Jessica Chastain to star as Ingrid Bergman in biopic

Ingrid is so fascinating to read about.



Welp, here's hoping it turns out better than the Grace movie. Reply

eh Reply

People always go on about Rebecca looking like Ingrid, but I see more Lauren Bacall Reply

i kinda see both ingrid and lauren. i still think she would be a good fit the role of ingrid, since she's swedish and all. Reply

I see both too. her face shape is definitely more like Ingrid's but her eyes are kinda sultry looking Reply

stop



stop it Reply

at least it's not marilyn monroe lol Reply

lol shes getting bold huh

i'd like jessica chastain more if she didn't have that voice. just looking at her you'd expect her to sound like cate blanchett but her voice is so insipid and squeaky Reply

why do you hate her...jw Reply

i hate her cause i think her voice is squeaky and doesn't match her face? lol k Reply

you're always going on about how she looks old, that she better keep moisturizing, that she looks pasty...seems to me you have it on for her Reply

i always say she looks damn good for a 40 year old white woman and that she should keep moisturizing which is the truth. literally never said she looks pasty so you just pulled that out of your ass. i think she's hugely talented and probably one of the most talented actresses out there rn. but thanks for keeping tabs on my comments <3



Edited at 2017-05-21 05:15 am (UTC)

i have good memory! comes in handy to know who's messy~



Edited at 2017-05-21 05:22 am (UTC)

I think that was one comment in a single post. I love Jessica, but I didn't find the comments by the poster bad. I've seen worse. And honestly, just because a certain celebrity largely seems to be nice, doesn't mean they are beyond criticism. Reply

I know. Actors are just people after all. Some people here forget that. Reply

She's a terrific actress so I hope this is good, but it seems odd to me that they would hire the same screenwriter who did that mess about Grace Kelly. Reply

Uhhh she's pretty, but her face is literally the opposite of Ingrid Bergman's face. Reply

This casting is as awful as when she was supposed to play Marilyn.



If she was ever gonna be a biopic of a famous person I wish she would be Liv Ullmann. Something about their eyes and their personalities seems so similar to me.

I see that resemblance with Liv. Reply

well then Reply

Whaaaa



They look nothing alike Reply

she doesn't look like her but it'll be cool to see. is she still playing marilyn? Reply

nope she's not. Reply

Good, tbh. We need a break from Marilyn and her character in The Help was pretty much a southern MM anyway, lol Reply

We need a break from Marilyn NOOO. I still need a good MM biopic in my life. Reply

Is it pronounced bio-pic or bi-opic. Reply

The former. 'Biography picture' Reply

lol good luck sis Reply

Jess is an amazing actress but Grace of Monaco was a mess and they look nothing alike and Ingrid was like six inches taller than Jess is. Reply

i wish this jessica shitstain person would stay in her lane Reply

I'll be checking on Lifetime for it. Reply

lol this is ridiculous Reply

idk how it will be if the grace kelly person writes the script. hope it gets doctored by someone good Reply

Is this going to be about when Congress essentially called her a whore on the Senate floor? Reply

I believe it's about her affair with Robert Capa. Reply

I mean, that's why Congress called her a whore. They were really mad about it. Reply

Well, she was with Capa around 1945. She was only denounced on the floor of Senate when she left her husband for Roberto Rossellini several years later (and she was pregnant, so 1950 America was extra scandalized). Reply

lol @ me getting my affairs mixed up. Thanks for the correction! Reply

Oh no. I like Jessica Chastain, but she does not have the intensity or glamour of Bergman. Most actresses don't.



Edited at 2017-05-21 06:30 am (UTC)

She'll kill it, as usual. Reply

uhhhhhh i love her but no Reply

i like jessica chastain, but i can't help feeling like amy adams should be getting all the praise and press over her Reply

Amy has five Oscar nominations and a role in a superhero franchise tho Reply

