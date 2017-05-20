Tamera Mowry-Housley says criticism over her interracial marriage and family is even worse now

"i wasn't raised to see color, i was raised to see character"

isn't this something white people say? Reply

Thread

Link

Her father is white so it probably comes from him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk, you're white. Can you confirm? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nobody i know says that

and i don't say it either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i always laugh when white ppl move their mouths when it comes to poc speaking about their own experiences Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLLLL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do I feel like some of the scrutiny she gets is from her being married to a Fox News correspondent? Reply

Thread

Link

bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. also is that zoe kravitz in your icon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the heart of the issue right there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y e p

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow didn't know that...



How bad is he? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr I was like nah sis it's because you are with someone from Fox News Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I lol'd when I saw her 'poor me statements'. Pretty damn sure the criticism (the few I saw from ppl still checking for her) were about her being republican and him being a Fox News correspondent... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Once again, Tamera fails to acknowledge that people criticize her husband because he's an obvious Trump supporter. She shouldn't be so deliberately obtuse.



Edited at 2017-05-21 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ugh he is? smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should look up his tweets from the election. And then there's the fact that he works for Fox News.



Every time the Real has a political debate, Tamera is noticeably uncomfortable. I often wonder if she voted for Trump too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exactly. She's acting like first of all she's the only WOC married to a white guy and secondly that all the attack stems from that. Like no boo boo it's bc hes a trump supporter and works at Fox News. I wonder if she's just being dumb or is she actually just dumb? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been in interracial relationships and i've never felt as persecuted as she goes on about every other week with her doughy republican husband. Reply

Thread

Link





this gif still kills me but thats sad i guess this gif still kills me but thats sad i guess Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a version that says "frog man's whore" in reference to pepe and it takes me OUT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I think about this a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool, legendary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tia's reaction to this was hilarious. She looked like she wanted to laugh so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That truly sucks. But she could have picked a different white man.... One who didn't hang around with racists... Might have made her life easier... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"that's sad I guess"



💀💀💀💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't he republican? Did he vote for tr**p? Reply

Thread

Link

You're a dumbass because you married someone who works for Fox News, not cause he's white. Reply

Thread

Link

you're a black woman who married and had a family with a republican, trump voting, fox reporter. his whiteness is like, corn sprinkles on the shit cake of the person he is. if you married and reproduced with don lemon's black ass, we'd still clown the fuck out of you. Reply

Thread

Link

"corn sprinkles on the shit cake" I'm dying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Edited at 2017-05-21 01:22 am (UTC) Scanned this comment with an electron microscope, ran mass spectrometry, and sent the samples for high-throughput sequencing... no lies detected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO someone had to say it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ABSOLUTELY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all that needs to be said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Corn sprinkles on the shit cake



Omfg I'm dying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all that need be said. don lemon *endless laughter gif* that dunce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is the lie.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is such an important message… and I sure hope her Trump supporting, Fox News reporter husband hears it and tones down his race-baiting reports on Fox! Reply

Thread

Link

I went to ole boy's wiki page



"The fact that, in this day and age, we get attacked for our interracial relationship is beyond sad... it is pathetic. Yes I am white. Yes she is half black. Marrying a white man does not erase her color, and marrying a woman who is half black does not mean I am blinded.



IDG what 'blinded' means in this context.



The problem isn't pigmentation... the problem is backwards, bigoted thought from people who should know better."



Says...a Fox News correspondent. To be fair, I see nothing about his political views on the page but let's be honest with ourselves Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe you face more criticism because your husband called you racist for asking if he wanted more mayo. Reply

Thread

Link

He's so ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao. Mayo is good why is he getting offended Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember that. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna comment on why is it still a big issue to date someone different from you but reading the comments it's because he's a crazy idiot, not because he's white Reply

Thread

Link

I mean.. I feel bad that she's getting harassed but obviously this will make her double down on her foolishness. The problem isn't that her husband is white, it's that he's a conservative "reverse racism" believing twit. Reply

Thread

Link