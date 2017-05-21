Lady Gaga's best friend Sonja Durham passes away following cancer battle
Lady Gaga has lost one of her closest friends.
Lady Gaga's friend Sonja Durham, who she wrote Grigio Girls about, has sadly lost her battle with cancer. https://t.co/VyZemLALh0 pic.twitter.com/4wfTsqCpCd— E! News (@enews) May 20, 2017
Longtime friend and member of Gaga's creative team, Sonja Durham, passed away from stage IV cancer. Sonja's husband took to social media to share she died "peacefully and beautifully" at home.
Gaga wrote on instagram: "Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we've spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other. You are one of a kind. I'm so proud of you. And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo. Wanted to share this with the world and show them what true beauty looks like. I love you girl. I love you so much."
Gaga's album 'Joanne' includes a bonus track titled "Grigio Girls," which was written for Sonja and the illness's impact on their friendship. Sonja has been friends with Gaga for years and has been the Haus of Gaga's executive director since 2009 before she became very ill. Sonja was also the "Greetings Himeros" voice in the beginning of Gaga's 'G.U.Y.'
Earlier this year, Gaga helped plan and attended Sonja's wedding to Andre Dubois. In a blog post, Durham called Lady Gaga her "guardian angel," thanking her for organizing her "dream wedding" and for years of support.
😢 RIP Sonja
Sonja was also the "Greetings Himeros" voice in the beginning of Gaga's 'G.U.Y.' - No way, I thought that was Gaga.
one of her best, yall shit on artpop because I know it's trendy and all but it has some of her best songs.
Def in my top 10 Gaga songs
Also I think one of her best music videos(minus the messy and unnecessary beginning)
Edited at 2017-05-21 05:38 am (UTC)
their voices are so similar.... well i should say gaga's fake accent and sonja's voice are similar nnn
RIP Sonja :( Condolences to Gaga and all the other Grigio Girls
grigio girls is such a great song
messT
rip <333
Cancer is the worst