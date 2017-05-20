Dora Circe

Tamera Mowry-Housley says criticism over her interracial marriage and family is even worse now

  • Tamera says, “I think the criticism is even worse now, with the racial tension that we’re seeing and the political climate." Her husband says to focus on those for her rather than against her.

  • She believes her upbringing helps her manage the problem: “I wasn’t raised to see color, I was raised to see character."

  • When Tamera's mother found out that her daughter's then-boyfriend was white, she told her that it would not be easy and that they would face scrutiny. Tamera believed that since it was 2005 at the time, it was not a big deal. "But she was right," the actor admitted.

  • Tamera says she might adopt if she has a third child. "But my body is done. I had babies later in life and it’s harder for me. You don’t realize how often you’re picking them up and then your back goes out. You need the energy."

  • She wants more "me" time before having another child. "I do like not being outnumbered by children though.”

