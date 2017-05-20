Kate Middleton's sister got married

What the fuck is Spencer doing there? (I know why, I just was hoping the MIC was exaggerating about their royal connects) 😒 Although, i am curious who else from the cast is also affliated with the royals? Reply

It's not that crazy considering it's his brother getting married here lol Reply

his brother married pippa, lol

Stephanie Pratt only wishes she could've landed Spencer's and she still hooked up with him after they broke up lol.

His brother is marrying her.

I know Proudlock is close with Beatrice and Eugenie. They used to appear a lot in his Instagram posts from nights out and stuff.



I think a lot of them probably have the same mutual friends as the royals and run in some of the same close circles. I used to live in London and a lot of my guy friends either went to school with the MIC cast or have friends who did and they were all pretty much connected to the royals in some way. Whether they were super close or not, I don't know, though. I also know a lot of the girls from MIC are friends with some of Harry's female friends. For instance, Rosie and her twin sister are super close to Chelsy Davey. So they are all likely much more linked than the show is able to let on. Reply

Tbh, I only knew this was happening because there was a possibility Meghan would go. Colour me disappoint to not have any pics of her upstaging the bride.

Apparently she's going to the after party you might get to see her.

Congrats to them



I read he's a billionaire? Noice



he's not

The internet has lied to me again?! :(

i can't believe he is 41

Millionaire not billionaire

George is super over it. LOL!

I hate Kate's old lady dress. She is so beautiful but the dress is nagl.

The Federers looking good!



The Federers looking good!

it's horrible lol

ya I agree she looks like a hard 45 in it.

everything about it is wrong: the colour, the frumpy style and ngl, it makes her breasts look super saggy. she definitely did everything to not upstage her sis lol

ikr, it's straight up, "well I've gotten married and had kids, my time is over"

Or maybe, "My sister has been screaming bloody murder for months that she doesn't want me to upstage her..."

I love it. Looks elegant and classy (except the weird chest part)



Edited at 2017-05-20 10:32 pm (UTC) Reply

I like that Kate's dress is color matched to the sash on girls dresses but the style is way too granny. It could've been a real cute, but not upstaging, fashion statement. But no.....

That truly is a beautiful dress. I prefer it over Kate's McQueen dress.

same

me too.

Ditto

It's legitimately my favorite wedding dress I've ever seen.

yeah definitely better than Kate's

her wedding dress is really ugly. what are these comments

I agree. This dress is hideous.

mte, cap sleeves and a high neck??

they all are so rough looking

ik pippa went on some crazy wedding diet and it just made her look sinewy and tired

They're white *and* British, It's not a good combination.

her dress is really pretty. i like it.

That photo makes me believe the theory that William and Harry don't share both parents.

Harry is balding. He is a Windsor, don't worry, lmao.

he looks so much like young prince philip. these windsor genes are strong

not gonna lie, I think young Prince Philip was kind of a babe. Much better looking than both William or Harry.

Edited at 2017-05-20 06:29 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-20 06:29 pm (UTC) Reply

I have family members who have interacted with him due to working in hospitality. All have said that he's nice, but "mad as a hatter."

they literally have the same face in that pic tho. like the only difference is the hair

Both windsors. One looks more like dad side one looks more like moms side. It's not that unusual.



My sister and I we're a decade apart in age and also look like two different parents spawned us. I used to look at childhood photos of her and wonder myself if she was legit a full blood sister even tho I had no other reason to believe my mom was unfaithful.



She's 5 7 jet black thick hair cocoa brown eyes more an olive colored skin tone thin boned and angular facial features. Not birdlike bones just thin natural skeletal frame.



I'm 5 4 blonde sandy hair green eyes fair skin tone although I do tan average bone structure but otherwise borderline petite skeletal frame oval symmetrical face with a very slightly turned up nose that most pay big bucks plastic surgery to achieve



We look absolutely nothing alike at all. Rumors of Harry's parentage are just fodder for tabloids. The timing doesn't match plus you can follow lineage and see similarities in other windsors. I think his strawberry thicker hair is what throws people. Reply

ok so where is meghan? there was so much talk of her being at both events

no ring no invite. only married couples got invited to the church, everyone else at the reception.

i read she was invited to both the ceremony and reception ?

donna air isn't married to her brother.

some reporters said she was there but there's a rear entrance that guests could take instead of walking down that long ass street edit: actually nvm, people mag said she wasn't there

Edited at 2017-05-20 05:18 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-20 05:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Why are you so obsessed with her???

She looks lovely and happy congratulations to her



I like her dress and I love her runner physique



Best of all is Prince George seving face in every photo. KING 👑 Reply

Does she run? I had no idea.

Yes

After Pippas derrière upstaged the princess it wax revealed she's so lean but well toned due to longtime running regime. She's run the London marathon I think multiple times but at least once. Reply

Boring English crap

drag us

catherine's dress is so matronly it's depressing, she's a mom not dead ffs. i do like the dusty rose tho



pippa's dress is okay, not my style but i like the keyhole in the back. Reply

I think she was consciously trying to not overshadow her sister.

that's fair but part of me still wish she wore a nicer dress, it's a family event that you'll (hopefully) never have again, you should look your best

might be true, in which case a very classy move.

I'm not surprised Meghan wasn't at the church. I assume she went to the reception but I haven't seen anything about it yet. Pippa's dress is gorgeous and Charlotte is adorable. Not a fan of Kate's look today.

Kate's dress looks like it was made for a woman in her sixties

