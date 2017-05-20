Celeb Tweets about Trump restoring peace in the Middle East + various FAUXTUS things





I'M READY FOR ANOTHER POLITICAL PARTY POST

HELL YEAH

I feel like we are all in this together! Blessings to all my political post lovelies <3 <3 <3.

I LOVE IT!

i'm never on time to comment too much but jsyk these have been the best of ONTD these past months!

SHE IS SO CUTE

she is so damn cute I swear

Edited at 2017-05-20 08:57 pm (UTC)

why did no one tell melina to wear a scarf?

Not all of middle east wear scarves, its not mandatory in the majority of the middle east.

oh, my bad i thought it was required

Thanks for saying this! Some people are bringing this up because Trump and others on the right criticized Michelle Obama for not wearing one. Just another example of hypocrisy, but on substance it's not a big deal.

But Trump got so angry at Michelle for not wearing a scarf 😂

She's the president's wife, they're not gonna say anything and lots of female western political figures don't cover their hair. Other commenters are right that not everywhere in the middle east requires scarves, but Riyadh is a really conservative city, it is my impression that regular women there are encouraged to cover their hair.

She's a disgrace to haself and ha country.

osp is so fucking dumb

I bet tramp is gonna wear that gold necklace every night when he's wondering around the white house in his bathrobe

Nothing suspicious here folks!!

I hate him but that didn't seem like a curtsy to me, he was just compensating for his height. But yeah, fuck him, so whatever.

I am dying at Comey's dad going on the record on this.

lmfao @ comey's dad, omg

seriously tho, Trump has the same crazy eyes as my great-grandma when her dementia started

Lmao why is his dad getting involved. It's like when my mom holds grudges for me "quit it mom...!"

Lol tramp stamp can always be relied upon to have an old tweet bitching about whatever thing he is currently doing.

Patti going OFF is amazing lol

lmao @ patti's response. same, girl.

can ppl stop saying they have receipts and actually give us some receipts pls

When does Toby keith play? I want to know his setlist. Does he play the song about bombing the Middle East??



Also, can't believe a guy who is affiliated with an islamophobic group classified as a hate group by the SPLC is writing Tr**p's speech meant to reach out to muslims wtf

The jokes write themselves. This administration is so stupid.

lmao where is Natalie Maines when you need her?



He's just going to play the Boot in Yer Ass song over and over.

also can americans pls stop interpreting louise mensch as left wing thanks

She's a psychopath

yeessssssssss

Oh god yes this.

i was dying when i first saw someone imply that. Louise Mensch, left wing lolol

She is a right wing troll.

Her, Claude Taylor, and that whole twitter circle are such frauds.

I die inside when someone on my tl retweets her

She is flat out crazy



She is flat out crazy Reply

Seriously

I was so surprised when her name started popping because I thought she was just a British MP. I still treasure Ian Hislop shutting her down on HIGNFY when she tried to go after Occupy Wall Street protestors, lol.

My only advice to 45.

Is that Aretha?

That is Aretha Franklin.

yes, in the masterpiece known as The Blues Brothers.

Too bad he's more Illinois Nazi than Blues Brother.



Personally, I'm feeling very Carrie Fisher. Reply

Parent

yes my QUEEN

Literally WHAT is going on in the White House??? Or not in the White House??? Christ this administration is a MESS



I really need people to protest Tr*mp while he's overseas, come thru citizens of the world

Considering he wants to bring back steam power, this isn't far behind

tell it ahnuld!

lmfao I love that they're in a feud now

Could you imagine travelling back in time to like 1990 and telling Americans that in the future President Donald Trump and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will be feuding?

Reply

I cannot believe we have reached a time where I would vote for Arnold... In theory at least. I would at least consider it more than I would have five years ago.

Parent

Comey to testify that Trump tried to influence him: report https://t.co/e7GqImDPVU pic.twitter.com/KJJ94IeXYN — The Hill (@thehill) May 20, 2017





Edited at 2017-05-20 05:31 pm (UTC) COMEY THE HOMEY!!!!

ohhh shit

This gives me so much hope

Biiiiiiiiitch

LMAO This shit is tooo good!

YAS

his testimony cannot come sooner! it feels like we're waiting for xmas day here!

yassss daddy

i am READY

YAAAAS

Yaaaaasssss

The star-spangled man with a plan.

Saudi advisor says $110 bn arms was drafted during #Obama time..now hailed as a an achievement for @POTUS #RiyadhSummit — lyse doucet (@bbclysedoucet) May 20, 2017

This sounds right. I believe Obama put a hold on this and Trump resurrected it.

This sounds right. I believe Obama put a hold on this and Trump resurrected it. Reply

And he was supposed to be tougher on Saudis according to Jill Stein. HAHAHAHAHAHA

Jill Stein was saying yesterday that the rape allegations of Assange were orchestrated to paint him as a bad guy. She's a loon.

Someone should tell him Obama drafted a public option for healthcare but "wasn't man enough" to pass it to get trump to back it

