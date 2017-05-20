Camila Cabello Is Coming For Your Faves: New Song Out Tomorrow

its so painfully generic Reply

its like selena gomez' stuff if she could remotely sing imo.... Reply

gurl what? selenita sounds better than this goat striking notes Reply

Here's hoping for an xtine duet Reply

The first single has already fallen out the top 10 on Itunes already. Reply

ohh I'm actually surprised about that. It has hit written all over it and with all the promo I expected it to stay within the top 3-5 for the first week at least. Reply

to be fair, she dropped it at the worst time with artists that have bigger fanbases than her. bieber, selena, liam, katy. Reply

who can tolerate her voice? Reply

pretends to be shocked.gif Reply

The other one flop that quick? Reply

LoL Reply

SCREAMING Reply

lmaoo queen Reply

Keep throwing shit on the wall and hopefully something will stick. You usually save that for the twilight years of your career, not your debut era. Reply

at least she's trying

I'd be doing the same if I was in her position tbh Reply

perfect description of what they're doing w/ her Reply

This comment is brutal lmao, but yeah no lies here. Reply

her sia songs sounds just like every other sia song she's ever written. i'm over this unoriginal boring shit Reply

I Have Questions is soo beautiful, she went awf with the vocals, the lyrics, the emotion, amazing song and it's getting praised as such! The part of stan twitter that was brainwashed by ot4s is already turning in her favor lmao Reply

how much does karla pay you to post here in addition to you being her manager or whatever? Reply

it's best not to reply to her.



OT: Leigh-Anne is gorgeous in your icon! Reply

The song is terrible. Her voice is ... ugh. The video looks like every music video of the past 10 or 15 years. Reply

yep, yep, and yep Reply

How is the meme bop doing in the charts? I've been hearing it a lot on the radio. Reply

legit question since idk much about how the music industry works but like, they seem to be investing a lot of money on this girl and why's that for? did her 5H days really guarantee her this much? it's not like she's particularly interesting and her voice is annoying as fuck so I'm kinda amazed that she getting so much promo. she's got mad hustle is that it? Reply

Contrary to what ONTD wants to believe, the girl is talented as hell and can sing her ass off.



Saying she cant sing just proves that you know absolutely nothing about music and singing, you might not like her TONE, but if you say she cant sing you're...dumb.



She has stood out among 5H members since day one, literally since the first song they did together. She's always been the most popular member, she's charismatic, she's built conections in the industry all these years, she's pretty, can sing, has a good stage presence, is intelligent and well spoken, speaks spanish, is latina, can break thru the Latin market...I could go on and on and on. She has everything it takes to make it and EPIC has obviously seen it, theyre investing in her and you better trust that they'll get triple that money back and more. She's making it. Reply

Link





Edited at 2017-05-21 04:22 am (UTC)

omg this is like the random adam corrolla stan comment, bless. Reply

She was by far the most popular member of 5H. I don't think there is much more to it than that. She already has an established fanbase, the record label doesn't have to start from zero. So they are putting in big money for her.



She also has a unique sounding voice, you hear her song on that radio, she stands out. A lot of girls are better singers, but they all kinda sound the same. Reply

she was the most popular in 5h in part because of her being a larry in the past and fans being able to connect with her in that way. I guess she's kind of matured a little bit but she would always communicate with them via twitter/tumblr in CAPS and key smashing and just generally sounding like a 13 year old stan and her fans liked that.



then on X factor p early on demi singled out camila and said she was the only one with the IT factor and the other girls should take note. wouldn't be surprised if that's where their problems started.



and finally camila is definitely a hustler. she's someone who grew up as a stan wanting to be bffs with all these celebs and actually got in a position to do it and then gradually started using those connections to make a name for herself outside of 5h. and whatever relationship she had with the other girls got shafted by the more famous, shinier celebs like taylor and the other girls in part resented that. plus she's annoying lmfao. and then I think she got in LA Reid's ear/LA obviously saw them grow from X factor so the wheels were already turning in his head. but now he's gone so we'll see if the next head at epic keeps investing in her. Reply

the kerning on that pic is as bad as her music. camilla cabeilo. Reply

Can we talk about her album/single covers for a second, lmao, how very emo. Reply

That cover is some first time edit with stock images on deviantart REALNESS Reply

Like, I'm almost positive her name is written in a standard font??? Reply

i can't stop staring at it. the creepy simpsons mouth, the 3 legged chair, the boobs/tumor on her stomach, the lazy ass magic wand selection around her hair, THE FUCKING KERNING... Reply

Yeah, there's....holy shit, there's SO many problems!! It's like every time you look you notice something new! Reply

lmao. but seriously...that's not where the boobs go D: Reply

For fucking real. The cover was made using free brushes and textures found on Deviant Art - it is the most Deviant Art image I've seen since 2009. Reply

