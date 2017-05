loved Vivacious Reply

We need that gif with the random belly swing Reply

she looks like beetlejuice Reply

omggg at the kid Reply

I need Duke Dumont to remix this song. Reply

Duke produced it lol Reply

yasss vivacious! Reply

Nicki would have amplified the performance, but I like how this potentially made fun of Taylor's models walking the runway on her tour. Reply

ugh love this song



hate her Reply

why is she dressed like Beetlejuice the referee?



why is the beat stolen from Truffle Butter?



who the fuck is that kid at the end?



honestly the drag queens elevated the performance. but that was hands down one of the weirdest things I've ever seen. Reply

as much as i hate to give katy the benefit of the doubt im pretty sure shes sampling this and not truffle butter



ah yes, it is this Reply

that was great! Reply

I got bored, but the house beat led me back to stuff like this.



This song still bops damn Reply

loved this in the 90s and love it now



Edited at 2017-05-21 06:55 am (UTC)

i was almost with her this era, music-wise, up until this song. no ma'am. noOoOo MA'AM. Reply

This wasn't horrible tbh Reply

it sounds better live Reply

The beat does but tbose lyrics are still unforgivably tragic Reply

I liked it too Reply

