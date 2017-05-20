Harry Styles Performs With Stevie Nicks!

I'll never be over this. Reply

I've seen FM a few times now and they always make me cry too. At least this wasn't as bad as when Taylor sang with her. Taylor was awful.



/Harry don't think I don't notice you cosplaying as Lindsey sometimes Reply

Didn't Taylor's people release a statement because it was that bad lmao Reply

and i think the sound guys from the grammys did too. grammy production fucked up, but she had shit vocals as well lmao. Reply

Yeah lmao then Stevie wrote a sweet article about Taylor for times magazine and have a noon necklace lol Reply

And she made MEAN bc of the criticism LMAO Reply

Damn lucky him



Stevie is really supportive of younger artists and it's cool to see Reply

She's really lovely with fans too. She signed an album for my mom and she kept asking me if she spelled her name right and wanted to know how to pronounce it correctly. Reply

Aw that's beautiful Reply

how did you meet her? i saw stevie in december..it was a present from one of my best friends and we kept talking about how amazing it would be to meet her. Reply

apparently i'm a harry styles fan now



why is the world so unjust Reply

The same reason why God allows suffering. Reply

lmao i was just gonna say that

let's enjoy for now sis Reply

you know you can't resist it. I've seen your tumblr feed <3 Reply

my heart is still broken remembering the scene from your icon. WE COULDA HAD IT AAAAALLLLLLLLL Reply

welcome Reply

it's a painful transition ngl



especially the part where you admit it to yourself. Reply

same! i think the only solution is this Reply

Yess give in! Reply

There are worst fates. Reply

MTE

but clearly we have flawless taste in JLD so Reply

I feel your pain. I'm very confused by this development. Reply

I've been listening to Storms a lot lately Reply

silver springs, always. Reply

I really like Gate and Garden and Sara. Obvs all of them are my favs tbh Reply

Oh god, Sara. I sobbed when I saw Fleetwood Mac perform that live. So gorgeous and sad. Reply

sable on blond solo and sisters of the moon w/ fleetwood mac Reply

Silver Springs, Rhiannon Reply

All of them tbh lmao. But Enchanted and Angel are my two faves outside of the obvious ones. Reply

Planets of the Universe, Silver Springs, Talk to Me, Gold Dust Woman. All of them, lol. Reply

I lay down on my floor listening to Storms quite frequently. It's one of those songs for me. Reply

Parent

Landslide, Rhiannon, Edge of Seventeen, Gold Dust Woman, Silver Springs Reply

Rhiannon <3 Reply

Crystal !!! Reply

I love that he's still so humbled by his experiences and opportunities. it's a huge part of his charm, imo Reply

OT but my LJ is in German...But only half of it's in German.



Basically some words are in English and others aren't



'Link | Darauf antworten | Nachfolgende Kommentare | Edit | Löschen | Track This'



Edited at 2017-05-20 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

When this happens to me I go to my inbox and scroll down so I can change it back



Wait I'm on mobile but this should work on a laptop or something too



Edited at 2017-05-20 10:20 pm (UTC)

Thanks! My language was set correctly to English so I set it to something else and set it back, which worked. Reply

I would have lost my shit too! So cool! Reply

when will your faves? Reply

ah, Landslide, the guaranteed tears anytime, anywhere song Reply

Mte. I remember crying over this song as a kid and not understanding why I was so emotional when I knew shit about real pain. Lol Reply

IKR. As a kid it was always one I ~knew the words to, but it wasn't until my dad passed away a few years ago that I sat and legit cried at it, utterly timeless. Reply

a literal dream team Reply

This is cool but I can't get past the fact that people find his face attractive tbh Reply

Sis, hdu insult a legend like Stevie by tainting this holy moment with a Harry looks mention. REPENT! Reply

At least he has shorter hair now it looks way better like that? (and I normally like longer/ish hair on guys). Reply

it's not like he has a particularly weird face... Reply

Omg, seeing her at the Troubadour would be amazing, it's so teeny. <3 <3 <3 Reply

off topic but since i don't live in LA and didn't get into the literal dream team stevie/harry secret show i went and saw the head and the heart instead and they were alright but the opening band susto was fucking awesome if alt country/folk is your thing i highly recommend. Reply

I still can't believe this happened.



And a bunch of people were @ this show as well, Chris Nolan, Cameron Crow and so.



this was honestly great, I can't wait to hear him live. Reply

I want pics of Chris Nolan (I believe he was there because I have mutuals that went and saw him) but no one is providing the goods! Reply

same tbh all i'm basing this off of is mutuals who i actually trust and don't tell me bullshit



idt there's been a pic on my on TL either Reply

Same! He's just starting and already having shit like this happen. Why can't I have surprise shows like this?! Lol Reply

