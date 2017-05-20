Shonda Rhimes Talks About Her Decision To End Scandal





Carlos from desperate housewives was elected president with his VP being Cyrus. He was assassinated during his election night acceptance speech. Olivia thought it was Cyrus behind it so he could become president. She sent him to jail but it wasn't him and she eventually got him out.



The electoral college voted for Mellie to be president over Cyrus. Mellie asks Carlos' widow to become her VP to bring the country together.



You find out Papa Pope is the one that shot Carlos but he was being blackmailed to do it because a secret organization wanted Mellie to be president so they could control her/the white house/the country.



Olivia defeated the people who were trying to control Mellie but those people were also being controlled by Mama Pope.



Olivia finds that Mama Pope wants to kill Mellie at her inauguration. Mama Pope is captured and says that she was hired to kill Mellie by the real mastermind of all of this.



So they put a tracker in Mama Pope in the hopes of exposing this person. Mama Pope removed the tracker and escapes.



Mellie goes ahead with the inauguration despite being worried that Mama Pope will kill her. Mama Pope attacks a sniper security to take over his gun and calls Olivia who is on the dais to move her giant head out of the way so she can shoot the person behind it all.



Papa Pope shoots Mama Pope before she can take the shot.



Olivia decides her mom was telling the truth and that she was never gonna shoot Mellie but the mastermind.



OPI and Olivia figure out that it was the VP/Carlos' wife who arranged the killing. She confronts her and the new VP is like "bitch you aint gonna do shit". She explains that her husband had good ideas but wouldn't be able to get shit done the way she could so she had him taken out. She was like imagine if Jackie O was president! Think of how much better shit would have been. Olivia was like "bitch I already killed 1 vice president so I gives no fucks now take this pill that will give you a heart attack or Jake is gonna chop you up into little pieces...your choice but you are gonna die tonight" the VP eventually takes the pill.



Papa Pope talks Fitz into starting up B613 again with Fitz leading it. Fitz agrees. Olivia gets pissed, tells him she was gonna ask him to stay in DC instead of going to Vermont but she wont if he does this. She talks Fitz out of it and he rescinds the order.



Fitz leaves the white house for the last time on a helicopter. Olivia runs out to kiss him goodbye.



At the end shes sitting on steps with Cyrus who promised each other they would drink champagne after this was all done. She explains to him that Carlos was killed by his wife. And Cyrus was like "yeah that makes sense" and goes into a whole monologue where he uses words that the VP used like like that Jackie O phrasing and it dawns on Olivia that Cyrus planted the idea of killing Carlos into his wife's head like a puppet master. He also thinks she needs to be killed. Olivia just laughs.



We find out Olivia made Mellie sign an executive order "for defense" but really its to reinstall B613. Olivia will now be running it. Olivia tells Cyrus that he should stick around because shes gonna make him Vice President.



She also visits her father telling him he has no power now, that she'll be running B613 and that if he crosses her she'll kill him. she agrees with him that family is a weakness and that she is now the smart prey but he says nah you're a predator. she tells him they will be having their sunday dinners again.

