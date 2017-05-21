oh that's the guy from ''Fired Up!'' Reply

Thread

Link

we! are driving! we we! are driving! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we! are crashing, we we are crashing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao fired up is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep! i can't believe he's 37! he looks 23. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yay! I really liked how they ended season one, in regards to what happened to the wife. Reply

Thread

Link

Right. Creative. Stupid, but fits the show. I believed he didn't do it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the first 2-3 eps of this and couldn't get into it.



It was NBC trying to make a Mike Schur show without him. IDK just didn't have the same charm to me as Parks & Rec and The Office did. Reply

Thread

Link

Altough i thought all episodes were funny, it really picks up - you should try a few more. Especially the last few. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay! I really liked this show. Reply

Thread

Link

yay! this show is ridiculous but, to me at least, not in an annoying way. and i think nicholas plays a good everyman in the mix of all the ott characters. Reply

Thread

Link

alright! i'm gonna marathon it then. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so happy. I love this show. Reply

Thread

Link

thats surprising Reply

Thread

Link

I absolutely love this show. Sherri was hilarious, and Nicholas can destroy me any day. Reply

Thread

Link

the riff they did on the main guy's hair cracked me up bc i was thinking the exact same thing. like why is it lacquered down like that???? Reply

Thread

Link

Yessssss!!!! I was waiting for news on this. This show cracked me up every ep and so glad it's getting another season Reply

Thread

Link

Yay!! I enjoyed both this show and Great News, so I'm happy that we're getting more of both shows! Reply

Thread

Link

He's the guy that always plays the straight one close to a nervous breakdown. Right? Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, good, I liked this. The cast really had good chemistry. Reply

Thread

Link

Murder board! Murder board! Reply

Thread

Link

I saw this and immediately began chanting it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link