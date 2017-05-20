hyori

Jessica Chastain to star as Ingrid Bergman in biopic

- Jessica Chastain will star as Ingrid Bergman in the biopic Seducing Ingrid Bergman
- she's also producing
- written by Arash Amel who also wrote Grace of Monaco 👀
- her upcoming films include The Division, Painkiller Jain, and The Death and Life of John F Donavon


source: 1
