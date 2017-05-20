2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 3
120 BATTEMENTS PAR MINUTE BPM [BEATS PER MINUTE] DE | BY ROBIN CAMPILLO
THE SQUARE DE | BY RUBEN ÖSTLUND
Un Certain Regard:
LU GUO WEI LAI [PASSAGE PAR LE FUTUR | WALKING PAST THE FUTURE] | BY LI RUIJUN
LAS HIJAS DE ABRIL [APRIL’S DAUGHTER | LA FILLE D'APRIL] | BY MICHEL FRANCO
WIND RIVER | BY TAYLOR SHERIDAN
Out of Competition:
COME SWIM [VIENS NAGER] | BY KRISTEN STEWART
LE VÉNÉRABLE W. [THE VENERABLE W.] | BY BARBET SCHROEDER
PROMISED LAND DE | BY EUGENE JARECKI
120 Beats Per Minute
120 Beats Per Minute review: The unofficial early favourite at Cannes https://t.co/7xon3DK4bi— Irish Times Culture (@IrishTimesCultr) May 20, 2017
Few films I'd call vital but 120 BEATS PER MINUTE is just that. Dancing /fucking /protesting as 1. Unforgettable. Best of comp. #Cannes2017— Elena Lazic (@elazic) May 20, 2017
120 BEATS PER MINUTE, about ACT UP Paris, is talky and technical but still richly intimate. Nahuel Biscayart for best actor pls! #Cannes2017— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) May 20, 2017
The Square
The Square review – Ruben Östlund turns art world satire into performance-art cinema - The Guardian https://t.co/SEHDJXW795— Humour show (@Humourshow) May 20, 2017
Ruben Ostlund's THE SQUARE: starts as brittle art-world satire, goes on to gaze implacably into the abyss. The standout so far in #Cannes70.— Jonathan Romney (@JonathanRomney) May 19, 2017
THE SQUARE takes FORCE MAJEURE's test of timidity and inflicts even more humiliating trials on a smug art curator. V funny, v long #Cannes70— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 19, 2017
Red Carpet
The Square Premiere
Actors Christopher Laesso and Dominic West, director Ruben Ostung and actors Claes Bang, Elizabeth Moss and Terry Notary
Elizabeth Moss
Elizabeth Olsen
Julia Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner
The Wind River Cast
Lottie Moss
'120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)’ Premiere
The Cast - Antoine Reinartz, Adele Haenel, Nahuel Perez Biscayart, director Robin Campillo, Aloise Sauvage, Felix Maritaud and Arnaud Valois
Actor Josh Kaye, director and screenwriter Kristen Stewart and David Ethan Shapiro
Aishwarya Rai
Chompoo
Kendall Jenner
Paz Vega
Isabeli Fontana
Sara Sampaio
Liya Kebede
Pamela Anderson
Arizona Muse
Ming Xi
Petra Nemcova
Queer Jury Members Lidia Leber Terki (3R), Travis Mathews (3L) and Yair Hochner
Photocalls
'The Square' Photocall - Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Ruben Ostlund, Christopher Laesso, Dominic West
'120 Beats Per Minute’ Photocall - Adele Haenel, Arnaud Valois, director Robin Campillo, Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Antoine Reinartz and Aloise Sauvage
'120 Beats Per Minute’ Photocall - Arnaud Valois
'April's Daughter' Photocall - Joanne Larequi, Emma Suarez, Michel Franco, Ana Valeria Becerril, Enrique Arrizon
'Wind River' Photocall - Elizabeth Olsen
'Wind River' Photocall - Taylor Sheridan, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen
'Le Venerable W' Photocall - Barbet Schroeder
'They' Photocall - Rhys Fehrenbacher, Anahita Ghazvinizadeh and Nicole Coffineau
Parties/Other
Chopard Party
Rihanna
Will Smith
Isabelle Huppert
Julianne Moore
Rossy de Palma
Paz Vega
Sara Sampaio
Adriana Lima
Isabeli Fontana
Eva Herzigova
Andreja Pejic
Petra Nemcova
Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner
Natasha Poly
Arizona Muse
Winnie Harlow
Eva Longoria Global Gift Gala
Jean-Michel Cousteau, Arnold Schwarzenegger and and guest attend photocall for 'Wonders of the Sea 3D’
Fashion For Relief Photocall - Naomi Campbell
Vanity Fair and HBO Dinner Celebrating the Cannes Film Festival
Uma Thurman
Julianne Moore
Lily Collins
Salma Hayek
Charlotte Casiraghi
Emma Thompson, Jake Gyllenhaal
Dustin Hoffman and Isabelle Huppert
Adam and Jackie Sandler, Ted Sarandos
I haven't seen much about it, honestly
What cracks me up at the red carpet pic above is that it's from 120 BPM. Shorts at Cannes don't get a red carpet, so she got dressed up and walked the 120 BPM carpet to be photographed. Werk it!
That pic of Elizabeth Moss in the gown and jacket makes it look like she has no neck, it's awful. I didn't even recognize Salma H. -- that's also a horrible neckline/jewelry combo. Do they not look in the mirror before they leave the hotel room?
Anyway Sara sampaio looks nice in both looks. I like kendull's dress
who told lottie moss to show her legs like that, its terrible!
Julianne Moore and Uma are beautiful and tbh Bella has been on point too!
Kendall's second dress is cute but the shoes ugh no
i cant distinguish kstew from bieber.. i was scrolling down and i literally thought wft is bieber doing there, in that outfit??
Edited at 2017-05-20 11:04 pm (UTC)
I kind of hate Oscar de la Renta signing their dresses like that (Elisabeth Moss). It just looks tacky to me and distracts from the design.
Aishwarya looks good, but the blue dress from yesterday is going to be tough to top.
Also can't believe I'm saying this but not a fan of Rihannas look here
#YourBodyAvailableOniTunes
also the michel hazanavicius godard movie sucks I feel so relieved jk i take it back, seems very love it or hate it, but slight regardless
Edited at 2017-05-21 02:44 am (UTC)
some of these ppl look inbred tho ngl
Glad to hear of a new film with Adele Haenel.
The Chopard lighting must've been off or everyone partied too much the night before, most of them look horrible.
So much pageanty, trainy satin. Yuk. I'd want to be wearing Emma Thompson's outfit, minus the white blazer.