Johnny Depp rejected early Pirates script because of female villain


- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales screenwriter Terry Rossio claimed that Depp rejected an earlier version of his script because it had a female villain.

- He wrote, "My [early] version was set aside because it featured a female villain, and Johnny Depp was worried that would be redundant to Dark Shadows, which also featured a female villain."

- He also added, "Usually when I go back to read a screenplay that wasn't produced, it holds up, often better than the film that was eventually produced. Sometimes it just takes a single decision by a single person, often just a whim, to destroy years of story creation and world-building."

- Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush are now the villains in the upcoming movie.

