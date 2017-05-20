Bobby Moynihan & Vanessa Bayer are leaving SNL
Vanessa Bayer & Bobby Moynihan are leaving Saturday Night Live. Expect some tearful goodbyes after tonight's season finale. #SNL #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/61ZddZNNKi— Curt Bennett (@CurtTalksTV) May 20, 2017
Everyone's favorite bar mitzvah boy and drunk uncle are leaving Saturday Night Live. Tonight will be their final appearance. Bobby has been on the sketch comedy show for 9 seasons while Vanessa has been on for 7.
The season finale will be hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with musical guest Katy Perry
i never find him funny, just consciously try hard
they really need to get rid of whatsername, the girl with the weird voice who talks like she has her teeth clenched at all times, can't stand her.
It's been that long with Vanessa? Time flies. She's hilarious though.
nooooooooo bobby!!!!
and i loved vanessa's miley impressions.
i don't even really watch .
Bobby is a gem, and Vanessa has some great characters. Basically, anything where she's a child actor is sure to get a giggle out of me.