May 20th, 2017, 07:56 pm ivy_b New Wynonna Earp season 2 trailer SOURCEGIF Wynonna Earp season 2 premieres June 9th at 10/9C Tagged: television - premiere / finale, television - syfy, television promo / stills
But anyway, I'm excited :)
I'm excited too, the promo makes the season look like fun.
Doc owns my soul as per.
Ready for Wynonna and Peacemaker to SLAY MY LIFE.
Can't wait for more Doc in S2, please give me more Doc vs. technology and Doc-Waverly BrOTP (and make bi!Doc canon).
Wynonna slays everything, her and peacemaker are just slightly less iconic OTP than her and doughnuts.
I still have yet to understand one complete sentence Doc says.
(ok, can wynonna take one for the team and wash doc's hair while they're in shower anyway?..)
And... Yeah. I'd also take a cute/better styling. It's reminding me of Flint's hair where it only looks good combed back, but looks really floppy when not.