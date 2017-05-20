Disney Struggling Over How to Incorporate That Guy into the Hall of Presidents
*The attraction has been open 46 years and honors all of our Presidents.
*According to sources close to Disney, they are struggling about how to include Drumpf without endorsing him/his policies.
*Due to his polarizing nature, they may have him silent.
*Every sitting President since Clinton has had their animatronic given a speech.
If it wasn't real life, and there weren't real ~politics~ at play, it would have made for an endearing 90s film like "King Ralph" or "Dave". He's the kooky, unpolished, party-loving guy forced into the family business and silliness ensuses, etc.
I never got the impression that W was out to hurt anyone, he just wasn't very knowledgeable on anything political and was easily used as a tool. Like giving a baby a gun and telling them to pull the trigger if the door opens.
There was also this rumor going around that the Bush machine (Family + the Cheney-Rove team) basically guilted W into running because it was going to be his penance for his addiction sullying the family name. Not only would he make himself look good, but also fix daddy's greatest failure. And Dubz, being unaware of his own incompetence, just fell for it.
That whole 8 years feels a lifetime ago, and I don't know what we gained besides other countries hating us, recession, and ISIS.
Meanwhile on the foreign trip
Suffer, demon.
like why are tillerson and ross chumming it up on a presidential trip?
How about the speech about he gives, like, the greatest speeches?
How about they just make him INVISIBLE. Like that one lady in the recent episode of Pod Save America said, they should just have a huge question mark under '45' lmao. (but I also agree with what Lovett said in response)