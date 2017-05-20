Sounds so good! Reply

Ohhhh i love it!!! sounds a lot like the animated show from the 70s.



Can we make this an MCU scores post? Cause this has been in my mind since yesterday.



My faves:















Also, i'm a Marvel whore, but damn DC knocked it out of the park with the Wonder Woman theme.







i hope her entire movie has variations of this. Reply

The trailer has shown variations of it.



TRACKLIST FOR WONDER WOMAN!



1. Amazons Of Themyscira

2. History Lesson

3. Angel On The Wing

4. Ludendorff, Enough!

5. Pain, Loss & Love

6. No Man’s Land

7. Fausta

8. Wonder Woman’s Wrath

9. The God Of War

10. We Are All To Blame

11. Hell Hath No Fury

12. Lightning Strikes

13. Trafalgar Celebration

14. Action Reaction

15. To Be Human – Sia (feat. Labrinth)



Also, not sure if a score will be released. I'm hoping they do.



mte it's the only score i've liked for any of these marvel & dc movies Reply

jeah!!! i love it all the more because @0:33 sounds vaguely like the dexter's lab theme 🤓 Reply

I feel like when listening to MCU scores, I don't really remember it. LIke it doesn't stick well for re listening to it. Reply

thats because the mcu is cookie-cutter and safe to the bone, even when it comes to the scores. its honestly their biggest flaw. batman vs superman may have been an awful mess but wonder woman's theme? instantly iconic. Reply

I'm always hf MCU score discussions. I really love the Ant-Man score but it's a goddamn earworm of a CD to listen to. I'm always careful when I do give it a spin because I've gotten it stuck in my head too many times when I've been trying to get to sleep, and having it going over and over in your head is a one-way trip to Insomnia Land.



I also love that AoU theme as well. It wasn't quite the iconic Avengers one but it was still great. And the CW track was also brilliant, it matched the mournful tone of the film to a T.



Now for my faves:



Frigga dying sucked, but this was amazing and made the beautiful scene it accompanied that much better.





I've been obsessed with this track since I saw Vol 2, particularly from 1:19. It matches the scene with Peter very nicely and sells the creepiness of what's happening.





And this is definitely my favourite track of the entire MCU. I think I played it on repeat 10 times in a row once lmao. Epic.





ETA: I think the entire Winter Soldier score is totally underrated btw, I'm pretty sure a lot of people didn't like that it deviated from the classic orchestral score from TFA but I think it was a good choice. To go from Steve's origin story with the usual kind of classic fanfares to the thoroughly modern sounds of TWS score was a good way to show just how much has changed for him. TFA score was like a warm blanket, while TWS score was jarring and contemporary to push his feelings of isolation and the disconnect in his new life (but still had some orchestral stuff as well). The Winter Soldier's theme itself is also some of my favourite music too, I love that Jackman brought it over into CW.



such a flawless taste bb. Taking a Stand might be my favorite CA:WS track, right up there with The Causeway.



I've watched this scene so many times I'm picturing it all in my head just listening to this. And boy, the bricks I was shitting when I saw the film for the first time, it was so damn tense. No one even ended up dying but I was a mess for all of it lol. Reply

gurl yes Reply

YAS the WS soundtrack



you know how I love it sis esp bucky's crazy in the head theme Reply

idk where people are getting the 'all Marvel scores are generic' thing bc TWS legit has a fantastic score on every level, in terms of suiting characters and working in-story. Taking A Stand is my fav too, so you clearly have flawless taste :) Reply

Michael Giacchino scored so many of my fav. things. And by "so many" I mean Pixar and Lost. The near-end sequence of Rogue One was also 100x more emotional b/c of of him. Reply

Jyn's theme was heartbreaking perfection and omg @that ending, I was sobbing



And he pulled that out of his ass in four weeks, I imagine he can do better with more time to work. Reply

i have hopes for this spiderman for whatever misguided reason. The last reboot was a big mistake all around.They seem to have an idea of what they want to do with this one so I hope it'll be good, cause I do like spiderman



My biggest problem with the MCU scores is that they are forgettable. Reply

sounds like great fun! Reply

That sounds awesome! <3 Reply

My repeats as of late:















Ludwig Göransson is the next big thing as far as people scoring movies. I think he will make a really great score for Black Panther.



i know everyone hated this movie but this scene and song FUCKED ME UP







this one was wayyyy emotional for me too like Reply

justice for andrew garfield. he was fantastic and whatever faults those movies had weren't his. and on an aesthetic level i much prefer him to this new kid who looks like a booger Reply

ia with you. but at the same time, looking back it baffles me they tried to play him and emma off as high school kids, after seeing ACTUAL high school kids in these trailers, it's such a disconnect. they should have just made it college like rami's ones. TAS was a good reboot movie imo and it sucks that TAS2 flopped so bad bc i really liked dehaan as harry too and that gwen scene is still amazing Reply

dane was such a good harry smfh he deserved better than that Reply

I agree except I think the new kid is kinda cute in a way. people are always like "Tobey was a better Peter Parker, Andrew was a better Spider Man!!" but tbh I do not think Tobey was a better Peter. Like I know Peter is supposed to be awkward but Tobey Maguire played him as like.....unhinged. Reply

tobey maguire was foul and his face is hella disrespectful he wasn't a good anything. and he looked even older than garfield, trying to pass him off as a high schooler was some nonsense Reply

It was doubly weird bc Kirsten Dunst was what, 18? 19? when they shot the first movie and he looks even older in the role bc she's so young. Reply

im honestly disgusted at anyone finding tom holland attractive, he legit looks 13. Reply

i'm a little hyped 😤 Reply

OT but someone needs to put up a Samurai jack post, I am beside myself ALREADY Reply

spoil me. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Aku broadcasts to the entire world how he's captured Jack and as that ends he begins choosing a weapon to kill him with while Jack is trying to get Ashi to fight her way out of the overpowering aku presence (we see her struggling). Finally Aku tells her to kill Jack instead but before she does all of Jack friends come to fight Aku. Him destracted the Scotsman and Jack reunite and Jack fights his way inside Ashi.



He reaches her face and as it encloses he says 'I love you' and she is able to be stronger than Aku. Briefly fighting him with the same powers Jack quips that she has all of his powers and she instead sends them back to the past.



Next we see the end of the first ep when Jack gets sent back in time. Right after Jack and Ashi arrive and he kills Aku once and for all. Happy, Jack and Ashi are set to get married but as she's walking down the aisle Ashi poofs out of existence, obvi given that her time line and father don't exist, and he briefly mourns before sitting under the same tree he showed Ashi. Stopping, he sees a ladybug and feels slightly better and it ends with the colors coming in and his loose hair blowing in the wind.



fin. Reply

This can't be part of the score??? I think it's just another teaser like that's the iconic Spidey song but I will LOL if they actually use that theme in the film.



Bring back Danny Elfman!!!!! The 2002-2004 Spidey movies had such amazing scores I still listen to them to this day. Reply

Probably in the credits (though I wouldn't be surprised if the Spiderman theme is hinted in the movie score too) Reply

To me it sounds like something they´ll use for the credits. Reply

It reminds me of the music when they show Homer's (Spider)pig lol Reply

I'm still really sad we'll never get to hear the theme from the second reboot again, it was so gorgeous and powerful



The best part of the Garfield movies Reply

I kinda like it, I kinda don't. I guess it depends on how it's used in the film. Reply

Look forward to it Reply

by michael giacchino is from alias

I used to listen to this and watch the scene it was part of over and over tbh. Love it. Reply

mine is from star trek



Reply

AAAAAAAAAAA Reply

