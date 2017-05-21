Rose Byrne Doesn't Want to Discuss Hollywood's Gender Pay Gap


the magazine characterized her as being "somewhat surprisingly reluctant" to discuss it.

"My decisions around what I do, why I do it, financially, are personal. And I think those questions are really for the producers—why are you paying women less?"

"I feel like actresses often get lumped with these questions, and it’s like, sure, there’s disparity, but you should ask the people in power. They’re the ones who have the responsibility and the power to change stuff."

