Michael Giacchino teases 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' score
Who's ready for your friendly neighborhood you-know-who?@SpiderManMovie @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/iSHk4IvVgk— Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) May 19, 2017
Can we make this an MCU scores post? Cause this has been in my mind since yesterday.
My faves:
i hope her entire movie has variations of this.
TRACKLIST FOR WONDER WOMAN!
1. Amazons Of Themyscira
2. History Lesson
3. Angel On The Wing
4. Ludendorff, Enough!
5. Pain, Loss & Love
6. No Man’s Land
7. Fausta
8. Wonder Woman’s Wrath
9. The God Of War
10. We Are All To Blame
11. Hell Hath No Fury
12. Lightning Strikes
13. Trafalgar Celebration
14. Action Reaction
15. To Be Human – Sia (feat. Labrinth)
Also, not sure if a score will be released. I'm hoping they do.
I also love that AoU theme as well. It wasn't quite the iconic Avengers one but it was still great. And the CW track was also brilliant, it matched the mournful tone of the film to a T.
Now for my faves:
Frigga dying sucked, but this was amazing and made the beautiful scene it accompanied that much better.
I've been obsessed with this track since I saw Vol 2, particularly from 1:19. It matches the scene with Peter very nicely and sells the creepiness of what's happening.
And this is definitely my favourite track of the entire MCU. I think I played it on repeat 10 times in a row once lmao. Epic.
ETA: I think the entire Winter Soldier score is totally underrated btw, I'm pretty sure a lot of people didn't like that it deviated from the classic orchestral score from TFA but I think it was a good choice. To go from Steve's origin story with the usual kind of classic fanfares to the thoroughly modern sounds of TWS score was a good way to show just how much has changed for him. TFA score was like a warm blanket, while TWS score was jarring and contemporary to push his feelings of isolation and the disconnect in his new life (but still had some orchestral stuff as well). The Winter Soldier's theme itself is also some of my favourite music too, I love that Jackman brought it over into CW.
you know how I love it sis esp bucky's crazy in the head theme
And he pulled that out of his ass in four weeks, I imagine he can do better with more time to work.
Ludwig Göransson is the next big thing as far as people scoring movies. I think he will make a really great score for Black Panther.
Aku broadcasts to the entire world how he's captured Jack and as that ends he begins choosing a weapon to kill him with while Jack is trying to get Ashi to fight her way out of the overpowering aku presence (we see her struggling). Finally Aku tells her to kill Jack instead but before she does all of Jack friends come to fight Aku. Him destracted the Scotsman and Jack reunite and Jack fights his way inside Ashi.
He reaches her face and as it encloses he says 'I love you' and she is able to be stronger than Aku. Briefly fighting him with the same powers Jack quips that she has all of his powers and she instead sends them back to the past.
Next we see the end of the first ep when Jack gets sent back in time. Right after Jack and Ashi arrive and he kills Aku once and for all. Happy, Jack and Ashi are set to get married but as she's walking down the aisle Ashi poofs out of existence, obvi given that her time line and father don't exist, and he briefly mourns before sitting under the same tree he showed Ashi. Stopping, he sees a ladybug and feels slightly better and it ends with the colors coming in and his loose hair blowing in the wind.
fin.
Bring back Danny Elfman!!!!! The 2002-2004 Spidey movies had such amazing scores I still listen to them to this day.
The best part of the Garfield movies
my fav
Re: my fav
Re: my fav