2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 3

Adriana Lima is so fierce to me

She's one of the prettiest women ever

How's the KStew movie?

COME SWIM is very experimental. Features a guy who can't quench his thirst, drinking bottle after bottle. It DID make me want to go swim. — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) May 20, 2017





I haven't seen much about it, honestly

Mediocre. "Experimental" is code for WTF? Most critics ignored it at Sundance, which is not a good sign. The Wrap reviewed all 7 shorts there, and said 3 were good and hers was weak, that she had no vision as a director. If it had been any good, it would have generated buzz out of Sundance and it didn't.



What cracks me up at the red carpet pic above is that it's from 120 BPM. Shorts at Cannes don't get a red carpet, so she got dressed up and walked the 120 BPM carpet to be photographed. Werk it!



That pic of Elizabeth Moss in the gown and jacket makes it look like she has no neck, it's awful. I didn't even recognize Salma H. -- that's also a horrible neckline/jewelry combo. Do they not look in the mirror before they leave the hotel room?

Too many pics to comment on 😩

Anyway Sara sampaio looks nice in both looks. I like kendull's dress

she could wear one of those hideous Dolce and Gabbana dresses like the one from the latest collection like the tomato can thing (So smth really shitty) and still look stunning. she's beautiful

Aishwarya Rai looks stunning!

who told lottie moss to show her legs like that, its terrible!

Julianne Moore and Uma are beautiful and tbh Bella has been on point too!

Kendall's second dress is cute but the shoes ugh no



i cant distinguish kstew from bieber.. i was scrolling down and i literally thought wft is bieber doing there, in that outfit??

Different Paz.

And 'talky and technical'? Blow me away with your 140 friendly description.

that's quite the cleavage on Lizzie Olsen

I love Elizabeth Moss, but the short torso on that dress makes her look too slouchy.

Are heels still mandatory for women?



Edited at 2017-05-20 11:04 pm (UTC)

No, they've eliminated that rule this year.

OP, you are an angel to make these posts every day - I know it takes a lot of work.



I kind of hate Oscar de la Renta signing their dresses like that (Elisabeth Moss). It just looks tacky to me and distracts from the design.



Aishwarya looks good, but the blue dress from yesterday is going to be tough to top. Reply

You're welcome! I liked the signature thing a few years back when SJP wore a dress with it to the Met Gala, and that's pretty much it... like, it was cool once, looks corny on repeat.

are you talking about that outfit which made look sjp look like a princess? i loved, LOVED, that one!

gorgeous <3

Kendall's lips omw



Also can't believe I'm saying this but not a fan of Rihannas look here Reply

120 bpm is getting amazing reviews. I <3 Adele Haenel so I am looking forward to it even more now.

She's so... basic to me but I'm STOKED this movie is so well received. Def going for best actor if it doesn't get the palme.



also the michel hazanavicius godard movie sucks I feel so relieved jk i take it back, seems very love it or hate it, but slight regardless



Edited at 2017-05-21 02:44 am (UTC) Reply

ash looks amazing.





some of these ppl look inbred tho ngl Reply

Wanna see 120 now

