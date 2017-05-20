Joseph Kahn's paycheck hits today; drags Katy Perry's new song
If you're gonna do a diss track, at least put a decent hook in it.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) May 19, 2017
- joseph kahn drags katy perry's new song swish swish ft. nicki minaj
- he directed the snake's bad blood, out of the woods, wildest dreams and blank space
- taylor‘s friends are already sticking up for her after the release of the song. read what ruby rose wrote on twitter while slamming katy‘s music
do you think "swish swish" is about taylor swift?
I deeply dislike that song yet I have no problem humming the melody and chorus lyrics.
Meanwhile, I can’t remember how any of Katy’s last three releases sound like, and I’ve heard them several times.
This is......👀
I know everyone on ontd has been dragging her but lbr, it's different when nobodies on the internet do it and her actual, famous friends/coworkers get involved.
I like Swift Swift more, but both of them need to go away
Lol, ONTD’s irrationality is always entertaining.
Yall are fickle so I can't keep up.
Regardless I am living for this Katy vs Taylor Saga
It's the "team no one" that everyone can enjoy!