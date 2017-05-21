Johnny Depp rejected early Pirates script because of female villain

Makes sense, because so many people saw Dark Shadows. Reply

Haha! My friend went to see it on opening weekend. He was the only one in the theater. Reply

Because a female villain is a gimmick to only be used once unlike a male villain? Reply

MTE Reply

exactly Reply

Anything that is not a white male is a gimmick Reply

And is also pandering to ~SJWs and the PC Police~ of course. Reply

lmao mte



Fuck johnny depp. People are way more likely to confuse all his goth-lite Tim Button roles and that didn't stop him from taking a million of them. Reply

my first thought Reply

Mfte Reply

exactly. and apparently this "too similar" female villain has been replaced with geoffrey rush, a villain from the previous films...? Reply

And the same male villain in two movies at that. Reply

+1

could he really get any worse as a human being. ugh. Reply

bloop Reply

Hmm, is this true? I mean, no one saw Dark Shadows (except for me, smh) and it has nothing to do with this franchise. It's not like PotC 4 just did the same thing. I know he's sucking super-hard these days, but I question this. Reply

Thread

Link

Me and my friend saw it, makes us three :D Reply

Make it 6, because a friend and I saw it, too Reply

Lol you think a woman hating skanky piece of smelly garbage is gonna care if it's relvant to the franchise

get real tbh Reply



get real tbh Reply

i mean isn't the source the screenwriter himself? Reply

He was physically and emotionally abusive to his wife. Of course this act of misogyny is incredibly believable. Reply

See, I thought this was an attempt to paint him in a positive light: look, Depp respects women so much that he doesn't want to do another movie where a woman is the villain! Wow! He's a feminist role model or something! Reply

My mom and I saw it. My mom liked it lol. Reply

wat Reply

Link

as if anyone even remembers Dark Shadows Reply

Link

He's so pathetic, I hate everyone that helps him have a career Reply

right? he's so embarrassing 😒 Reply

I bet it's a unique kind of exhausting to be the person that tries to stop him from going over his wine budget every month Reply

literally Reply

i hate everyone that still stans for him (aka the basic white girls from college on my fb) Reply

Mte Reply

MTE. In addition to his general shitty-ness, he's been phoning it in for YEARS and just drags down everything he's in. Reply

mte Reply

same...it's not fair.gif Reply

Well this makes the rumor that Naomie Harris was supposed to come back as Calypso but she was written out in later drafts of the script seem more true to me. Reply

Whaaaat that would've been cool Reply

so glad you mentioned this bc I thought the same thing, it was rumoured she'd end up the big bad ffs Reply

I've been very confused about this movie so far, no idea why it's being promoted by two different titles.



Even in some countries in the EU where most people can speak English it's Salazars revenge instead of Dead men tell no tales... Reply

It's probably the same people who decided that Thor The Dark World needed to be retitled to be Thor The Dark Kingdom in some EU countries like Germany Reply

Nobody calls it here by the real name anyway. The return of the first avenger just became Captain America. That's what people said when they went to movie theaters. I want to see the movie with Captain America. Reply

He's a fat, bloated, piece of shit and I hope his career is all downhill from here. That is all. Reply

I love this gif. where is it from? Reply

Kids In The Hall

Reply



The guy who abused his wife is a dumbass misogynist with his movies? Shocking truly



I saw he was on Ellen and Kimmel. JFC. Can we not normalize him? Reply

Did he sober up for the promo circuit? I can't believe he's still functioning tbh, he's got some real problems Reply

I guess so. I didn't watch anything, I just saw cause I'm subscribed to their channels. Reply

And having a male villain in every movie ever isn't redundant?

Reply



Lmao what a stupid fucking reason, I hate this asshole. Reply

Redundant unlike all the Pirates sequels. Reply

mte plus hasn't Geoffrey been the villain in these movies for like the past 3? Get someone new jfc. He's a good actor and everything, but there's no need for his ass to be the villain for more than one movie. Reply

IDK I think the whole Pirates franchise could have been vastly improved had Barbossa continued as the antagonist, he was amazing and all the villains apart from him have royally sucked. They should have just teamed him and Jack the monkey up with Tia Dalma and let it run, that would have been amazing. Reply

ifkr like... it's wild how dumb some men are... Reply

lol ikr Reply

