Shameless Girl Group Twice Steals Song From Academy Award Nominee Hailee Steinfeld


TWICESignal_Choreo2


* Smh
* Korean girl group Twice has been accused of plagiarising Hailee Steinfeld/Zedd/Grey's 'Starving' in their new song 'Someone Like You'
* Them strings are totally the same.
* JYP Entertainment stated on May 16, “We’re currently checking with the producer of ‘Starving’. We will make an announcement after confirmation.”
* Check for yourselves
[oooh weee]


I hope JYPE gets in trouble for this, they got too complacent in giving Twice shitty songs.

Source
