Rose Byrne Doesn't Want to Discuss Hollywood's Gender Pay Gap
Rose Byrne just made a brilliant point about Hollywood's gender pay gap: https://t.co/ln5xSSkc1m pic.twitter.com/MGc1sSDSjg— Glamour (@glamourmag) May 21, 2017
the magazine characterized her as being "somewhat surprisingly reluctant" to discuss it.
"My decisions around what I do, why I do it, financially, are personal. And I think those questions are really for the producers—why are you paying women less?"
"I feel like actresses often get lumped with these questions, and it’s like, sure, there’s disparity, but you should ask the people in power. They’re the ones who have the responsibility and the power to change stuff."
Edited at 2017-05-21 03:27 pm (UTC)
More like that it's alvays the victims (i.e vomen in this situation) getting stuck vith these questions, like they're the ones paying themselves less, and the perpetrators happily get avay not having to deal vith any of it.
She literally say that.
It's in the post.
She clearly meant that the onus is always put on women in Hollywood to explain/talk about the gender pay gap, when the people who should be asked is those who decide salaries in the first place. These actresses aren't going out of their way to receive less pay, the responsibility isn't theirs, it's those in charge (who never seem to get asked these same questions).
Edited at 2017-05-21 03:55 pm (UTC)
When some try to deny the existence of pay disparity, that's a problem.
And also she's right imho. If the media truly cared, it vould grill producers/director/studios, and not just the actresses.
It's like getting mad at a Macy's cashier over the price of a sweater.
Ya I think being afraid for your job and income is a big reason why a lot of people, especially women, don't speak up about unfair shit. Especially if they're a c-list actor at best. A lot of people online can side-eye them as much as they want but if they were in their position they wouldn't say anything either. Shit, even in their position, they probably barely say anything about things like this offline.
And in a sense her comment is just as forceful and damning as, say, Jennifer's because she's directly saying "blame the producers" instead of simply acknowledging the problem and demanding a change.
She's not only addressing the issue, but pointing the blame where it belongs.
edit: which is basically what you just said so +1
Edited at 2017-05-21 03:55 pm (UTC)
She has a point tbh. Also, they should start asking more men what they think about the pay gap. Also ask more men what or who they're wearing. Ask white actors their thoughts on whitewashing. Do all that shit.