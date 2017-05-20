Beyoncé's "Lemonade" WINS a Peabody Award.
To @Beyonce @HBO @warsan_shire a Peabody for #Lemonade, an innovative, stunningly beautiful masterpiece: https://t.co/jjnqLFLYkG #peabody76— Peabody Awards (@PeabodyAwards) May 20, 2017
- Female artist such as Bernice Johnson and Barbra Steisand have also won Peabody's.
I worked coatcheck for this after-award event for the Peabody awards yeaaaars ago & someone coatchecked their award 😂
Defying genre and convention, Lemonade immerses viewers in the sublime worlds of black women, family, and community where we experience poignant and compelling stories about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.