Aisha Tyler’s Divorce Finalized, Must Pay Ex $2 Million

My exact reaction. Reply

get money bish! Reply

“He’s the person who has influenced me and cared for me the most,” she said. “In fact, he cared for me even longer than my parents have cared for me and it’s very hard when you love someone very much to also start to realize that maybe you want different things for your life. That’s a very difficult realization to come to and you don’t want to accept it and you don’t want to believe it.”



She added: “He’s a wonderful person. He’s been my best friend for always my entire life. I’ll always love him.”



She cheated Reply

damn Miss Kane Reply

That sucks. Reply

will this be another one of those posts where ONTD rails against spousal support for a male partner, despite how we love to endlessly post that Khia getmoneybitch.gif whenever a woman gets hers from a male celeb Reply

I hate that because I don't like when people put me in a position where I feel the need to defend men lol Reply

Lol same! Same case in child support/custody posts too Reply

Truth be told, the only man I will defend 75% of the time is my dad lol. Some of them can stay but men on the whole are horrible Reply

I don't think anyone, man or woman, should get spousal support unless you have children and you quit your job to be a stay at home parent. Or if there is a condition or something that prevents you from holding a job.



There is nothing stopping an adult from supporting themselves outside of things like illness or disability. If you quit your job to just be a trophy wife/husband, that's on you. Reply

they were married for 23 years. i think there was real love there and he can getmoneybish. Reply

i don't think spousal support should exist tbh. if you don't have kids together, divide your assets and then peace. you shouldn't be paying your ex every month. Reply

Only $2 million for 20 years? Sounds low Reply

It sounds like it wasn't acrimonious, so he's not trying to take her to the cleaners. Reply

when he filed for divorce he didnt asked for spousal support so I wonder what changed. Reply

Her lawyer said offer him something upfront so he doesn't come after future earnings. It's a smart idea. She's got a long career ahead of her. I don't think she's peaked. Reply

i mean, i guess it depends on how much money she has? or he also has his own income so he's looking to supplement without cleaning her out? Reply

I wonder if they just sat and mapped everything out and settled. Reading the article makes it seem like everything was amicable including splitting things up. Reply

He got half of all joint assets too... Reply

Looks like she's in the danger zone. Reply

Damnnnn

Marriage is such a risk Reply

Voice acting is so lucrative. Reply

Unless you're on The Simpsons I don't think it pays that fantastically well. Her money will likely be from The Talk.



Edited at 2017-05-21 05:49 am (UTC)

Damn Reply

I really like her and I hope nothing but the best for her. That's a pretty long time to be married. Reply

I feel like Lana would kill him before he has a chance of divorcing Reply

I mean, if it was her getting it no one would bat an eye so good for him. Reply

30 grand per month? i didn't know she had that much money! at least she's getting that criminal minds paycheck now.



for such a long marriage, i think this is fine tbh. Reply

I didn't know Archer was that profitable tbh Reply

She also co-hosts The Talk. Reply

Well she's On The Talk. She does Archer, she produces stuff, she has a podcast, and she's the host of Who's Line? Reply

Don't forget that she also host "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Reply

