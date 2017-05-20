Harry Styles Performs With Stevie Nicks!
- Harry Styles had a "surprise" concert last night at the Troubadour and he had Stevie Nicks as a special guest!
- They performed Landslide, Leather and Lace, and well as Harry's song "Two Ghosts"
- When they performed Landslide he said "I am losing my shit" and started tearing up at the end
- At one point when she was speaking, harry went by the audience and sat down so he can watch her
Here they are performing Leather and Lace!
Two Ghosts!
Two Ghosts - Harry Styles with Stevie Nicks (Live at the Troubadour) 19\05 pic.twitter.com/aJdLPuQl4x— Tanu🐝 (@Tanu_Ve) May 20, 2017
SOURCES: 1D Fan YouTube 1 / 1D Fan YouTube 2 / Fan Account 2
/Harry don't think I don't notice you cosplaying as Lindsey sometimes
Stevie is really supportive of younger artists and it's cool to see
why is the world so unjust
let's enjoy for now sis
especially the part where you admit it to yourself.
but clearly we have flawless taste in JLD so
And a bunch of people were @ this show as well, Chris Nolan, Cameron Crow and so.
this was honestly great, I can't wait to hear him live.
idt there's been a pic on my on TL either