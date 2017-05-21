Kpop Post: Seventeen,iKon,Yezi...
Seventeeen teaser for "Don't wanna cry"
iKON teaser for "Bling Bling"
Yezi channeling her inner Tom Cruise with Anck Su Namum
MiSO-KKPP from underrated group GIRLS GIRLS #DownloadJuicySecretoniTunes
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/D0dXXHxi82
w
S2:
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/HCO3i2dGIQ
o
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/BT05GiMlY4
g
iKON teaser for "Bling Bling"
Yezi channeling her inner Tom Cruise with Anck Su Namum
MiSO-KKPP from underrated group GIRLS GIRLS #DownloadJuicySecretoniTunes
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/D0dXXHxi82
S2:
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/HCO3i2dGIQ
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/BT05GiMlY4
the song is so good
i've been missing 90s boy bands and i heard this song/saw the video for the first time a couple days ago and was s h o o k e t h. Does anyone have any recs for similar songs by other kpop boy bands? ty
i wanted 2 stan for this sailor mercury looking motherfucker tbh, he was giving me life (jimin?)
or this pretty one (jungkook right?)
Edited at 2017-05-21 03:14 pm (UTC)
I think Blackpink (a girlgroup) makes sorta similar music, but also not really lol
this made me realise that BST is really a standalone masterpiece. At least there's a japanese version too if you want to mix things up a little
Edited at 2017-05-21 04:28 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-21 04:35 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-21 08:43 pm (UTC)
who is this guy tbh he's hot
actually lots of the guys in this mv are hot, im shook ty
if you're looking for more hotness check out got7 lol (enjoyment of their music is not always gauranteed)
And I'm going to second EXO's Call Me Baby, it rivals Max Martin's best BSB/NSYNC work.
But even more reminiscent of those days is INFINITE's Paradise, probably my favorite kpop song by a boy group.
+stan talent, stan pop music, stan SHINee+
And if you wish 1D had more members and could actually perform, check out Seventeen (who are in the post), Aju Nice is the song.
Out of the few EXO videos I've seen, Lay's dancing is much more pleasant to watch, fewer jerky movements.
they can be sexy
and qt
and they produce their own songs and do their own choreo, i think.
Yeeeesssss!!!!!!! Promote Seventeeennn!!!!!!!!!
For BTS singles I also recc Run & War of Hormone. Dope is super fun too and a lot of people like Fire as well :3
These posts are a blessing for an uneducated stan like myself 🙏
Since it's a kpop post:
Omg Sohee's debut left me super impressed. A little uncomfortable with the dancing since she's only 17, but wow she's talented. I'm excited to see her debut in her girl group (though I kinda wish she stayed a solo artist)
Also I learned more about Doyeon and yoojung's group...I thought they were going to be the younger members but they're among the oldest :x their maknae in their group is a 2002 baby...I'm being aged out of kpop lol
Yeeeesssss!!!!!!!
Edited at 2017-05-21 09:38 pm (UTC)
Hopefully her group charts even if her own bop didn't and the company right. Then again, one of the boys from Topp Dogg is literally working at a cafe right now so.....
There is a difference between problematic and racist and if they start up with the Blackface/"Black people are dangerous"/n-word slinging/monkey sounds while pretending to be Kanye stuff then I'm just done with any NON-JYP Kpop group.