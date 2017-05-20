SNL season finale is on tonight with Dwayne Johnson!

I'm sad this will be Bobby and Vanessa's last show :( My two favorites. Reply

I want a sequel to this







I'm so sad Bobby is leaving. He's so good and they haven't done enough of my favorite characters this year. They better not waste him tonight.

this was oddly hot

I hope Bobby and Vanessa get a proper send off!

oh my god this is nuts

ya'll remind me to eat during the commercial break. i start my liquid diet at midnight for my sigmoidoscopy on monday. :[

isn't that like a colonoscopy?

I just tuned in and missed why they're singing Hallelujah.

There was no set up. lol. It's just riffing on the cold open after the election with Kate as Hillary.

Hmm.. I missed that, I was too traumatized. Didn't turn my TV on for like two months except to watch stuff on Roku.

lol okay. Thanks

I missed it too, but I'm assuming it's because their political careers are over. Hopefully.



Edited at 2017-05-21 03:34 am (UTC)

assuming they want to do one last swan song, plus i think alec said this is his last go as trump

you an tell alec prays that he never has to play the role again



omg scarlett damn

The guys playing Eric and Donald Jr. look hilarious.

It as stupid with kate as hillary and it's stupider now

this is ruining both this song and the amazing post election moment of Kate as hillary doing this song right after Cohen died

MTE!!! I was coming here, hoping someone else had said this. I get what they're trying to do, but that was such a special moment and this sort of shit it all over it. :/

So they really think he'll be impeached by the time they come back next season...

At least that's what they're hoping.

Yeah. While I'd love for that to be true I'm reeeeeeaaaally doubting that :/

seems like that. but it just felt off.

Shit, I want him gone by Pride.

Hopefully but I don't trust the GOP or investigators yet. 2/3rds of the Senate would have to vote for that. Some explosive evidence and information has to come out fir that because Ryan, McConnell, etc don't seem to care ... diehards are still clinging to him to get the ACA repeal and tax reform in. Unless they can get Pence in asap but he's complicit too.



Edited at 2017-05-21 04:31 am (UTC)

It won't be the GOP, it will be the press, the same as it was with Watergate. Yes, they had hearings, but Woodward and Bernstein kept digging and never stopped, until Nixon resigned. He wasn't impeached, he resigned.



It will be the same with Trump. Has it mattered that the GOP controls congress now? No. The NY Times and the WaPo will never stop. If the GOP doesn't act, Trump will crumple under the pressure at some point. Besides, they can indict his son-in-law and half his staff, and there's nothing Congress or Trump can do to stop that. Pence is in this up to his eyeballs, he will go too at some point. Reply

aw scarlett lmao

I don't get that opening at all

damn shortest cold opener ever

