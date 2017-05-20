prince of rap&amp; hip hop 2 paynez

Camila Cabello Is Coming For Your Faves: New Song Out Tomorrow


She's also performing at the BBMA's tomorrow and afterwards will exclusively perform her new song as an encore only for online viewers

i can't WAIIIT to show u my @BBMAs Encore Performance!!!! u can watch it after the #BBMAs tomorrow night on #XFINITYonDemand. #CAMILAxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/BrCGMZb0If

— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) 20 May 2017

She teased the new song at the begining of her Crying In The Club video actually



Are you digging the future princess of pop's new tune, ONTD?
