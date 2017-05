Missy slaying me with this: "I've just been executed! Show a little respect!" Reply

Thread

Link

That bit had me in stitches! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Been saying it was Missy since day 1!! I wonder what she did? I mean it has to be worse than the time she turned Tenant into Benjamin Button and took over the world lol.



I can't believe this is the last season fot 12 and Missy :( Reply

Thread

Link

Looking forward to what Peter does next Reply

Thread

Link

I've been loving most of this season, but I could definitely tell that was a Moffat episode. I didn't understand what the fuck was going on for like 80% of the time, and he still hasn't learned to streamline his plots. The line about the Pope in Bill's bedroom was funny though! Reply

Thread

Link