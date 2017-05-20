ONTD Original: Five Response Tracks from your Faves

Flawless post OP. Can't forget Mariah's first swipe at that person we don't know.



this iconic ruthless drag. & a bop!

yesss. bendito. during her whisper era aka the "Charmbracelet" era. Selena Gomez 0.5 octaves wish.



this, "The One" and "I Only Wanted" were my faves.

she went IN with this and obsessed

Eminem's career ENDED after this with the final blow Obsessed. Katy will never reach ha level.

I used to love the hell out of this song lol

Ugh Timbersnake. Making Britney out to be the villain to start up his solo career when he cheated on Britney too. Also poor Wade. People always talk about how sexual assault allegations ruin someone's life and reputation, but MJ is still worshiped as a legend, king of pop, etc. while if you go to any of Wade's choreography videos on youtube all the comments are about how Wade is a terrible liar, trying to ruin MJ, would be nothing without MJ, etc. His choreography is amazing.











Eww at the lyrics to all of Eminem's diss tracks towards Mariah. The misogyny and homophobia *barf* Tho I wouldn't expect anything less from him. He's trash.



Emotion is still amazing, especially with all the flop music that sounds the same that's been coming out.



that SYTYCD clip<3 Still such a classic performance.

I remember being so obsessed with Travis Wall that season lol



Wade is fantastic.

I love this Rama Lama performance

SYTYCD was never the same when thy moved stages - the first few seaons were everything

Run Away With Me is one of the best pop songs of all time.



Spring Breakers gave me a whole new appreciation for Everytime:



I can't not think of spring breakers when I hear that song now

Katy should @ Taylor and put on her location if she's as hard as she keeps saying she is.

Everytime is honestly everything.

eminem's response track to Obsessed?

yup. i was going to give it a honorable mention after "Obsessed" but he wasn't worth it.

Omg. I can't believe my 14 yr old self loved this.

Is this the song where he bragged about shooting a load on Mariah's belly?



Lol

I wonder how Sweet Dreams my LA ex wouldve sound with Britney, i love it with Rachel

Justin to this day still aint shittttt, it still makes me seethe how he built his career dissing Britney and how misogynistic he was, disgusting asshole. But Britney did that on Everytime and she was too kind to him with that song, but Im happy cause she gave a beautiful song.



Call Me Maybe is still that bop and I think it forever will be!

Add to that Nipplegate, and how he got away without even a slap on the wrist, meanwhile Janet Jackson was absolutely hammered, and to this day she still cops shit, and he hasn't even given a half-arsed non-apology.

he was the one who ripped her top off and it surprises me how the blame landed on janet... i guess it shouldn't have considering tr*mp is now the 45.

I genuinely love how CRJ always gets included in ONTD original lists

Ikr

same <3 pure!

The best always remain



yikes. and people say lil monsters and 1d fans were messy..

I wish there was video.

that post about Gaga's friend dying + this post just makes me wish pop stars would lose the feud/diss tracks and sing more songs about how cool it is to have female friends



there's not enough media about that period Reply

If you wannabe my lover, you gotta get with my friends

Make it last forever, friendship never ends! Reply

off the top of my head two artists that have positive songs are k.flay and peppina. they're both cute. with stuff like wholesomememes being a thing and stuff, i feel like i'm seeing a shift in people singing about more positive stuff lately which i like a lot.

Mte. This is definitely a reason why all the women aren't beating the guys on the charts.

I didn't know run away with me was the sequel to call me maybe

I forgot how to embed but this list should include bad guy bu Eminem. The best sequel a song could get

lmaoo this got better as i went down the list

obsessed is a BOP

