shirt thing

Harry Styles Performs With Stevie Nicks!


  • Harry Styles had a "surprise" concert last night at the Troubadour and he had Stevie Nicks as a special guest!

  • They performed Landslide, Leather and Lace, and well as Harry's song "Two Ghosts"

  • When they performed Landslide he said "I am losing my shit" and started tearing up at the end

  • At one point when she was speaking, harry went by the audience and sat down so he can watch her




Here they are performing Leather and Lace!

Two Ghosts!



SOURCES: 1D Fan YouTube 1 / 1D Fan YouTube 2 / Fan Account 2
Tagged: , ,