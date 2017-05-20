Aisha Tyler’s Divorce Finalized, Must Pay Ex $2 Million



* has to pay her ex $31,250 per month in spousal support over the next four years.
* in addition to a lump sum payment of $500,000.
* it comes to a grand total of $2 million.
* the former couple will split their joint assets down the middle.
* The couple was married in 1992, separated in January 2015.
* Tietjens filed for divorce in 2016.

source
Tagged: ,