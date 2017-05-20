demon waverly owns my whole ass Reply

I wonder how long demon!Waverly will last, but here for it. Reply

whole season pls Reply

Not a chance and i'd miss our Waverly too much. Reply

nooooooooo not here too lmao Reply

lmao i had it as my default, it wasn't on purpose! Reply

Be careful, she seems to be Single White Female-ing you. Reply

Really? It's so close to what literally just happened with her other sister. Seems super lazy to me. Reply

on what planet Reply

On what planet what? Her other sister sided with the demons. That's basically happening again here except the sister is the demon. What's the penultimate scene going to be? Whether she has to kill Waverly? I just saw that. Yawn. Reply

except demon waverly looks like she's just gonna be wild/chaotic waverly, not necessarily evil or an enemy to her sister Reply

so, go somewhere. shoo 🙄 Reply

Chill the fuck out. Reply

Not sure if I'll watch next season. The writing was such a mess. Reply

The writing was indeed a bit of a mess, but I enjoyed the show. I hope that aspect improves, but if it doesn't, maybe you should quit, I've given up on a lot of 'semi enjoyable but not worth my time' shows. Reply

Looks fun Reply

YES! They showed some condensed promos for it during 12 Monkeys which was A+ because Dominique popped up in an episode. I was like WAVS! LOL



But anyway, I'm excited :) Reply

Gotta love the Canadian Sci-Fi connection (or SyFy connection).



I'm excited too, the promo makes the season look like fun. Reply

I'm hyped, OP! Amazing show, amazing cast, cute everything.



Doc owns my soul as per.



Ready for Wynonna and Peacemaker to SLAY MY LIFE. Reply

The hype is real, less than 3 weeks away. I love this damn cast and crew, such a gem of a show.



Can't wait for more Doc in S2, please give me more Doc vs. technology and Doc-Waverly BrOTP (and make bi!Doc canon).



Wynonna slays everything, her and peacemaker are just slightly less iconic OTP than her and doughnuts. Reply

Hope this season is more coherent than the last, but it'll definitely be fun. I hate that guy in Orphan Black so I'll probably hate him in this too on principle.



I still have yet to understand one complete sentence Doc says. Reply

I do hope the writing is tighter this season. Oh Art, he keeps popping up in my sci-fi shows, I can't hate on him. I watch most of my shows with subtitles, helps wonders with tough accents and mumbling. Reply

I'm excited! Though I hope demon!Wave doesn't last too long. Or that it's some nightmare that Wynonna is having bc of what happened with Willa. Reply

Yeah, same. I hope it doesn't last more than an episode or so, from the other promo I don't think it does, but it'll probably lead to a new mystery. Reply

this reminds me i need to buy out my doc icon

(ok, can wynonna take one for the team and wash doc's hair while they're in shower anyway?..) Reply

