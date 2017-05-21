7 New Clips From Wonder Woman + Bloopers





I want to look but I don't want to spoil myself to much with the clips I want to look but I don't want to spoil myself to much with the clips Reply

this is me. i'm just like 'this is enough now' Reply

Same, I'm not watching any more clips. Reply

And why did they give her blue eyes in that preview of the clips video? Come on fanboys! Reply

Mte 🤔 Reply

comic book fanboys are the worst Reply

Some of this camerawork and editing is NAGL but I have more positive feelings than I did before.



When does the RT / MC embargo drop. Reply

I think the 25th. Though some RT reviewers have already given their general reactions to the film which have been positive. Reply

shit, that b-roll/bloopers video. i can't resist 😩



- themyscira looks so beautifu, i need a whole amazons extended universe

- robin wright's legs are insane bye

- THAT SLOW MOTION FOOTAGE

- the lasso of truth really glowing lol

- i need gifs of patty doing directory stuff and things

- fuck me @6:11



this wasn't as spoilery as i was expecting ☺ can't wait for this movie Reply

Not just @6:11 but there was some other Chris and Gal fuck me moments. Reply

none as Fuck Me as this tho Reply

GOODBYE to me Reply

I'm excited 🙏🏽 Reply

Wow, there's actual color in Themyscira then it reverts to the usual monochrome/blue filter when they get to the outside world. Gal Gadot is gorgeous, though.



I hate how anachronistically Chris Pine and the other woman talk, though. It's annoying.



Edited at 2017-05-20 05:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Uuuuuugggghhhh I'm gonna resist watching these even though I really wanna watch Steve's truth clip lol.



As usual I'm here to say I'm so FUCKING EXCITED THOUGH!!!! Reply

those clips are great, too much slow mo but that doesn't bother me much.

the line "You lied???????" was cute af Reply

If this is as good as the early reactions indicate (fingers crossed), it'd be incredible. Like if the dceu pivots around the directorial vision of Patty Jenkins and fucking Wonder Woman omg !!!!!



Plus I just really trust James Wan w aquaman and momoa in the role even tho he ain't shit irl. Let the white men flop and everyone else prosper tbh Reply

Also why show bloopers before the movie is showing? That's just weird. Reply

I have tickets for 3 showings already!!



TAKE MY MONEYYYY Reply

I haven't even booked. Damnit. Reply

im so excited. i feel like the clips have shown a lot tho Reply

some of them look like what's been shown on trailers. Reply

My screen might explode from how hot Gal and Robin are. Reply

GUYS I AM SO FUCKING HYPED. I DONT THINK IT WAS THAT SPOILERY!



ALSO I NEED MY WONDER WOMAN FUNKOS!



ALSO STEVE TREVOR IS BAE! BAE! BAE! THE ORIGINAL BAE OF DIANA! FITE ME IF YOU THINK ITS SUPERMAN BECAUSE YOU LIE! Reply

The Justice League funko is so much cuter than the BvS one! I'm gonna have to get one. Reply

DC totally erased and retconned that horrible Superman/Wondy pairing a few weeks ago. So it literally never happened. Thank God. Reply

I'm not looking forward to Steven getting old or dying. :( I want him and Diana to be together forever. *le sigh* Reply

I'm gonna cry if Steve Trevor Bae dies. I at least want Steve and Diana to be together till the end. Reply

Yeah it looks fine. Reply

