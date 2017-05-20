Henry does it for #DoItForDurrell 2017
The race took place last weekend (May 14, 2017)
The 13 km race course was held in Jersey, Channel Islands
Participants of over 500 people, from 17 different countries took part in the Durrell Challenge
Money raised will go to the Jersey Zoo; Henry is an ambassador for the zoo.
And they're off!
Henry with his brothers Charlie and Nick.
Henry, his brothers and a few fans
Henry post-race pretty face
Henry post-race with fans
Ploughshare tortise and its biggest fan - this poor thing and its species are endangered and may go extinct in two years. Learn more here.
Bonus Henry talking about gaining his confidence
Another pic of his beauty :(
