Aisha Tyler’s Divorce Finalized, Must Pay Ex $2 Million
* has to pay her ex $31,250 per month in spousal support over the next four years.
* in addition to a lump sum payment of $500,000.
* it comes to a grand total of $2 million.
* the former couple will split their joint assets down the middle.
* The couple was married in 1992, separated in January 2015.
* Tietjens filed for divorce in 2016.
She added: “He’s a wonderful person. He’s been my best friend for always my entire life. I’ll always love him.”
There is nothing stopping an adult from supporting themselves outside of things like illness or disability. If you quit your job to just be a trophy wife/husband, that's on you.
Marriage is such a risk
for such a long marriage, i think this is fine tbh.
but always a reminder to get those post-nups once you start making bank.