Weekend Box Office: Alien Covenant rules the box office

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Alien: Covenant Fox $36,000,000 - 3,761 - $9,572 $36,000,000 $97 1
2 1 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $35,062,000 -46.3% 4,347 - $8,066 $301,799,474 $200 3
3 N Everything, Everything WB $12,000,000 - 2,801 - $4,284 $12,000,000 $10 1
4 2 Snatched Fox $7,600,000 -61.1% 3,511 +10 $2,165 $32,782,600 $42 2
5 N Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fox $7,200,000 - 3,157 - $2,281 $7,200,000 $22 1
6 3 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword WB $6,850,000 -55.4% 3,702 - $1,850 $27,201,221 $175 2
7 4 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $3,173,565 -41.2% 2,287 -780 $1,388 $219,883,865 $250 6
8 6 The Boss Baby Fox $2,800,000 -37.7% 2,071 -840 $1,352 $166,152,550 - 8
9 5 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $2,403,000 -50.0% 1,792 -380 $1,341 $497,782,049 $160 10
10 7 How to be a Latin Lover PNT $2,200,000 -43.0% 948 -175 $2,321 $29,458,810 - 4
11 8 Lowriders BH Tilt $1,161,695 -51.7% 365 +70 $3,183 $4,190,080 - 2
12 11 Gifted FoxS $765,000 -50.4% 824 -602 $928 $22,899,058 - 7
13 18 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer SPC $620,974 +62.2% 373 +220 $1,665 $2,328,450 - 6
14 12 Smurfs: The Lost Village Sony $520,000 -54.2% 652 -953 $798 $43,012,004 $60 7
15 9 The Circle (2017) STX $450,000 -74.7% 684 -1,448 $658 $20,038,784 $18 4
16 14 Born in China BV $425,000 -53.5% 575 -480 $739 $13,191,047 - 5
17 31 The Lovers A24 $300,417 +139.8% 105 +82 $2,861 $554,862 - 3
18 33 Power Rangers (2017) LGF $235,000 +122.1% 221 +24 $1,063 $85,097,570 $100 9
19 19 The Zookeeper's Wife Focus $234,460 -36.0% 275 -150 $853 $16,842,176 - 8
20 17 Get Out Uni. $232,550 -41.5% 262 -143 $888 $174,927,255 $4.5 13
21 35 Paris Can Wait SPC $203,633 +106.0% 23 +19 $8,854 $334,215 - 2
22 25 A Quiet Passion MBox $202,837 -4.5% 130 +13 $1,560 $1,081,112 - 6
23 16 The Lost City of Z BST $196,679 -61.3% 217 -280 $906 $8,004,545 - 6
24 23 Logan Fox $180,000 -36.6% 213 -92 $845 $225,860,505 $97 12
25 20 Their Finest STX $150,000 -50.7% 160 -98 $938 $3,178,054 - 7
26 21 Sleight BH Tilt $84,810 -71.4% 113 -251 $751 $3,848,000 $0.25 4
27 32 Colossal Neon $78,173 -35.3% 105 -60 $745 $2,868,485 - 7
28 37 Hidden Figures Fox $68,000 -16.6% 81 -22 $840 $169,286,871 $25 22
29 24 The Dinner Orch. $37,680 -83.9% 91 -337 $414 $1,279,368 - 3
30 56 Jeremiah Tower Orch. $15,615 +14.3% 33 +13 $473 $163,698 - 5
31 N Wakefield IFC $14,120 - 1 - $14,120 $14,120 - 1
32 N Abacus: Small Enough to Jail PBS $13,626 - 1 - $13,626 $13,626 - 1
33 45 Risk Neon $11,096 -70.8% 12 -33 $925 $170,986 - 3
34 50 Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Abr. $9,835 -57.1% 10 -6 $984 $220,517 - 6
35 72 Truman FR $6,500 +11.8% 6 -3 $1,083 $186,791 - 7
36 49 3 Generations Wein. $6,198 -73.0% 13 -24 $477 $66,371 - 3
37 N Maurice (2017 reissue) Cohen $6,013 - 1 - $6,013 $6,013 - 1
38 74 Bang! The Bert Berns Story Abr. $4,352 -5.7% 2 -2 $2,176 $31,449 - 4
39 27 The Belko Experiment BH Tilt $3,360 -98.2% 18 -56 $187 $10,160,965 $5 10
40 68 The Last Shaman Abr. $2,175 -68.0% 3 +2 $725 $9,269 - 2
TOTAL (40 MOVIES): $121,528,363 -10.5% 33,946 -1,647 $3,580
What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?
