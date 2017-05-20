BBC1's Call the Midwife loses three cast members, gains Black Mirror actress
Call the Midwife stars Bryony Hannah, Emerald Fennell and Kate Lamb won't be returning for series seven. A spokesperson for the hit drama confirms that all three actors have quit the BBC1 show.
Fennell and Lamb played nurses (and lesbian lovers) Patsy Mount and Delia Busby while Hannah has starred as nun Cynthia Miller since series one aired in 2012.
Emerald Fennell had this to say on her Twitter.
Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Black Mirror actress Leonie Elliott had been cast as Nurse Lucille Anderson, who will become the first West Indian midwife to feature as a regular character in the BBC drama.
Her story will introduce viewers to the experiences of Caribbean nurses who came over to England in the 1960s to work in the growing NHS.
Executive producer Pippa Harris said: “We can’t wait to introduce the audience to our new midwife, Lucille, played by the hugely talented and captivating Leonie Elliott. From her first audition, Leonie managed to embody the essence of this elegant, intelligent, witty character who Heidi Thomas has created with her customary skill.
Filming has already begun for the 2017 Christmas special (guest starring Anita Dobson), which will be followed by a new series of eight episodes next year. There will be a white Christmas in Poplar as the festive special sees our Call the Midwife favourites dealing with a thick blanket of snow and the coldest winter in 300 years. This is 1963, when temperatures plunged and brought the country to a standstill.
Series seven will also include:
-leprosy
-tokophobia (fear of pregnancy)
-Huntingdon's Chorea
-Asian child bride
ONTD, how bummed are you that flawless lesbian queen Patsy Mount will no longer be gracing your screens?
i had no idea this show was still on tbh.
idc I tried watching this show it's not for me so.
Meh, not big losses. The "crazy" midwife's story was DOA a while ago. The other two I wasn't attached to. If Trixie leaves, then I'd be sad.
edit: I'm just realizing that I missed like, all of last season.
Edited at 2017-05-20 08:08 pm (UTC)
That's all I have to add.
This show isn't the most gripping but it's nice to have on while folding the laundry or w/e and besides being hella white until next season I guess it's not problematic.
But I'm excited for the new character! Barbara really grew on me and she's one of my favs now, along with Trixie and Shelagh.
Edited at 2017-05-20 08:38 pm (UTC)
Where's Chummy???