Henry does it for #DoItForDurrell 2017

Highlighta

The race took place last weekend (May 14, 2017)The 13 km race course was held in Jersey, Channel IslandsParticipants of over 500 people, from 17 different countries took part in the Durrell ChallengeMoney raised will go to the Jersey Zoo; Henry is an ambassador for the zoo.

And they're off!











Henry with his brothers Charlie and Nick.



Henry, his brothers and a few fans













Henry post-race pretty face







Henry post-race with fans









Ploughshare tortise and its biggest fan - this poor thing and its species are endangered and may go extinct in two years. Learn more here.

A post shared by Henry Cavill Clique (@cavillsclique)









May 19, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT





Another pic of his beauty :(





