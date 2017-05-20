ONTD Original: Five Response Tracks from your Faves
Artist: Justin Timberlake
Song: "Cry Me a River"
Released: 2002
Written About: Britney Spears
Background: For his debut album, Justin Timberlake decided to help launch his solo career by throwing his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears under the bus with the song and video for "Cry Me a River." Rumors circulated that Britney cheated on Justin with choreographer Wade Robson.
Response: "Everytime"
Artist: Britney Spears
Released: 2003
Background: Many producers submitted Britney songs to diss Timberlake with such as "Sweet Dreams My LA Ex." Spears however rejected this material and chose the high road and instead of dissing her ex, she wrote her signature ballad apologizing.
OP's Response Rating: (4 out of 5 jackals)
Artist: Eminem
Song: "Bagpipes From Baghdad"
Released: 2009
Written About: Mariah Carey
Background: On Eminem's "Relapse" album, the rapper talks about Mariah Carey and their "relationship" with this gem. The rapper takes aim at Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon as well.
Response: "Obsessed"
Artist: Mariah Carey
Released: 2009
Background: The Queen of Shade© herself penned and produced a response with "Obsessed" all while integrating her favorite movie "Mean Girls" with the the opening "I was like, "Why are you so obsessed with me?" In the clip, she is dressed as the rapper obsessing over Carey as she is being photographed and going on about her day.
OP's Response Rating: (5 out of 5 jackals)
Artist: Taylor Swift
Song: Bad Blood
Released: 2014
Written About: Kety Perry
Background: The rumor goes that Perry recruited three dancers from Swifts "The Red Tour" and sabotaged her. Thus Swift pulled out her diary and penned "Bad Blood" and sent a massive SOS text to the #Squad to prepare for video shoot. Everyone - including the OP - released promotional posters leading up to the release of the music video.
Response: "Swish Swish"
Artist: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson
Released: 2017
Background: Perry denies the song takes aim at anyone in particular but instead focuses on "bullies" in general. Riiiiight. The song is the third release from Hudson's upcoming album "Witness Protection Program."
OP's Response Rating: (no jackals)
Artist: The Police
Song: Every Breath You Take
Released: 1983
Written About: All the stalkers out there.
Background: Not so much a diss to anyone other than a creepy song that somehow people found "romantic" and "sentimental" despite its lyrics.
Response: "Lonely Town"
Artist: Brandon Flowers
Released: 2015
Background: King and lead singer from The Killers released his second solo album "The Desired Effect." The albums third single "Lonely Town" is a response/continuation to The Police's "Every Breath You Take." BFlow's clip takes things a step further compared to that from The Police and show a stalker watching a young woman home alone dancing and preparing some popcorn.
OP's Response Rating: (5 out of 5 jackals)
Artist: Carly Slay Jepson
Song: "Call Me Maybe"
Released: 2011
Written About: Your fave.
Background: In 2011, Carly unleashed the worldwide hit "Call Me Maybe." Pop girls were warned...the gays sipped on their midori sours on the dancefloor and danced away. Nobody could have predicted what would happen next...
Response: "Run Away With Me" + Emotion (album)
Artist: Carly Rae Jepson
Released: 2015
Background: Who else but Carly could have written a response to only herself? Determined to not be known as a one hit wonder - the Queen decided to depart from the pop fluff from her debut and worked with new producers to create a 80's sound with a modern twist. The pop world was shook and the album received high praise. Carly would deliver a final blow to all the pop girls and boys with the release of "Side B" with songs that didn't make the final cut on "Emotion."
OP's Response Rating: (all the jackals - i ain't sorry)
+++
(all jackal ratings are final and i do what i want. kthxbye.)
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10
this, "The One" and "I Only Wanted" were my faves.
Eww at the lyrics to all of Eminem's diss tracks towards Mariah. The misogyny and homophobia *barf* Tho I wouldn't expect anything less from him. He's trash.
Emotion is still amazing, especially with all the flop music that sounds the same that's been coming out.
I remember being so obsessed with Travis Wall that season lol
Wade is fantastic.
Spring Breakers gave me a whole new appreciation for Everytime:
eminem's response track to Obsessed?
Lol
Call Me Maybe is still that bop and I think it forever will be!
there's not enough media about that period
Make it last forever, friendship never ends!