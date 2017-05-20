Comey/Curtain

Bobby Moynihan & Vanessa Bayer are leaving SNL



Everyone's favorite bar mitzvah boy and drunk uncle are leaving Saturday Night Live. Tonight will be their final appearance. Bobby has been on the sketch comedy show for 9 seasons while Vanessa has been on for 7.

The season finale will be hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with musical guest Katy Perry

