Jessica Chastain to star as Ingrid Bergman in biopic
- Jessica Chastain will star as Ingrid Bergman in the biopic Seducing Ingrid Bergman
- she's also producing
- written by Arash Amel who also wrote Grace of Monaco 👀
- her upcoming films include The Division, Painkiller Jain, and The Death and Life of John F Donavon
stop it
i'd like jessica chastain more if she didn't have that voice. just looking at her you'd expect her to sound like cate blanchett but her voice is so insipid and squeaky
This casting is as awful as when she was supposed to play Marilyn.
If she was ever gonna be a biopic of a famous person I wish she would be Liv Ullmann. Something about their eyes and their personalities seems so similar to me.
They look nothing alike
