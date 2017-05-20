My siblings both watched this episode and had no idea what it was a reference to. idk how we can be related D: Reply

I would turn into an only child if I were you. Reply

i'm trying sis, trust me! Reply

I have one day left to finish 9 more Twin Peaks episodes so I can watch the new season tomorrow but I want to watch this as well! So little time Reply

Did they really break up Mikey & Titus? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yes. He wasn't cheating but Titus realized it's a lot of pressure being Mikey's first boyfriend. He took Mikey to his first boyfriend's house, an orthodontist in the suburbs, and asked Mikey if he could see Titus living that life. Mikey said no and Titus said he almost did because he was willing to change everything about himself to hang on to that man. He didn't want Mikey to do that, so he said he was setting Mikey free to find out what is out there and he will come back if Titus is what he wants Reply

flawless character on a dreadful show Reply

yep, him and daveeds character this season are the only reason im watching Reply

I love this show and I restarted this episode so my husband could see it too. We were cackling. Reply

Did Titus really call Laura Dern's character Ellie in one part? I swear I thought I heard him say it. Reply

i have intensely mixed feelings about this show, but this season has been hilarious Reply

This season was so much better than season 2. Reply

ohh link? Reply

should i watch it ontd? i gave up on s2 3 episodes in Reply

I haven't finished this season, but it's better than last season. Reply

Link

Same. I don't really care to watch this season either tho. They should just give Titus his own show Reply

Link

Same I didn't even realize season 3 had come out Reply

Link

Haha no. Reply

Link

I was waiting for this post



I think he topped pinot noir - I was screaming ❤️❤️❤️❤️🍋🍋🍋🍋 Reply

I wish there was a edit without his scenes tbh Reply

im up to episode 7. it was hard to watch yesterday cause so much political news kept dropping I was constantly playing and pausing trying to keep up with both. Reply

I don't know Pinot Noir will always be special, but he did a great job Lemondading with Lillian being his Serena. Lol.



I liked this season, but it was a little harder to get through the last couple of episodes. I really didn't care too much about Jacqueline and her boyfriend's horrible family. I have high hopes for Titus and Mikey next season. Also, hope they don't wait as long between seasons, I need more Titus in my life.



I will never be able to hear the name Linda for a child without laughing.



Edited at 2017-05-20 07:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Am I the only one who doesn't care for Jane's character? I didn't like her the first season, and now she's even more disconnected from the other characters that I can't pretend to care.



