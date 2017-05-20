Shameless Girl Group Twice Steals Song From Academy Award Nominee Hailee Steinfeld

Nooooooo not my faves! Reply

Sue JYPE!

Jungyeon and Chewy do not deserve this (or Signal tbh)!!! Reply

But nothing is original anymore. 😉 Reply

This is ridic. Why are Twice being called "shameless" like it's their decision to plagiarise? Reply

Because it made you comment in my post. 🤔 Reply

They have a lot of antis so many people are waiting for their downfall Reply

Lmao, I'm joking. I wish these girls the best. JYP can burn tho Reply

it's so disgusting how much unwarranted hate they get. Reply

OP was clearly being tongue-in-cheek lol. Reply

They should be locked in jail imo. Reply

Good, take that fucker down. After seeing those reports of how shitty he treats his trainees, screw him. Reply

links? I thought he didn't really interact much w/trainees until debut. Reply

yeah JYPe hasn't really been involved with Trainees like that since Miss A. Reply

Loving this comeback its my fave from them I'm jjirit jjirit jjirit jjirit Reply

I just got the "Jjrit" part out of my head after a three day run and now it's back 😂 Reply

That's the only good part, and Jungyeon. Mina/Momo/Dahyun/Chaeyoung's part is god awful. Shareholders need to force JYP out at this point. Reply

I'm so glad jeongyeon is getting more lines this better continue in their next title track instead of pushing mina as a vocalist her voice is godawful Reply

I really do like it....



But there is a rearranged version posted on SoundCloud and OMG I love Signal way more now and rarely listen to the original unless I'm watching a video on YouTube lol. Basically they moved some parts and completely cut out Momo and Mina's raps. I did not miss them Reply

I loved it immediately myself Reply

people saying in the omona post that they confirmed it was a """sample""", is that tru? Reply

But did they pay for or properly credit the sample? Reply

i use melon a lot for looking up stuff like this but i don't even know if it's entirely accurate either??? i got curious and i pulled up the production credits for the twice song on melon vs the credits on starving on wiki (is there a better place i can find this for western songs?) and literally zero of the names overlap loli use melon a lot for looking up stuff like this but i don't even know if it's entirely accurate either??? Reply

Signal grew on me and now I'm constantly singing it.



And as for the plagiarism thing, it's kpop, I not surprised. However, I feel like they should really check on this stuff first before releasing it because the internet does exist Reply

I loved the ontd post a long time ago accusing t-ara of plagiarizing Britney. Reply

idk but this is my first time hearing that Twice song and I like it tbh Reply

did anyone figure out what happened with the tahiti "love sick" vs. aly and aj "potential breakup song" thing? Reply

Adding "stealing" to their talents, I love sneaky legends 😍 Reply

They up there with Bey and Tay now. If you're not a snake too then what's the point? Reply

Mte. If you don't have a criminal record, you are not doing it right! Reply

When's CL gonna sneak more music onto a release schedule though, sis? Reply

signal is horrible, i actually like the "plagiarised song",

well done girls Reply

Ngl I love Starving so I'm hf Twice's song. I hear the plagiarism though. Can JYP please retire gdi. Reply

