"Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay announces she's in love and engaged!

I hadnt watched the show in years but I tuned in last season because I liked Nick on BiP but lord it was boring but lord I will watch this season and DAMNIT I'm mad at myself for it Reply

Thread

Link

You guys, no lie, my best friend's cousin is Lucas, the Whaboom guy. They're not close or anything so we've been hardcore clowning on him, but I'm super stoked to see how trashy he gets-- Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO omg!!!



His entrance is hilarious



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her dress is so pretty. Its tacky af but so sparkly.



Edited at 2017-05-20 04:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg hell no. He gotta go home first night 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this show is so weird Reply

Thread

Link





Last season was the first season I watched. Nick could barely hide his boner around Rachel. I think he was told he couldn't pick her. Reply

Thread

Link

I kinda think he was too. They had really good chemistry tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why'd you think he was told that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

B/c they wanted Rachel for. The bachelorette Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think so too, considering that she was announced way ahead before she was actually eliminated and the fact that they have had to deal to with criticism about the lack of diversity.



Edited at 2017-05-20 05:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think so too. He seemed more into her than anyone else tbh. Like she told him she was falling for him and he said he felt "100% the same way" and then got rid of her the next night???? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she deserves better anyway tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never finished this show. The guy proposing at the end seems like a stupid idea. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never seen a season of this or the bachelor, but I kind of want to start. Reply

Thread

Link

Dooo it. This is the first woc bachelorette ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we do viewing posts, which makes the show more fun :) watch it with us! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yess! I might have to whip out the icons of Rachel you made for me from last season to support my girl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nice!!

I'm stoked. Gotta get my wine & cheeses ready Reply

Thread

Link

This Monday?? Yay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let me join the fantasy league this season. What if they bring Chad in as a joke??? Reply

Thread

Link

Join the league!! I love answering the questions every week altho I did so bad last season :(



I'm not sure who I want to pick in my top 4. I like Rob and Kenny the best right now, based on their answers and what I saw of them in the promo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAAAAAAAAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still not over that square headed motherfucker Reply

Thread

Link

Me either. offensive on so many levels lol. Apparently abc.com removed his answer. I really hope he doesn't make it past night 1 :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM SO READY FOR THIS OMGGGGGGGGGGGG Reply

Thread

Link

me too sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for all your comments <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





That's so sweet! Thank you <3 That's so sweet! Thank you <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



can't WAIT bbs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so ready for this messy show. Though lbr she's too good for them. Reply

Thread

Link

It drives me crazy that jimmy spoils himself EVERY SEASON and then makes the winner his "guess". We know you read reality Steve jimmy the jig is up!! Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I never knew that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Welp. Gurl. You do you I guess.



All these men seem like trash based on their bios, tho.



Blake K was like the most decent... but he still mentioned THE ROCK... like why are dudes so obsessed with The Rock?? Reply

Thread

Link

The Rock is like pinnacle masculinity to most guys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link