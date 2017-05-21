NBc renews "Trial & Error"
‘Trial & Error’ Renewed For Season 2 By NBC https://t.co/bzLwIg5gCY pic.twitter.com/S5Tvmo6Hon— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 20, 2017
NBC has renewed the comedy for a 10-episode 2nd season.
source
It was NBC trying to make a Mike Schur show without him. IDK just didn't have the same charm to me as Parks & Rec and The Office did.
He did it during both Riverdale AND Search Party.