%
|2,071
|-840
|$1,352
|$166,152,550
|-
|8
|9
|5
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$2,403,000
|-50.0%
|1,792
|-380
|$1,341
|$497,782,049
|$160
|10
|10
|7
|How to be a Latin Lover
|PNT
|$2,200,000
|-43.0%
|948
|-175
|$2,321
|$29,458,810
|-
|4
|11
|8
|Lowriders
|BH Tilt
|$1,161,695
|-51.7%
|365
|+70
|$3,183
|$4,190,080
|-
|2
|12
|11
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$765,000
|-50.4%
|824
|-602
|$928
|$22,899,058
|-
|7
|13
|18
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|SPC
|$620,974
|+62.2%
|373
|+220
|$1,665
|$2,328,450
|-
|6
|14
|12
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|Sony
|$520,000
|-54.2%
|652
|-953
|$798
|$43,012,004
|$60
|7
|15
|9
|The Circle (2017)
|STX
|$450,000
|-74.7%
|684
|-1,448
|$658
|$20,038,784
|$18
|4
|16
|14
|Born in China
|BV
|$425,000
|-53.5%
|575
|-480
|$739
|$13,191,047
|-
|5
|17
|31
|The Lovers
|A24
|$300,417
|+139.8%
|105
|+82
|$2,861
|$554,862
|-
|3
|18
|33
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$235,000
|+122.1%
|221
|+24
|$1,063
|$85,097,570
|$100
|9
|19
|19
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$234,460
|-36.0%
|275
|-150
|$853
|$16,842,176
|-
|8
|20
|17
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$232,550
|-41.5%
|262
|-143
|$888
|$174,927,255
|$4.5
|13
|21
|35
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$203,633
|+106.0%
|23
|+19
|$8,854
|$334,215
|-
|2
|22
|25
|A Quiet Passion
|MBox
|$202,837
|-4.5%
|130
|+13
|$1,560
|$1,081,112
|-
|6
|23
|16
|The Lost City of Z
|BST
|$196,679
|-61.3%
|217
|-280
|$906
|$8,004,545
|-
|6
|24
|23
|Logan
|Fox
|$180,000
|-36.6%
|213
|-92
|$845
|$225,860,505
|$97
|12
|25
|20
|Their Finest
|STX
|$150,000
|-50.7%
|160
|-98
|$938
|$3,178,054
|-
|7
|26
|21
|Sleight
|BH Tilt
|$84,810
|-71.4%
|113
|-251
|$751
|$3,848,000
|$0.25
|4
|27
|32
|Colossal
|Neon
|$78,173
|-35.3%
|105
|-60
|$745
|$2,868,485
|-
|7
|28
|37
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$68,000
|-16.6%
|81
|-22
|$840
|$169,286,871
|$25
|22
|29
|24
|The Dinner
|Orch.
|$37,680
|-83.9%
|91
|-337
|$414
|$1,279,368
|-
|3
|30
|56
|Jeremiah Tower
|Orch.
|$15,615
|+14.3%
|33
|+13
|$473
|$163,698
|-
|5
|31
|N
|Wakefield
|IFC
|$14,120
|-
|1
|-
|$14,120
|$14,120
|-
|1
|32
|N
|Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
|PBS
|$13,626
|-
|1
|-
|$13,626
|$13,626
|-
|1
|33
|45
|Risk
|Neon
|$11,096
|-70.8%
|12
|-33
|$925
|$170,986
|-
|3
|34
|50
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$9,835
|-57.1%
|10
|-6
|$984
|$220,517
|-
|6
|35
|72
|Truman
|FR
|$6,500
|+11.8%
|6
|-3
|$1,083
|$186,791
|-
|7
|36
|49
|3 Generations
|Wein.
|$6,198
|-73.0%
|13
|-24
|$477
|$66,371
|-
|3
|37
|N
|Maurice (2017 reissue)
|Cohen
|$6,013
|-
|1
|-
|$6,013
|$6,013
|-
|1
|38
|74
|Bang! The Bert Berns Story
|Abr.
|$4,352
|-5.7%
|2
|-2
|$2,176
|$31,449
|-
|4
|39
|27
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$3,360
|-98.2%
|18
|-56
|$187
|$10,160,965
|$5
|10
|40
|68
|The Last Shaman
|Abr.
|$2,175
|-68.0%
|3
|+2
|$725
|$9,269
|-
|2
|TOTAL (40 MOVIES):
|$121,528,363
|-10.5%
|33,946
|-1,647
|$3,580
|
Will this finally force Hollywood to pay attention to black women? Doubt it, but it's very nice for Amandla and sets her up as a potential star.
Also some crazy stats about the movie: It's the first time a movie directed by a black woman has opened in wide release since early 2015 when Selma (directed by Ava DuVernay) went wide. It's also the first time a book written by a black woman was adapted into a movie starring a black woman and directed by a black woman!
Also (less sure about this stat) I think it's the first movie directed by a Canadian woman to get a wide release since American Psycho.
I'm also Canadian but had no idea the director was too (I know it was filmed in Vancouver though), so I'm also pumped to be supporting fellow Canadian talent, esp. as a young adult trying to get into the film industry here.
Also watched the movie Hidden on Netflix. It was pretty solid.
Anyway, I binged Parks and Rec and it was great fun, even though they never have Donna be an actual character.
I also liked the more humanoid Alien design more.
I just saw Alien Covenant yesterday because I wanted to give it a chance and I have unlimited movie tickets...and I just, I almost walked out, I SHOULD'VE, because it was so PAINFULLY terrible it ruined my entire afternoon. I didn't like one aspect of that cliche, trite, boring, stupid film.
These are the worst things to happen to the Alien franchise. Seriously, Alien vs Predator was an outstanding feat of Oscar-winning glory compared to these Prometheus films, I don't care who tries to fight me on this.
[Link to spoiler]the ending fucked me up.
Like I knew it was David but damn.
And my queen Shaw. That was just
It broke my heart.
And Walter nooo
My cousin tried to argue the drop ship thing with me and used the first Alien as an example since they had a huge ship for the ore and only one drop ship. But like, my dude. Ore compared to over 2000 people? Lbr. The writers just wanted the tension 😩
I'm easily going with this explanation.
Tho it also brings up how the crew wouldn't know he self heals???
Idk just bring Walter back.
Before I Fall: is like a groundhog day type movie where a pretty mean girl gets stuck in a time loop. It wasn't very good. The best thing about it is Zoey Deutch who is both really talented and can sell her terrible cliche plot like the stuff happening to her is a revelation. The script is a mess though, the "rules" of the time loop make no sense, and it briefly flits with having something interesting to say about why people bully and how people get stuck in the perceptions you have of them over something they did in the 2nd grade, but every character is so thinly drawn you don't really end up caring.
Everything Everything: I knew I wouldn't like this movie but I got free tickets so I went. Amandla is really cute and the production values are nice, but this is ultimately just another entry in that weird teen sub genre of teenagers-who-are-dying-but-fall-in-love (like the fault in our stars, a walk to remember etc). I've seen a lot of disabled activists say that the book/movie is ableist and I don't know if I agree... [Spoiler (click to open)] I mean she does do this stupid thing where she risks her life for "love" by going outside when it could make her super sick, but this is after her mom actively works to isolate her. I didn't get the impression that it was her illness that made her life not worth living but the lack of connections she had because her mom kept her from making irl friends and then fired the only other person she had regular contact with. It was never going to be a very nuanced depiction of someone who was chronically ill though lbr it's a teen romance from the WB.
The acting is also completely awful and everything marginally interesting is skipped over [Spoiler (click to open)]both main characters have seriously abusive parents! And it barely gets a mention!
I'm planning on seeing Everything Everything but the book sucked/was very cliche, so I'm not surprised by your review.
Also, behind the 1st Alien film? Dunno why you would compare the what, 9th? Film with Aliens in them to one where the world was never introduced to them yet so there was much more excitement.
/endrant
"Heads scratcher: Sir Ridley Scott's #AlienCovenant opens 29% behind his @PrometheusMovie at the NA box office. https://twitter.com/THR/status/86630526
push thru hunny the last ep is a masterpiece
Edited at 2017-05-21 03:58 pm (UTC)
Also 'Under the Sycamore trees' is my favourite musical track from Twin Peaks
it's had too many weak sequels. for me, the franchise doesn't deserve to be held up as somehow in greater esteem than some other horror franchises. I'll always remember Alien and Aliens fondly. Giger's great design work. but i'm just done i think with the franchise.
I'm going to see Covenant today with my brother. I'm keeping my expectations low.