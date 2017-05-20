Kate Middleton's sister got married
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews leave after getting married at the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
source
I think a lot of them probably have the same mutual friends as the royals and run in some of the same close circles. I used to live in London and a lot of my guy friends either went to school with the MIC cast or have friends who did and they were all pretty much connected to the royals in some way. Whether they were super close or not, I don't know, though. I also know a lot of the girls from MIC are friends with some of Harry's female friends. For instance, Rosie and her twin sister are super close to Chelsy Davey. So they are all likely much more linked than the show is able to let on.
I read he's a billionaire? Noice
The Federers looking good!
Edited at 2017-05-20 10:32 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-20 06:29 pm (UTC)
My sister and I we're a decade apart in age and also look like two different parents spawned us. I used to look at childhood photos of her and wonder myself if she was legit a full blood sister even tho I had no other reason to believe my mom was unfaithful.
She's 5 7 jet black thick hair cocoa brown eyes more an olive colored skin tone thin boned and angular facial features. Not birdlike bones just thin natural skeletal frame.
I'm 5 4 blonde sandy hair green eyes fair skin tone although I do tan average bone structure but otherwise borderline petite skeletal frame oval symmetrical face with a very slightly turned up nose that most pay big bucks plastic surgery to achieve
We look absolutely nothing alike at all. Rumors of Harry's parentage are just fodder for tabloids. The timing doesn't match plus you can follow lineage and see similarities in other windsors. I think his strawberry thicker hair is what throws people.
Edited at 2017-05-20 05:18 pm (UTC)
I like her dress and I love her runner physique
Best of all is Prince George seving face in every photo. KING 👑
After Pippas derrière upstaged the princess it wax revealed she's so lean but well toned due to longtime running regime. She's run the London marathon I think multiple times but at least once.
pippa's dress is okay, not my style but i like the keyhole in the back.
She really wanted to blend into the background for this.
King George really gave his all face wise and I love it.