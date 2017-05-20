Titus takes on Lemonade in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3
*Streaming now on Netflix, Titus brings his own visual album to season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, including a riff on Beyonce's "Hold Up"
How about a Season 3 discussion thread! Did Titus top Pino Noir with his Lemonade-ing?
relatable
Re: relatable
I think he topped pinot noir - I was screaming ❤️❤️❤️❤️🍋🍋🍋🍋
I liked this season, but it was a little harder to get through the last couple of episodes. I really didn't care too much about Jacqueline and her boyfriend's horrible family. I have high hopes for Titus and Mikey next season. Also, hope they don't wait as long between seasons, I need more Titus in my life.
I will never be able to hear the name Linda for a child without laughing.
