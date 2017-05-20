Disney Struggling Over How to Incorporate That Guy into the Hall of Presidents


*The attraction has been open 46 years and honors all of our Presidents.
*According to sources close to Disney, they are struggling about how to include Drumpf without endorsing him/his policies.
*Due to his polarizing nature, they may have him silent.
*Every sitting President since Clinton has had their animatronic given a speech.

