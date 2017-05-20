Shameless Girl Group Twice Steals Song From Academy Award Nominee Hailee Steinfeld
* Smh
* Korean girl group Twice has been accused of plagiarising Hailee Steinfeld/Zedd/Grey's 'Starving' in their new song 'Someone Like You'
* Them strings are totally the same.
* JYP Entertainment stated on May 16, “We’re currently checking with the producer of ‘Starving’. We will make an announcement after confirmation.”
* Check for yourselves
I hope JYPE gets in trouble for this, they got too complacent in giving Twice shitty songs.
Jungyeon and Chewy do not deserve this (or Signal tbh)!!!
They should be locked in jail imo.
But there is a rearranged version posted on SoundCloud and OMG I love Signal way more now and rarely listen to the original unless I'm watching a video on YouTube lol. Basically they moved some parts and completely cut out Momo and Mina's raps. I did not miss them
i use melon a lot for looking up stuff like this but i don't even know if it's entirely accurate either???
And as for the plagiarism thing, it's kpop, I not surprised. However, I feel like they should really check on this stuff first before releasing it because the internet does exist
Adding "stealing" to their talents, I love sneaky legends 😍
Mte. If you don't have a criminal record, you are not doing it right!
well done girls
signal is a BOP! their best title song after TT.