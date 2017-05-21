Lady Gaga's best friend Sonja Durham passes away following cancer battle

Heartbreaking, may she rest in peace.



Sonja was also the "Greetings Himeros" voice in the beginning of Gaga's 'G.U.Y.' - No way, I thought that was Gaga.

So did I!

that song is such a good song.



one of her best, yall shit on artpop because I know it's trendy and all but it has some of her best songs.

Def in my top 10 Gaga songs



Also I think one of her best music videos(minus the messy and unnecessary beginning)







Please exclude me from the narrative that I hated Artpop, thx.



Edited at 2017-05-21 05:38 am (UTC)

I love ARTPOP!

this video is so much better short. the full length vid is the prime example of gaga putting way too many ideas into one

I like Artpop much better than Born This Way

I always thought it too. I was shook but the song credits "Sonja Durham – vocals during introduction"



their voices are so similar.... well i should say gaga's fake accent and sonja's voice are similar nnn

Omg wow. They sound alike.

Let's see if ONTD will keep this post classy.

Remember when she faked having Lupus? lol

cute comment for a death post.

tacky comment, plus there is a pre-diagnosis for lupus that people can get wrong. idk Gaga's situation but my mom got a pre-diagnosis and ended up not having it. it's one of those hard to dx diseases iirc

come on bb not now

how sad :( "Grigio Girls" is my favorite song on Joanne and it's because I can feel the deep and true female friendship in it ;__; It made me emotional the first time and well every time I listen to it because I adore my female friends so much and there should be more media celebrating it



RIP Sonja :( Condolences to Gaga and all the other Grigio Girls

rest in peace 💖

grigio girls is such a great song

...werent yall all dragging it when it was first performed and now we love it?



messT

i would very much like to be excluded from this narrative

Do you have reciepts of OC dissing the song? Cause if not this comment is OTT and makes no sense sis

were people? it was instantly my favorite on the album when I gave Joanne a first listen. haters have flop taste.

I thought you wanted this post to be classy?

lol oop

IIRC most people here were saying that was the only song they liked on the album...

oh no :( RIP. i hope her loved ones are holding up okay

I can't imagine what it would be like to lose a close friend at such a young age. RIP :'(

Very sad! RIP :(

:( r.i.p. miss

that is devastating



rip <333

What a great tribute ❤️ RIP

rest in peace :(

