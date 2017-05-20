Camila Cabello Is Coming For Your Faves: New Song Out Tomorrow
'I Have Questions' comes out tomorrow at noon 😢😢❓❓❓⁉️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/bHhq4SBolY— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) 21 May 2017
She's also performing at the BBMA's tomorrow and afterwards will exclusively perform her new song as an encore only for online viewers
i can't WAIIIT to show u my @BBMAs Encore Performance!!!! u can watch it after the #BBMAs tomorrow night on #XFINITYonDemand. #CAMILAxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/BrCGMZb0If— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) 20 May 2017
She teased the new song at the begining of her Crying In The Club video actually
Are you digging the future princess of pop's new tune, ONTD?
i too have questions about your career Camila
I'd be doing the same if I was in her position tbh
OT: Leigh-Anne is gorgeous in your icon!
Saying she cant sing just proves that you know absolutely nothing about music and singing, you might not like her TONE, but if you say she cant sing you're...dumb.
She has stood out among 5H members since day one, literally since the first song they did together. She's always been the most popular member, she's charismatic, she's built conections in the industry all these years, she's pretty, can sing, has a good stage presence, is intelligent and well spoken, speaks spanish, is latina, can break thru the Latin market...I could go on and on and on. She has everything it takes to make it and EPIC has obviously seen it, theyre investing in her and you better trust that they'll get triple that money back and more. She's making it.
She also has a unique sounding voice, you hear her song on that radio, she stands out. A lot of girls are better singers, but they all kinda sound the same.
then on X factor p early on demi singled out camila and said she was the only one with the IT factor and the other girls should take note. wouldn't be surprised if that's where their problems started.
and finally camila is definitely a hustler. she's someone who grew up as a stan wanting to be bffs with all these celebs and actually got in a position to do it and then gradually started using those connections to make a name for herself outside of 5h. and whatever relationship she had with the other girls got shafted by the more famous, shinier celebs like taylor and the other girls in part resented that. plus she's annoying lmfao. and then I think she got in LA Reid's ear/LA obviously saw them grow from X factor so the wheels were already turning in his head. but now he's gone so we'll see if the next head at epic keeps investing in her.