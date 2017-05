ONTD Original: Five Response Tracks from your Faves

shook

Justin Timberlake"Cry Me a River"2002Britney SpearsFor his debut album, Justin Timberlake decided to help launch his solo career by throwing his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears under the bus with the song and video for "." Rumors circulated that Britney cheated on Justin with choreographer Wade Robson."Everytime"Britney Spears2003Many producers submitted Britney songs to diss Timberlake with such as "." Spears however rejected this material and chose the high road and instead of dissing her ex, she wrote her signature ballad apologizing.(4 out of 5 jackals)Eminem"Bagpipes From Baghdad"2009Mariah CareyOn Eminem's "" album, the rapper talks about Mariah Carey and their "relationship" with this gem. The rapper takes aim at Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon as well."Obsessed"Mariah Carey2009The Queen of Shade© herself penned and produced a response with "" all while integrating her favorite movie "Mean Girls" with the the openingIn the clip, she is dressed as the rapper obsessing over Carey as she is being photographed and going on about her day.(5 out of 5 jackals)Taylor SwiftBad Blood2014Kety PerryThe rumor goes that Perry recruited three dancers from Swifts "" and sabotaged her. Thus Swift pulled out her diary and penned "" and sent a massive SOS text to theto prepare for video shoot. Everyone -- released promotional posters leading up to the release of the music video."Swish Swish"Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson2017Perry denies the song takes aim at anyone in particular but instead focuses on "bullies" in general. Riiiiight. The song is the third release from Hudson's upcoming album "."(no jackals)The PoliceEvery Breath You Take1983All the stalkers out there.Not so much a diss to anyone other than a creepy song that somehow people found "romantic" and "sentimental" despite its lyrics."Lonely Town"Brandon Flowers2015King and lead singer from The Killers released his second solo album "" The albums third single "" is a response/continuation to The Police's "." BFlow's clip takes things a step further compared to that from The Police and show a stalker watching a young woman home alone dancing and preparing some popcorn.(5 out of 5 jackals)Carly Slay Jepson"Call Me Maybe"2011Your fave.In 2011, Carly unleashed the worldwide hit "." Pop girls were warned...the gays sipped on their midori sours on the dancefloor and danced away. Nobody could have predicted what would happen next..."Run Away With Me" + Emotion (album)Carly Rae Jepson2015Who else but Carly could have written a response to only herself? Determined to not be known as a one hit wonder - the Queen decided to depart from the pop fluff from her debut and worked with new producers to create a 80's sound with a modern twist. The pop world wasand the album received high praise. Carly would deliver a final blow to all the pop girls and boys with the release of "" with songs that didn't make the final cut on "."(all the jackals - i ain't sorry)Sources: 1