Rose Byrne Doesn't Want to Discuss Hollywood's Gender Pay Gap

I don't think I've ever seen a male director be asked this during a press tour for a movie.

I think this is kind of what she's getting at.

IA - no one calls them out! The decisions to *offer less* are not made by actresses...

It wouldn't be the directors making that decision either. The producers should be asked.

mte

I think that's her point.

It totally is, I can't @ this baity ass title and people already falling for it lol

Do NOT come for me

So basically grin and bare it in the hope it spontaneously changes? ...k.



Edited at 2017-05-21 03:27 pm (UTC)

no that's not what she's saying at all but you tried it.

She's saying don't ask me, ask them.

I don't think that's chat she's getting at!



More like that it's alvays the victims (i.e vomen in this situation) getting stuck vith these questions, like they're the ones paying themselves less, and the perpetrators happily get avay not having to deal vith any of it.

Hmm no. More like ask the people in power because they can change it.



She literally say that.



It's in the post.

Not at all but ok

learn to read

How can one misinterpret what she said to this degree?



She clearly meant that the onus is always put on women in Hollywood to explain/talk about the gender pay gap, when the people who should be asked is those who decide salaries in the first place. These actresses aren't going out of their way to receive less pay, the responsibility isn't theirs, it's those in charge (who never seem to get asked these same questions).

Ugh it's such a two-sided thing tho. Yea on one hand the people in power do need to be asked/held responsible but at the same time, these actresses (and actors) need to speak the hell up. Shit won't get done until they stop being so complacent and letting it go bc it makes them uncomfortable.



Edited at 2017-05-21 03:55 pm (UTC)

How about not blame her for something she isn't responsible for?

that's really twisting her words

You tried it.

sad how people will find any excuse to shit on her even tho her answer was fine

I don't think she said anything bad really. She isn't saying there isn't a problem, she's saying it's time to ask the people in power the questions and pressure them about it more than going the easy route of asking the actresses about it, which I respect.

ia, it's not like producers don't know that the pay gap exists. they need to be confronted by the reality and rather than put actresses at risk by making them look like whiners or whatever, the people in power can and should be challenged.

Exactly. The more I read her quotes the more I'm applauding tbh.

But that's not going to happen until they speak up more about it. They are just fine with making sure minorities aren't above them in pay and/or any other inclusive campaign but the moment they are asked the tough questions, there's deflection and excuses. Yea, it's tiring to ask those questions but in the end, it's all about awareness. Close mouths don't get feed.~

Agree

I completely agree.

ita

I actually agree with her tbh bc if she's a woman campaigning for pay gaps to be fixed imagine those dusty old directors being like 'ugh don't hire her because she's too "difficult"'.

In the most recent Hollywood Actress Roundtable, Amy Adams shut that shit DOWN and is essentially saying what Byrne is: actresses are put on the chopping block for not wanting to talk about the pay disparity. They shouldn't have to answer for this. It can definitely be uncomfortable. There is power in discussing it but it's not fair they are being forced to lead the discussion imo



When some try to deny the existence of pay disparity, that's a problem.

Yes, exactly. The people in power are getting a pass, like these decisions just come out of air by default.

MTE

rose byrne can comment or decline commenting on whatever the hell she wants to

mte

She's not wrong.

She looks so much like Sharon Tate

Fair enough, not everyone likes to reveal their finances to the entire vorld.



And also she's right imho. If the media truly cared, it vould grill producers/director/studios, and not just the actresses.

Well, she has a point - I pretty much never see reporters asking Hollywood executives and producers about their decision to pay women less; it's always just asking the actresses about getting less. Maybe if the press put the people who are making those decisions on the hot seat more, it would change faster.

her basic point is right but i also get the feeling that actresses who aren't at, like, jennifer lawrence level might not want to comment because they don't want to be labelled a troublemaker around contract negotiations... and are in fact quite 'willing' to accept less pay in order to book a job.

Again, you can't really fault them, tbf. It's a an annoying situation, but the girl has to vork. As concealed as it is, it's kinda clear from her response she's not thrilled about it.

Being labeled difficult can kill a career (e.g. see Katherine Heigl) and a woman bringing up this issue can get that labeled that quick, so I can't say I blame them.



It's like getting mad at a Macy's cashier over the price of a sweater.

I remember reading a profile on Jill Soloway and there was a story in there that before she became a big shot she lost a writing job on a Ryan Murphy show because she had been labeled "difficult".

Ya I think being afraid for your job and income is a big reason why a lot of people, especially women, don't speak up about unfair shit. Especially if they're a c-list actor at best. A lot of people online can side-eye them as much as they want but if they were in their position they wouldn't say anything either. Shit, even in their position, they probably barely say anything about things like this offline.

Yep :(

Exactly. I get a lot of people believe they need to speak up to make a change, but there is a difference between the Jennifer Lawrences and Emma Watsons speaking up and your average actress speaking up. Hollywood is a place that if you lack the connections and are labeled a troublemaker and are, sadly, not a white man, you are screwed for life.

But, she's commenting.



And in a sense her comment is just as forceful and damning as, say, Jennifer's because she's directly saying "blame the producers" instead of simply acknowledging the problem and demanding a change.



She's not only addressing the issue, but pointing the blame where it belongs.

Glad she said this

THR should ask all the big wigs during the awards roundtable.

I am eternally pressed that they always ask the women's roundtable about the pay gap and representation for women and WOC but they don't ask the male actor roundtable or the director's roundtable.



edit: which is basically what you just said so +1



Edited at 2017-05-21 03:55 pm (UTC)

Oooh, yes, they really need to do this.

She has a point tbh. Also, they should start asking more men what they think about the pay gap. Also ask more men what or who they're wearing. Ask white actors their thoughts on whitewashing. Do all that shit.

She's not wrong. start focusing on those in power who write the checks. those who've created the damn pay gap. asking an employee why management won't fix shit doesn't get you far, you have to take it to those in charge and ask them why they won't fix shit.

Ia with her. Is about time producers give an explanation about it tbh

She's right, actresses get asked over and over again and they have to word their responses carefully so as not to be branded as ungrateful or too demanding.

Yeah it feels like a trap most of the time, to 'smoke out' the actresses who are most willing to say something

