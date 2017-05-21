Kpop Post: Seventeen,iKon,Yezi...

omg lol at KKPP only now being posted here



the song is so good

i posted this in the other kpop post but no one responded so im asking here sry







i've been missing 90s boy bands and i heard this song/saw the video for the first time a couple days ago and was s h o o k e t h. Does anyone have any recs for similar songs by other kpop boy bands? ty

Blood, Sweat & Tears is probably one of the only good boy group kpop songs in years. I don't know if there's really anything similar. I never paid attention to them until I heard that song.

i wanted 2 stan for this sailor mercury looking motherfucker tbh, he was giving me life (jimin?)



















or this pretty one (jungkook right?)







You have both of them right !

they're a pretty good group. I stan Jimin & the blond one (in this vid). Don't think there's anything comparable to this song boygroup-wise, sadly. Have you watched Save Me or Not Today (also by BTS)?



I think Blackpink (a girlgroup) makes sorta similar music, but also not really lol



this made me realise that BST is really a standalone masterpiece. At least there's a japanese version too if you want to mix things up a little



Edited at 2017-05-21 04:28 pm (UTC)

I didn't like Not Today tbh :'( w8 i really liked save me!! i actually listened to the japanese version of BST because that's all spotify has lmao but i think i prefer the korean

Edited at 2017-05-21 04:35 pm (UTC)







Edited at 2017-05-21 04:35 pm (UTC) Reply

stan prince Jimin! don't know the other one

jimin is the only hot one

V tho

v is cute i guess but hot? nah

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



















Edited at 2017-05-21 08:43 pm (UTC) Ah yes, you've been sucked into the Homewrecker Jimin's universe, I see. He's usually the one who gets non-fans to become fans because he's a beautiful siren. And that scene with the shoulder exposure, he totally explains that it was an "accident"...yet continues to do it for just about every performance for BST :eyeroll: And yes, I am a fan of Jungkook cuz his vocals + beauty are sinful. BTS is going to be attending the 2017 BBMAs as they were nominated for Top Social Artist going against J. Biebs and the like. Some of us have our fingers crossed that they'll be performing so they'll get more publicity. I have goosebumps. I have a friend in Korea that says BTS isn't that popular over there because their music isn't...the Korean taste? Cuz it samples a lot of American beats and whatnot and I can totally see that. Another song you might like is maybe:

Jimin doesn't look as cute in real life tbh, he looks super plastic

not that they make similar music but have you listened to exo? their call me baby mv changed my life when i first saw it (it's not like this tho lol)

omg call me baby is great tysm

who is this guy tbh he's hot



who is this guy tbh he's hot

actually lots of the guys in this mv are hot, im shook ty

That's Lay, who also has a solo album if that's what you're into lol.

their hotness is impressive too considering the number of members.



if you're looking for more hotness check out got7 lol (enjoyment of their music is not always gauranteed) Reply

If you like BS&T you'll probably enjoy Save Me too, it's also Bieber-esque.







And I'm going to second EXO's Call Me Baby, it rivals Max Martin's best BSB/NSYNC work.







But even more reminiscent of those days is INFINITE's Paradise, probably my favorite kpop song by a boy group.



Reply

ooh pussy popping 2 save me & you are v v right, call me baby is the 90s boyband song my heart needed

ok I can't let this opportunity pass and not promote the most gay-friendly bop by the best kpop boyband around.







+stan talent, stan pop music, stan SHINee+



And if you wish 1D had more members and could actually perform, check out Seventeen (who are in the post), Aju Nice is the song. Reply

I can't think of songs rn, but stan Kai Reply

I hate his dancing but goddamn that face

Even after all these years I'm still amazed that he actually looks like this... I mean, how?

This is a great picture of Kai. I remember when SM liked to give him bleached blond hair, color contacts and White looking skin. It made him look like Doctor Who on intergalactic space crack.

What, he has the best dancing in kpop honestly. Everybody else sucks.

I'm not saying he's bad, just that I personally dislike his style, it looks ugly to me ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Out of the few EXO videos I've seen, Lay's dancing is much more pleasant to watch, fewer jerky movements. Reply

B1A4 are on the campier side of the 90s boyband sound but they always have quality tracks





Reply

plz stan seventeen..



they can be sexy





and qt





and they produce their own songs and do their own choreo, i think. Reply

but you can't not recommend Mansae and Aju Nice!!!!!





Reply

aww, bless!



aww, bless!

For BTS singles I also recc Run & War of Hormone. Dope is super fun too and a lot of people like Fire as well :3

I hope Yezi finally gets a good song that complements her skills.

stan fiestar

I've never listened to KPop until I went to Thailand where they were blasting it pretty much 24/7. So then I got home and stumbled upon EXO and I'm in love (do they even exist anymore, idk). Anyway I cannot believe how fucking hot most of the guys in that band are. I was BLIND.



These posts are a blessing for an uneducated stan like myself 🙏 Reply

EXO still exists.

EXO CBX is still around, the main group is dead.

they just had a world tour (including the us) and will probably have another comeback this year.

I'm hoping this Seventeen song is good. They're adorable and I want them to do well. And really Ikon?? you got a song title Bling Bling in 2017😒

im secretly hoping the teaser is a trojan horse and the actual track is actually a banger, tbh. they all look good tho.

I'm not so secretly hoping the same. This is not what I came for!

Omg I'm excited for yezi 😍



Since it's a kpop post:

Omg Sohee's debut left me super impressed. A little uncomfortable with the dancing since she's only 17, but wow she's talented. I'm excited to see her debut in her girl group (though I kinda wish she stayed a solo artist)



Also I learned more about Doyeon and yoojung's group...I thought they were going to be the younger members but they're among the oldest :x their maknae in their group is a 2002 baby...I'm being aged out of kpop lol Reply

just wanna leave s. coups' sweaty ass here



Reply

Edited at 2017-05-21 09:38 pm (UTC) My man is thicc!!!!

the new dean song saved my life tbh

omg same, it's being slept on

i've been meaning to check out syd's music but i literally cant stop listening to the song lmao

Hopefully her group charts even if her own bop didn't and the company right. Then again, one of the boys from Topp Dogg is literally working at a cafe right now so..... I am super excited for Yezi, the same for Kim Lip of Loona and I am glad that I can finally say 'sohee is a great performer' without being a lying wonderful

