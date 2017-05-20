Joseph Kahn's paycheck hits today; drags Katy Perry's new song

Taylor didn't do it right either lmao Reply

bad blood was so juvenile Reply

lmao rite Reply

lol she never does, which is no surprise given her extremely limited skill set. Reply

She did it right in the sense that Bad Blood is a very effective earworm.

I deeply dislike that song yet I have no problem humming the melody and chorus lyrics.

Meanwhile, I can’t remember how any of Katy’s last three releases sound like, and I’ve heard them several times. Reply

bad blood is so cringe worthy. it's like kids bop. Reply

Facts Reply

met Reply

mte, its awful all around but the way she sings 'baaad bloood' like a sheep is too much Reply

Well Taylor's went to number 1 while this one will be lucky to bubble under, so... Reply

It wouldn't be the first time mediocrity was rewarded. Reply

mte.. awful song, cheap awful video, i still can't believe it went #1 Reply

Yeah, it was bland and uninspired. Reply

bad blood is a bad song. whenever i hear it in passing i'm just underwhelmed with anything that isn't kendrick (and even then, his second verse is one of the weakest things he's ever done) Reply

MTE. The only reason anyone treated that song like some kind of master diss is because Taylor loaded up the video with every female celeb she's ever met. Reply

Ia tbh. Also i think the line about living with ghosts is a reference to katy's song 'ghost' which is about her divorce. Taylor can't pretend to be above that petty shit lol Reply

omg ya'll are adults get the h*ck over it, they're just embarrassing themselves and Taylor Reply

katy is what in her mid 30s now? this is just so damn pathetic tbh Reply

32 whoa let's not call that mid thirties yet!(Can you tell I'm the same age?)... but yeah, she and all others involved are behaving like immature teenagers. Reply

If you're gonna film a video in Africa, at least feature a black person. Reply

bad blood was decent, but way better with kendrick. swish swish is okay. but they're both childish lyrics but i think swish swish is prob the worse of the two. but taylor's video taking down a woman while trying to promote women supporting women lmao. it's all just a mess Reply

Kendrick's verse made Bad Blood like a solid 75% better Reply

Her video was SO bad. All that build-up to some big fight and nothing. It looked really cheap, too. Even though I don't care for her and I know the song is shit, I fucking love it. It's infectious. Reply

oh i've listened to bad blood with kendrick sooooooo many times. i fuckin love it Reply

They should just let Katy's song flop in peace like Taylor clearly won since Bad Blood was insanely popular lol There's no need to overdo it with defending her Reply

seriously, the only reason anyone is still talking about the song online is because ruby rose/ kahn are keeping it in the newscycle Reply

I feel like the more they talk about it as a Taylor diss, the more people will get curious and start streaming/downloading it looking for the diss. Bad blood was so popular because of all the feud talk surrounding it. Reply

why does he cape so hard for la diabla tho...also as a music video director for high profile artists maybe keep this kinda shit to yourself? Reply

wtf Reply

lol i didn't know he was such a messy little bitch Reply

This is......👀 Reply

Cuz he wants to fuck her mostly Reply

he also directed waking up in vegas. i love that song

back when she put out bops Reply

I love this video and song it's cute I loved Thinking Of You too, Katy really needs her black hair again the blonde mom cut just looks awkward on her Reply

Thinking Of You is so cute, I loved that whole album Reply

I miss when she did pure pop. Reply

Her Teenage Dream era was her best. Reply

I knew they had worked together! LOL This makes it even better Reply

this reminds me so much of summer 2009. Reply

ugh back when I liked her lol Reply

This is more her style. Reply

I somehow never saw this video before, it's cute! The time for her sorta sound is over, tho. Reply

That bob is really cute. Reply

i loved this song Reply

This was SO GOOD both song and video wise. It was super fun and glam Reply

I fucking love this song/video Reply

he has a point tho swish swish sucks Reply

Katy must have struck a nerve in Taylor's camp Reply

riiiiight?! like they were waiting for it, bc most of them aren't working Reply

Taylor's probably outraged because she thought she had successfully neutralized Nicki but was completely wrong. Reminds me of when Charles Manson's followers started sneaking away after the family moved to Death Valley and he went berserko over their ~betrayal. Reply

damn this is a deep cut Reply

It's so cringeworthy and lame. Katy's flopping all on her own, just let her eat her own words (lyrics, rather) and move on



I know everyone on ontd has been dragging her but lbr, it's different when nobodies on the internet do it and her actual, famous friends/coworkers get involved. Reply

yikes Reply

Bad Blood is one of Taylor's worst songs and is weak as fuck so...both of them are embarrassing. Reply

everyone hated it. It only got better because she took out her lyrics, and kept the hook. I actually think Swish Swish is a pretty catchy hook Reply

Joseph Kahn needs to chill.



I like Swift Swift more, but both of them need to go away Reply

The majority of comments where pointing out the weak hook (and lame lyrics) in the song's debut post but since it’s coming from a collaborator of Taylor suddenly it’s a disingenuous opinion?



Lol, ONTD’s irrationality is always entertaining. Reply

idt anyone is denying that the song is wack it's just that it's coming from a high profile music video director who's worked with katy in the past. it's different from a bunch of nobodies on a gossip blog throwing shade Reply

LoL, MTE. This dude is literally on Taylor Swift's payroll, he filmed all of her 1989 videos (except for maybe the random concert video), and is surely shooting videos with her right now/very shortly for her next ~era, which I'm sure will consist entirely of "digs" at random people. Reply

The song sucks. But so did Bad Blood and Tylor's friends whining about diss trash is hypocritical. Why the fuck is Taylor's grown ass untouchable? This is pathetic. Reply

It's so weird. Both this guy and Ruby's responses could be a comment here. Someone had the nerve to say the problem is that they aren't coming from a good place trashing it as if any one of us here are coming from a good place saying it. We shit too. I'm not gonna sit on a high horse and complain about the same shit I'm thinking just because of the messenger Reply

You can't see the difference in that being said by a random ONTD'er and someone on Taylor Swift's payroll? LoL, now who is being irrational? Reply

a vocal part of ontd hates tay so much they're irrational when it comes to her or anything remotely involving her Reply

Team Nobody Reply

So does ONTD suddenly no longer hate Katy for going after Taylor now?

Yall are fickle so I can't keep up.



Regardless I am living for this Katy vs Taylor Saga Reply

Personally, I hate Taylor so much I have started liking Katy because of how much Taylor hates her. I never cared for Katy in the past but am rooting for her because I know her mere existence makes La Diabla seethe. Kind of like I am almost cheering for James Comey right now because he's turning orange anus a redder shade of tangerine with his testimony, but I was ready to straight murder that bitch in October. Reply

I've never liked Katy but I do appreciate someone daring to clap back at Taylor. Reply

