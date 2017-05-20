BBC1's Call the Midwife loses three cast members, gains Black Mirror actress

Thanks for helping me tweak my post mods haha Reply

emerald fennell... what a name.



i had no idea this show was still on tbh. Reply

Not as bad as Tuppence Middleton. There's a name that needs to get in the sea. Reply

I actually like the name Emerald, I met an old lady with it and I thought it seemed elegant or something idk Reply

could be worse could be imogen poots Reply

First West Indian midwife on this show and. Well.



idc I tried watching this show it's not for me so. Reply

Meh, not big losses. The "crazy" midwife's story was DOA a while ago. The other two I wasn't attached to. If Trixie leaves, then I'd be sad. Reply

What? Are you talking about Cynthia? I don't think she was ever portrayed as crazy...



edit: I'm just realizing that I missed like, all of last season.



Edited at 2017-05-20 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

yes, I love Trixie! Reply

I used to love this show but I basically stopped paying attention after Jenny left, she wasn't my favorite character or anything but because the show was based on her it felt like it should have ended then. I have watched some episodes since but I don't remember how many lol Reply

Yeah, I definitely get what you mean by that, it definitely felt like the basis of the show changed a lot once she left.

Yeah, they should have stopped after Chummy had her baby. I enjoyed the first few seasons, but it's not a show with enough oomph to go on indefinitely. Also I hated what they did to Sister Bernadette's character, even though I initially liked her with the Doctor. Reply

I stopped watching when she left and then started again recently. I binged all the seasons I'd missed and I don't feel like the show lost something when she left. It's maintained it's excellence, overall. And the new characters are always interesting. Reply

I honestly like the show better since Jenny left hahaha. She didn't add anything to it for me. Reply

As long as Patsy and Delia get to ride of into the sunset on their bikes it will be okay with me I guess? Reply

this Reply

Black Mirror is so epic.



That's all I have to add. Reply

agreed Reply

Oh poor Cynthia, I hope she catches a break (I'm behind several? seasons). And all the happy endings for the lesbians plz thank you. Reply

I lost interest in this show and stopped watching. I didn't even realise Miranda wasn't on it anymore. Reply

Poor Cynthia. I love Trixie. I always feel so behind since I have to watch on PBS. I'm so over (former) Sister Bernadette and her precocious perfect son.



This show isn't the most gripping but it's nice to have on while folding the laundry or w/e and besides being hella white until next season I guess it's not problematic. Reply

Noooooooooooooo :(



But I'm excited for the new character! Barbara really grew on me and she's one of my favs now, along with Trixie and Shelagh.



Edited at 2017-05-20 08:38 pm (UTC) Reply

I am actually really bummed, Patsy/Delia was really underdeveloped and only had one kiss despite being on the show for multiple seasons, how lame Reply

I loooooove Call the Midwife. I don't think the quality went down when Jenny left, but this is a huge chunk of the cast, especially after losing another cast member last season.



Where's Chummy??? Reply

Not entirely surprised by this. All three of them were mia this past season, and Heidi has always been flexible with actors who would prefer to work on other projects.



Reply

I'm kinda amazed the show has survived so many cast changes. I know people say it's still good, but I lost interest after Jenny and Chummy left. Reply

