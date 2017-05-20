sixties;

Celeb Tweets about Trump restoring peace in the Middle East + various FAUXTUS things



- FAUXTUS is on a trip to the Middle East and the Vatican with Malaria, Jare-Jare Binks, and Voldemort. FAUXTUS hopes to create peace + will be giving a speech on Islam. He tried to also have Muslim refugees banned from entering the country. While he was in the air, two huge stories were dropped by the NYT and WaPo. CNN tried to join in on the party as well.
- Pence claims to be in the dark about everything going on in the White House and with Flynn even though he was head of the transition team. Democrats also warned Pence about Flynn back in November but Pence is claiming that he suddenly can't read.















Patti Lupone, Broadway legend, sounds off on FAUXTUS and the country.

sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Tagged: , , , ,