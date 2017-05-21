Johnny Depp rejected early Pirates script because of female villain
Johnny Depp rejected early version of #PiratesoftheCaribbean script because it had a female villain https://t.co/LOPIoa075x pic.twitter.com/XafIEREQdZ— IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 19, 2017
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales screenwriter Terry Rossio claimed that Depp rejected an earlier version of his script because it had a female villain.
- He wrote, "My [early] version was set aside because it featured a female villain, and Johnny Depp was worried that would be redundant to Dark Shadows, which also featured a female villain."
- He also added, "Usually when I go back to read a screenplay that wasn't produced, it holds up, often better than the film that was eventually produced. Sometimes it just takes a single decision by a single person, often just a whim, to destroy years of story creation and world-building."
- Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush are now the villains in the upcoming movie.
Fuck johnny depp. People are way more likely to confuse all his goth-lite Tim Button roles and that didn't stop him from taking a million of them.
could he really get any worse as a human being. ugh.
get real tbh
Even in some countries in the EU where most people can speak English it's Salazars revenge instead of Dead men tell no tales...
like Germany
He's a fat, bloated, piece of shit and I hope his career is all downhill from here. That is all.
Edited at 2017-05-20 08:38 pm (UTC)