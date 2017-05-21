15 Great TV Shows That Never Had A Bad Season
14. MAD MEN
About: The professional and personal lives of those who work in advertising on Madison Avenue - self-coined "mad men" - in the 1960s are presented. The stories focus on those at one of the avenue's smaller firms, Sterling Cooper, and its various incarnations over the decade. At the heart of these stories is Donald Draper, the creative genius of the company. That professional creative brilliance belies the fact of a troubled childhood, one that he would rather forget and not let anyone know about except for a select few, but one that shaped who he is as an adult and as an ad man in the need not only to sell products but sell himself to the outside world. His outward confidence also masks many insecurities as evidenced through his many vices, such as excessive smoking, drinking and womanizing - the latter despite being a family man - and how he deals with the aftermath of some of the negative aspects of his life.
11. FRIENDS
About: Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay are all friends, living off of one another in the heart of New York City. Over the course of ten years, this average group of buddies goes through massive mayhem, family trouble, past and future romances, fights, laughs, tears and surprises as they learn what it really means to be a friend.
6. BREAKING BAD
About: Middle aged, and overqualified highschool chemistry teacher Walter White has been diagnosed with lung cancer. To make sure his family is financially secure, he teams up with a former student Jesse Pinkman and turns to a life of crime to make and distribute the purest crystal meth on the streets.
3. THE SHIELD
About: The story of an inner-city Los Angeles police precinct where some of the cops aren't above breaking the rules or working against their associates to both keep the streets safe and their self-interests intact.
1. THE WIRE
About: Set in Baltimore, this show centers around the city's inner-city drug scene. It starts as mid-level drug dealer, D'Angelo Barksdale beats a murder rap. After a conversation with a judge, Det. James McNulty has been assigned to lead a joint homicide and narcotics team, in order to bring down drug kingpin Avon Barksdale. Avon Barksdale, accompanied by his right-hand man Stringer Bell, enforcer Wee-Bey and many lieutenants (including his own nephew, D'Angelo Barksdale), has to deal with law enforcement, informants in his own camp, and competition with a local rival, Omar, who's been robbing Barksdale's dealers and reselling the drugs. The supervisor of the investigation, Lt. Cedric Daniels, has to deal with his own problems, such as a corrupt bureaucracy, some of his detectives beating suspects, hard-headed but determined Det. McNulty, and a blackmailing deputy. The show depicts the lives of every part of the drug "food chain", from junkies to dealers, and from cops to politicians.
here for this
though I did love lesbian Alanna
To me the snow ended with the flawless season 2 finale
*remains a forever pressed zutara shipper. judge me. zuko was faaaarrrrr superior to Aang and his story arc. Damn near perfection.
And even Tina Fey admitted in her book that the first season of 30 Rock was lousy - she said not to even try to tell her it wasn't because it just stank.
I don't think Six Feet Under ever really had a bad season but maybe some poor arcs throughout.
Six Feet Unders finale still makes me cry. One of the best.
It makes me sad that I dont hear many people talk about this show.
I know its probably super fan servicey but I get so excited whenever someone from the BB universe shows up. The last 2 episodes have had me squeeling like an idiot at the 2 big ones.
I need this now. Like, Vince re-making the last season of Lost? Omg.
I pretend it didn't happen.
i think the problem with s7 is that it was sf rushed they just didn't know what do with it.
Glory was boring and had a terrible actress, Buffy's styling was awful, DAWN, Xander got fat, the beginning of mostly shitty fight scenes
5's only saving graces are The Gift and The Body imo
now season 5? bad
Though in saying that I hate nitpicking and ranking seasons of the Wire bc it really is the greatest show of all time lmao
The Americans has been solid. I'm impressed how it's such a slow burn that maintains tension (tho the Oleg thing is going on too long right now)
It's a little all over the place rn, I don't think anything's happened this season, everything's still on standby: the pastor, Henry, Tuan, Oleg, Paige, the russian defectors. The last eps better be amazing
And The Americans is flawless, it deserves more views, awards, everything, same with Better Call Saul !!!
Frasier was definitely less funny it's last 4 seasons (after Niles married Daphne)
Glad to see Six Feet Under is on the list.
And tbh, I feel like Breaking Bad was missing something after Gus Fring died. If I'm honest, I actually found S5 boring.
the Sopranos was amazing too.
same re: breaking bad. especially the last couple episodes. like it's better tv compared to most shows but it was a letdown after season 4.