dog

Joseph Kahn's paycheck hits today; drags Katy Perry's new song



- joseph kahn drags katy perry's new song swish swish ft. nicki minaj
- he directed the snake's bad blood, out of the woods, wildest dreams and blank space
- taylor‘s friends are already sticking up for her after the release of the song. read what ruby rose wrote on twitter while slamming katy‘s music

source / source2 / source3

do you think "swish swish" is about taylor swift?

Tagged: , , ,