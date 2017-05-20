veronique 2

2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 3





Today in Cannes

Films Screening in Competition:

120 BATTEMENTS PAR MINUTE BPM [BEATS PER MINUTE] DE | BY ROBIN CAMPILLO
THE SQUARE DE | BY RUBEN ÖSTLUND

Un Certain Regard:

LU GUO WEI LAI [PASSAGE PAR LE FUTUR | WALKING PAST THE FUTURE] | BY LI RUIJUN
LAS HIJAS DE ABRIL [APRIL’S DAUGHTER | LA FILLE D'APRIL] | BY MICHEL FRANCO
WIND RIVER | BY TAYLOR SHERIDAN

Out of Competition:

COME SWIM [VIENS NAGER] | BY KRISTEN STEWART
LE VÉNÉRABLE W. [THE VENERABLE W.] | BY BARBET SCHROEDER
PROMISED LAND DE | BY EUGENE JARECKI




120 Beats Per Minute










The Square













Red Carpet

The Square Premiere



Actors Christopher Laesso and Dominic West, director Ruben Ostung and actors Claes Bang, Elizabeth Moss and Terry Notary



Elizabeth Moss



Elizabeth Olsen



Julia Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner



The Wind River Cast



Lottie Moss

'120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)’ Premiere





The Cast - Antoine Reinartz, Adele Haenel, Nahuel Perez Biscayart, director Robin Campillo, Aloise Sauvage, Felix Maritaud and Arnaud Valois





Actor Josh Kaye, director and screenwriter Kristen Stewart and David Ethan Shapiro


Aishwarya Rai



Chompoo



Kendall Jenner



Paz Vega



Isabeli Fontana



Sara Sampaio



Liya Kebede



Pamela Anderson



Arizona Muse



Ming Xi



Petra Nemcova



Queer Jury Members Lidia Leber Terki (3R), Travis Mathews (3L) and Yair Hochner



Photocalls



'The Square' Photocall - Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Ruben Ostlund, Christopher Laesso, Dominic West



'120 Beats Per Minute’ Photocall - Adele Haenel, Arnaud Valois, director Robin Campillo, Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Antoine Reinartz and Aloise Sauvage



'120 Beats Per Minute’ Photocall - Arnaud Valois



'April's Daughter' Photocall - Joanne Larequi, Emma Suarez, Michel Franco, Ana Valeria Becerril, Enrique Arrizon



'Wind River' Photocall - Elizabeth Olsen



'Wind River' Photocall - Taylor Sheridan, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen



'Le Venerable W' Photocall - Barbet Schroeder



'They' Photocall - Rhys Fehrenbacher, Anahita Ghazvinizadeh and Nicole Coffineau

Parties/Other

Chopard Party



Rihanna



Will Smith



Isabelle Huppert



Julianne Moore



Rossy de Palma



Paz Vega



Sara Sampaio



Adriana Lima



Isabeli Fontana



Eva Herzigova



Andreja Pejic



Petra Nemcova



Bella Hadid



Kendall Jenner



Natasha Poly



Arizona Muse



Winnie Harlow

Eva Longoria Global Gift Gala





Jean-Michel Cousteau, Arnold Schwarzenegger and and guest attend photocall for 'Wonders of the Sea 3D’



Fashion For Relief Photocall - Naomi Campbell

Vanity Fair and HBO Dinner Celebrating the Cannes Film Festival



Uma Thurman



Julianne Moore



Lily Collins



Salma Hayek



Charlotte Casiraghi



Emma Thompson, Jake Gyllenhaal



Dustin Hoffman and Isabelle Huppert



Adam and Jackie Sandler, Ted Sarandos






