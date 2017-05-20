Celeb Tweets about Trump restoring peace in the Middle East + various FAUXTUS things
Pence claims he was out of the loop on Flynn, Comey, Rosenstein. They didn't even tell him about Margarita Mondays in the Lincoln Library.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 20, 2017
- FAUXTUS is on a trip to the Middle East and the Vatican with Malaria, Jare-Jare Binks, and Voldemort. FAUXTUS hopes to create peace + will be giving a speech on Islam. He tried to also have Muslim refugees banned from entering the country. While he was in the air, two huge stories were dropped by the NYT and WaPo. CNN tried to join in on the party as well.
- Pence claims to be in the dark about everything going on in the White House and with Flynn even though he was head of the transition team. Democrats also warned Pence about Flynn back in November but Pence is claiming that he suddenly can't read.
He doesn't make us more respected. On the contrary, the world thinks we're a joke.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 20, 2017
Donald Trump: Making America a laughing stock again.
When is the Kushner developed Trump resort opening there? https://t.co/nPiUkpZCAh— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) May 20, 2017
Can u imagine the holy howl if Obama had made Saudi Arabia his first international visit? PS- drumpf just got SA highest honor #SoProud— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) May 20, 2017
I'd like to know how you feel about this, Trump supporters. (Please be civil. It's a sincere question.) https://t.co/fbMbQxak4Z— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 20, 2017
so @IvankaTrump take his phone away - help him get to a doctor - only u can - then lawyer up and figure out how to save ur own family #4real— ROSIE (@Rosie) May 20, 2017
For all you trump supporters who think he cares about the working class. pic.twitter.com/b7kms7o6fd— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 20, 2017
WATCH: Broadway legend Patti LuPone on President Trump.....watch the whole clip. pic.twitter.com/4L2SGs5dfE— Yashar (@yashar) May 20, 2017
Patti Lupone, Broadway legend, sounds off on FAUXTUS and the country.
Also, can't believe a guy who is affiliated with an islamophobic group classified as a hate group by the SPLC is writing Tr**p's speech meant to reach out to muslims wtf
She is flat out crazy
Personally, I'm feeling very Carrie Fisher.
I cannot believe we have reached a time where I would vote for Arnold... In theory at least. I would at least consider it more than I would have five years ago.
