Disney Struggling Over How to Incorporate That Guy into the Hall of Presidents

He is worse at talking than W and jfc I never thought that would be possible. Reply

Mte, when you look at W and think those were the days man...jebus. Reply

I'm not going to act like Bush was perfect by any means, but I really do feel as if he was the victim of the Republican machine. The Rove, the Cheney, the Rumsfeld, the family name, etc.



If it wasn't real life, and there weren't real ~politics~ at play, it would have made for an endearing 90s film like "King Ralph" or "Dave". He's the kooky, unpolished, party-loving guy forced into the family business and silliness ensuses, etc.



I never got the impression that W was out to hurt anyone, he just wasn't very knowledgeable on anything political and was easily used as a tool. Like giving a baby a gun and telling them to pull the trigger if the door opens.



There was also this rumor going around that the Bush machine (Family + the Cheney-Rove team) basically guilted W into running because it was going to be his penance for his addiction sullying the family name. Not only would he make himself look good, but also fix daddy's greatest failure. And Dubz, being unaware of his own incompetence, just fell for it.



That whole 8 years feels a lifetime ago, and I don't know what we gained besides other countries hating us, recession, and ISIS. Reply

He's a worse communicator than Nixon, and that takes doing. Reply

lmao. Just keep the attraction closed until he's impeached/resigns and then we can just all pretend this was a bad dream. Reply

I hope they're reading this lol Reply

Yes! Lol 😆 Reply

MTE Reply

yes please! Reply

lmao smart. I'd support this. Reply

Exactly. Don't even include him. Reply

Ha. I'll support that. His supporters clinging to him on Fox News would protest though



Edited at 2017-05-21 04:21 am (UTC)

We've had a lot of shitty presidents. Just close the shit altogether. Reply

This sounded slightly apologist. Don't get me wrong, he is the most shiteous ever. Still, the small part of Disney that intertwines itself with America rah rah patriotic bullshit, it always rings...gross. Reply

Nah I feel u. We shouldn't be honouring slave owners.. Reply

I don't think it sounded apologist. You're absolutely right. Reply

totally spot on Reply

just play the access hollywood tape Reply

lolol Reply

OMG Reply

Seconding this lmao Reply

Waaay better than my idea. Let's go with this. Reply

nnnnnnoooooo lmao Reply

lmao Reply

"why does he want to grab their kitties mommy?" Reply

lmao yessssssss. Reply

Screaming Reply

Choking on my water.. Reply

Screaming Reply

IA Reply

i fucking choked on my smoothie Reply

OMG Reply

the piss tape when it leaks Reply

piss tape???? did I miss something Reply

that would be incredible!!! Reply

omg my second favorite option Reply

LMFAO Reply

does this mean we get a robot Billy Bush too Reply

yaaasss Reply

Just pretend he doesn't exist. He'll be out soon enough, so why waste the money? Reply

It's easy, just don't have him Reply

Well, he only knows about 5-6 words so it shouldn't be too hard. Reply

But you know those 5-6 words are the "best" words. Reply

i know words.. i have the best words Reply

Fake news! He knows bigly tremendous words. Reply

Um, he knows at least eight. Someone told me that, I don't know. BELIEVE ME, okay? Reply

tremendous

bigly

best

Russia



what else? Reply

Shit like this is one of the many reasons why the Electoral College fucked us all up. Reply

How do you embed a tweet in a post? Reply

I usually just copy the link from the tweet and paste it in the media box Reply

when you're looking at the individual tweet, click the down arrow next to the follow button and click Embed Tweet to get the html embed code Reply

just have him say bigly over and over again Reply

'I won the electoral college' over and over again. Reply

i hope they decide to just close it LMAOOO Reply

Meanwhile on the foreign trip



That moment you realize you're surrounded by people that you've claimed for years want to kill you pic.twitter.com/7Cvo1yHu5t — Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) May 20, 2017





steve bannon looks so uncomfortable here and it rules pic.twitter.com/GlPQJPUTts — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 21, 2017





Edited at 2017-05-21 02:13 am (UTC) And we're also going to have to witness a Trump library.

LMAO he look so trrrifed Reply

he looks like he's gonna cry, what a loser Reply

Lol he really does Reply

lmao you made me play the gif and he does! Reply

Parent

His hand in that gif lol.



Suffer, demon. Reply

he looks like one of those haunted house shots Reply

You can literally see him trying not to recoil too much Reply

one of the weirder things about this trip is 99% of these people did not need to come



like why are tillerson and ross chumming it up on a presidential trip? Reply

LOL I'm dying. He legit looks scared. Reply

He doesn't even read Reply

lmao his hand. It's like he thought he was going to be hit. Reply

lmfao that gif is killing me. Reply

no good librarians will want to work for a 45 """""""""library"""""""""" Reply

He looks terrified and I love it. That .gif may have captured the exact moment he shit himself a little. Reply

It might be the lighting but he's looking a little less alcoholic here and it's upsetting me. I was hoping he'd be dead of cirrhosis by now. Reply

a mute Trump? disneyworld really is where dreams come true. Reply

lol Reply

Mte Reply

Heh Reply

lmao happiest place on earth indeed. Reply

How about the speech about he gives, like, the greatest speeches? Reply

*Due to his polarizing nature, they may have him silent.





How about they just make him INVISIBLE. Like that one lady in the recent episode of Pod Save America said, they should just have a huge question mark under '45' lmao. (but I also agree with what Lovett said in response) Reply

His response was amazing :) Reply

