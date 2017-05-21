7 New Clips From Wonder Woman + Bloopers
1. Diana trains with General Antiope (Robin Wright) in Themyscira.
2. Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) gets compelled to tell the truth.
3. Diana attempts to use a revolving door (ft. Etta Candy).
4-6. Fight scenes.
7. Diana argues with Steve.
B-roll / Behind-the-scenes / Bloopers:
I want to look but I don't want to spoil myself to much with the clips
When does the RT / MC embargo drop.
- themyscira looks so beautifu, i need a whole amazons extended universe
- robin wright's legs are insane bye
- THAT SLOW MOTION FOOTAGE
- the lasso of truth really glowing lol
- i need gifs of patty doing directory stuff and things
- fuck me @6:11
this wasn't as spoilery as i was expecting ☺ can't wait for this movie
I hate how anachronistically Chris Pine and the other woman talk, though. It's annoying.
As usual I'm here to say I'm so FUCKING EXCITED THOUGH!!!!
the line "You lied???????" was cute af
Plus I just really trust James Wan w aquaman and momoa in the role even tho he ain't shit irl. Let the white men flop and everyone else prosper tbh
TAKE MY MONEYYYY
ALSO I NEED MY WONDER WOMAN FUNKOS!
ALSO STEVE TREVOR IS BAE! BAE! BAE! THE ORIGINAL BAE OF DIANA! FITE ME IF YOU THINK ITS SUPERMAN BECAUSE YOU LIE!