Pop Icon Anastacia Awkwardly Delays Football Game with Half-Time Show

lmao Xabi's face.



also for some reason parts of the video look like they're from a video game and not a real video...idk something just looked odd Reply

Im gonna miss Xabi so much Reply

i loved her as a child. is she like popular in germany or smth?



Not that i am aware of Reply

my 1st assumption was that she's german (which she is apparently not). i think i confused her with sarah connor Reply

well she for sure was super popular in central europe! even had a few sex cameo in one tv show



but I do remember watching her music videos on german MTV and on their channel called Viva Reply

same here in eastern europe (only without tv cameos). it's just that she kinda fell off the radar in recent years, so it's strange to see her sing at a random bundesliga match Reply

where are you from? I'm from slovakia and I like to call us central europe even though everyone says there's just west and east :D Reply

originally from russia, but currently residing in germany (oh deutschland, don't make me go back plssss). east/west division doesn't really make much sense anymore, since most former communist countries made a lot of effort to move past the soviet days. slovakia is pretty firmly in central europe imo. Reply

well we DO have the geographical center of europe within our borders, that's always my argument :D Reply

I'm starting to feel she is one of those artists people would get randomly invited to certain events just so they can have someone 'international', I swear two years ago she was at the Christmas concert in Vatican and the ads would call her "international superstar" although she hadn't had a high charting single in years. Reply

she should have a much better career Reply

I love her voice so much. Reply

lol I thought #10 was gonna snatch her off that stage Reply

haha same Reply

I remember her from her Twix commercialn Reply

I read that as Antarctica, and I was like how does Antarctica have a football team?? Reply

I thought it said 'Pop Icon Antarctica' and was wondering who is this European pop bih????? Reply

I was watching this today, caught the very end of it and was pissed! Reply

Why did she never take off in the US?

And her little glasses are killin me. Reply

Purely superficial reasons. Reply

I think she was around 30 when her first album came out and all the other pop girls were teens and that made it difficult for her Reply

lmfaooo Reply

LMAO @ Xabers. Robben looked like he was about to go over and say something to her for a quick minute. Reply

how many times can one misspell "anastacia" i wonder. Reply

lololol@them just standing around Reply

