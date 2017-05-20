Tamera Mowry-Housley says criticism over her interracial marriage and family is even worse now
Source
.@TameraMowryTwo says criticism over her interracial marriage and family ‘is even worse now’ https://t.co/yK8nsfltxZ pic.twitter.com/Vz51MQk0AD— People Magazine (@people) May 21, 2017
- Tamera says, “I think the criticism is even worse now, with the racial tension that we’re seeing and the political climate." Her husband says to focus on those for her rather than against her.
- She believes her upbringing helps her manage the problem: “I wasn’t raised to see color, I was raised to see character."
- When Tamera's mother found out that her daughter's then-boyfriend was white, she told her that it would not be easy and that they would face scrutiny. Tamera believed that since it was 2005 at the time, it was not a big deal. "But she was right," the actor admitted.
- Tamera says she might adopt if she has a third child. "But my body is done. I had babies later in life and it’s harder for me. You don’t realize how often you’re picking them up and then your back goes out. You need the energy."
- She wants more "me" time before having another child. "I do like not being outnumbered by children though.”
isn't this something white people say?
and i don't say it either
How bad is he?
Edited at 2017-05-21 12:29 am (UTC)
Every time the Real has a political debate, Tamera is noticeably uncomfortable. I often wonder if she voted for Trump too.
this gif still kills me but thats sad i guess
💀💀💀💀
Lmao.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Edited at 2017-05-21 01:22 am (UTC)
Omfg I'm dying
"The fact that, in this day and age, we get attacked for our interracial relationship is beyond sad... it is pathetic. Yes I am white. Yes she is half black. Marrying a white man does not erase her color, and marrying a woman who is half black does not mean I am blinded.
IDG what 'blinded' means in this context.
The problem isn't pigmentation... the problem is backwards, bigoted thought from people who should know better."
Says...a Fox News correspondent. To be fair, I see nothing about his political views on the page but let's be honest with ourselves
http://www.bet.com/celebrities/news/201