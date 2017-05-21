15 Great TV Shows That Never Had A Bad Season

Golden Girls. Nothing else is needed on this list. Reply

yesyesyesyesyes



here for this Reply

I was about to get entirely too pressed if nobody mentioned it Reply

YAAAS Reply

YES Reply

The Venture Bros. Reply

+1 Forever Reply

there's no way in hell hannibal could be on this list see: season 3 Reply

lmao mte half of that shit didn't even make sense



though I did love lesbian Alanna Reply

nnn I didn't even finish s3 Reply

Me neither. I want to go back and finish the show but season 3 was a mess. Reply

I LOVED the show, watched it live every week! But I stopped watching during season 3. Reply

S2 as well tbh. I didn't even bother with S3 after how much I disliked S2. Reply

I mean really



To me the snow ended with the flawless season 2 finale Reply

Lmao ikr. Reply

*season one episode one Reply

MTE Reply

lol was that the one where they were in paris for no apparent reason? lmao i couldn't finish it Reply

mte but I honestly never liked the show that much in any season anyway Reply

More like, Pushing Daisies... All 9 episodes of season 1 and 13 episodes of season 2 of it... *Tears into eternity* Reply

ikr i came here to say just that. Reply

I loved the first half. But once Hannibal got caught I stopped caring. Reply

I loved the show and it was iconic. But yeah RIP!!! Reply

THANK YOU! Season 2 was bad. Season 3 was PAINFUL. Reply

Yep. I quit when they were giving Will all of Queen Clarice's badass moments, lines, etc. I was NOT there for that. Reply

S3 was rushed but amazing. Reply

Right. The last season was awful. Reply

I do a podcast rewatch of Hannibal and I am not looking forward to doing season 3. There were Supernatural levels of fan service in that season and I am going to go to my grave believing it was all a long con and Will only pretended to be in love with Hannibal so he could kill him. Reply

avatar tla Reply

I was about to suggest that Reply

I was going to come into this post to say that lol Reply

Yeah that show was just... amazing. Reply

true Reply

best character arc of all time. ALL TIME. Reply

Omg what a dork <3 Reply

yes my king.



*remains a forever pressed zutara shipper. judge me. zuko was faaaarrrrr superior to Aang and his story arc. Damn near perfection. Reply

I didn't care for some of season three but I loved the show. Zuko remains one of my favorite characters I love his character arc. Reply

perfect in every way shape and form!!! Reply

ita. It just got better and better. I miss that show so much :( Reply

friends had multiple bad seasons... Reply

all of them Reply

It's such an overrated show, people just think it's so good because it makes them feel nostalgic for the 90s. Reply

Yeah, I love the show, but the later ones can be pretty hit and miss, with the very last ones more miss. I still haven't watched some of the season 10 episodes and I own the whole series on blu-ray. Reply

Lol seriously, 9-10 were dreadful. Reply

mte. especially when shows have more than 15 eps per season i think they tend to oscillate a lot during good, okay and bad Reply

The first season of Friends is cringe-worthy bad. I felt like they hit their stride in season 2, and it was great for a long time, then kind of fell apart in the last couple of years. But that first season is awful - the jokes are stale, the actors seem to be jumping through hoops desperately straining to get a laugh, and the plots are just stupid (Rachel learns how to do laundry!).



And even Tina Fey admitted in her book that the first season of 30 Rock was lousy - she said not to even try to tell her it wasn't because it just stank. Reply

Seriously. I love that show, but the last 3 season were not great, bordering on completely unnecessary. Reply

Yeah season 10 was pretty bad at times Reply

All of them except 4, 5 and 6 Reply

mad men never had a bad season? bull shit Reply

Mte. I freaking love Mad Men, but, compared to its normal quality, the last season was terrible. Reply

ding ding fucking ding Reply

Fucking seriously. 6, 7A, and the first few eps of 7B all sucked big time. Reply

MTE Reply

Haha my favorite show is Friday Night Lights but I recognize it does not have a place here. Fucking S2.



I don't think Six Feet Under ever really had a bad season but maybe some poor arcs throughout. Reply

ia re: Six Feet Under Reply

Haha I just checked and it's #2 ! I was not expecting it to be there so I am pleased. Reply

Six Feet Unders finale still makes me cry. One of the best. Reply

Yeah I know some people aren't as fond of the last couple of seasons of Six Feet Under, but I absolutely loved the show throughout its entire run! Reply

I love Friday Night Lights but agreed lol Reply

Season 3 of SFU wasn't the best imo. Reply

maybe i'm blinded by loving the show as a whole so much but i feel like s2 is mainly tainted by the stupid sl they gave tara and landry. i will forever be mad at them for bringing a murder storyline into a show that was so perfectly built for realistic drama. Reply

S4 was ridic though! David's bf sleeping with Michelle Trachtenberg and the whole inexplicable Lisa murder mystery and of course fucking "That's My Dog"...so much wtf all around. Reply

Lol agreed about s2, ironically though one of my top 3 episodes, the one where Tim and Lyla go to Mexico to help Jason, was in season 2. The scene with "To Build a Home" makes me emotional everytime. And then you suddenly you're thrown back into the Landry kills a guy storyline and it's like.... why. Reply

People were always shocked when they found out I never watched FNL (because I'm a huge sports person). I started on Netflix and seriously nearly gave up after the thing with Landry and Tyra. Also Julie was the ACTUAL WORST (she was pretty bad most of the time but this was peak Julie-awfulness). Reply

Breaking Bad was A++++ for me, and I'm really enjoying Better Call Saul. I have a fantasy of Vince Gilligan re-making every TV show I've ever been disappointed by. Reply

Better Call Saul is fantastic.

It makes me sad that I dont hear many people talk about this show. Reply

YES. To me, its going to be hard for a show to ever beat Breaking Bad in my eyes. Everything about it was perfection. Better Call Saul is fantastic, and its disappointing its not getting as much recognition as BB because so far its so strong. Vince Gilligan is just a genius, plain and simple.



I know its probably super fan servicey but I get so excited whenever someone from the BB universe shows up. The last 2 episodes have had me squeeling like an idiot at the 2 big ones. Reply

I have a fantasy of Vince Gilligan re-making every TV show I've ever been disappointed by



I need this now. Like, Vince re-making the last season of Lost? Omg. Reply

Is Buffy on this list Reply

lord I hope not. season 7 is absolutely awful Reply

I pretend it didn't happen. Reply

lmao I was gonna go with s6 even though it has some of my fave episodes.



i think the problem with s7 is that it was sf rushed they just didn't know what do with it. Reply

Season 6 too even though it gave us the musical episode. She should've just stayed dead and ended with season 5. Reply

I pretend it ended after S5 Reply

I hope not. What about the season with that boring bf and the government agency bullshit? Reply

No - s6 and s7 make it invalid. Reply

unpopular opinion but I lump 5 in with shitty 6/7



Glory was boring and had a terrible actress, Buffy's styling was awful, DAWN, Xander got fat, the beginning of mostly shitty fight scenes



5's only saving graces are The Gift and The Body imo Reply

Idk about the wire. That season involving the docks and the shipping crates was kind of a chore to get through Reply

I liked that season. I disliked the politics season abd never finished s5 tho (bc I was heartbroken over s4). Reply

I hated it when I first watched the show, but on rewatch I liked it more. I think when you place it among the other seasons it's out of place, but it's not a bad season in terms of quality. Reply

yep. the first time i was like what the fuck?!? it's hard because you get so attached to the story and the characters in season 1 and then it totally shifts. but once you get used to the new characters and the pacing it's very interesting. and on a rewatch its great Reply

This^ It was slow and boring at times imo Reply

everything after season 2 wasn't up to its standard but still good Reply

the first half is hard but then it gets SO good. it's just so jarring because it's so different from season 1.



now season 5? bad Reply

I really loved S2, it's probably my favourite after S4. I thought the commentary on the decline of the docks/traditional blue-collar work was as poignant as anything the show ever did, and Frank Sobotka was imho one of the show's more tragic characters.



Though in saying that I hate nitpicking and ranking seasons of the Wire bc it really is the greatest show of all time lmao



Edited at 2017-05-20 11:34 pm (UTC)

It's a lot better on rewatch once you know where it's all going, but first time around it is very jarring when they throw a bunch of new characters at you like Frank and Ziggy. In the first episode they spend so much time on feeling slighted over Frank giving the better gift to the church, that was all pretty tedious in the beginning Reply

i was gonna say. i only watched the show once years ago (but think it'd appreciate it a lot more if i rewatched it now), but i remember really not liking the second season Reply

yeah, i hated it the first time around. its still not my favorite season, but i liked how it showed how the drugs got in Reply

Yeah, definitely not as good as the others. Reply

I actually really like season 2. It's very different, but interesting. Season 5 though? The journalism stuff and McNulty faking evidence? Hell no. Reply

The last 2 seasons of Friends are awful, lol. Breaking Bad season 5 was a downgrade from season 4 too.



The Americans has been solid. I'm impressed how it's such a slow burn that maintains tension (tho the Oleg thing is going on too long right now) Reply

[ just in case lol ] killed off Gus at the end of season 4 since he was the big baddie during most of the series, and only had one season left so they had to shoehorn in the neo-Nazis to have an antagonist. It was still really good, but that decision made me scratch my head a bit IA re: Breaking Bad. It was weird to me that they Reply

season 5 of Breaking Bad has "Dead Freight" which is in my top five hours of television alone. And Hank confronting walt. idk. S5 has a lot of amazingness. I think dragging out Gus would have been too much. Reply

See, I kinda liked that they did that because it kinda showed that once you make it to the top, you can still have such a list for power that you make stupid mistakes that ruins everything. And that's what happened, Walt got too cocky. Reply

the americans is so consistently solid Reply

the current season of the americans has sooooo many loose ends dangling, but it's one of the few shows i trust to wrap them up (in 2 episodes?!?) convincingly Reply

Yeah I love The Americans so much. I know some people aren't as thrilled with this season, but I've been enjoying every episode. I didn't expect it to top last season with everything with Martha tbh. Idk, I trust that the showrunners and writers know what they're doing, especially since they already know when the show is going to end Reply

I don't think there's anyone on this planet who loves 'the americans' as much as I do, but they're testing me this season.

It's a little all over the place rn, I don't think anything's happened this season, everything's still on standby: the pastor, Henry, Tuan, Oleg, Paige, the russian defectors. The last eps better be amazing Reply

I loved 5B of BrBa, 5A was.strong but of course S4>>>>>>>>



And The Americans is flawless, it deserves more views, awards, everything, same with Better Call Saul !!! Reply

eh, The Wire's 4th season was pretty subpar compared to the others. And season 5 kind of went off the rails.



Frasier was definitely less funny it's last 4 seasons (after Niles married Daphne) Reply

Subpar?! Season 4 is by far my favorite of The Wire Reply

i actually made a face reading that lol. season 4 is by far the best season and it's most critically acclaimed Reply

Whaaat? Season 4 was the best one. Reply

season 4 subpar???? seek help Reply

YOU SHUT YOUR MOUTH Reply

well I couldn't even finish Mad Men. I quit sometime during season four because it was the same repetitive Don fuckery. all the characters I was actually interested in were barely there so I could watch Don have whatever crisis that would cause him to fuck some new chick or whatever.



Glad to see Six Feet Under is on the list. Reply

Yeah, that annoyed me about Mad Men after a while. I found basically all the other characters way more interesting than Don and his stuff got so damn repetitive after a while. Most of the time when I voiced that opinion people would just yell at me like "Don's the main character so what do you expect?! Quit watching then!" and that just seemed dumb, lol. Sure, he was the lead, but that doesn't mean that people can't find other things to enjoy about a show! I'm far from the only person who found other characters interesting. I know so many other people who especially loved the female characters on the show and didn't give a shit about Don Reply

lol "quit watching" is exactly what I did. I swear everyone I know hated Don and was way more interested in literally EVERYONE ELSE. Reply

i couldnt even *start* mad men. i bought the first 2 seasons b/c id heard such good things about it Reply

samurai jack of course Reply

Every season of The Sopranos was A++++++.



And tbh, I feel like Breaking Bad was missing something after Gus Fring died. If I'm honest, I actually found S5 boring. Reply

now sis, all of season 6 was a struggle. David Chase was so goddamn over it and checked out by that point and it showed, including that troll of an ending Reply

Eh, I liked S6. Maybe it wasn't as great as the other season, but it was still good TV, imo. Reply

mte re: bb Reply

The first half of season 5 was overkill on showing how bad Walt was. I get why they had to do that since the neckbeard fans still loved him, but as someone who hated his guts by that point in the series it felt like too much. Reply

I basically said the same thing re: Breaking Bad upthread lol Reply

ita on everything! i did enjoy S5 of BB enough because there were some fantastic episodes throughout it but i really only hung on because of Gus by the end of S4.



the Sopranos was amazing too.

the sopranos is my all time favourite show for a reason, it's truly iconique, but ugh im still salty over how it ended sjsjksksksksksk Reply

