"Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay announces she's in love and engaged!
#TheBachelorette Rachel Lindsay reveals she’s engaged: ‘I am getting my happy ending’ https://t.co/SrhqAPujP4 pic.twitter.com/beYG2uo2Oc— Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 18, 2017
The show doesn't premier until Monday, but a huge spoiler has already been revealed. This past Thursday, the "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay announced: "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!" Obviously she doesn't say to who, but says, "It's crazy at times. I feel like I don't even deserve this. I feel like I'm getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending."
We had a post about the cast bios, which were released the same day as Rachel's announcement - who do you think proposed!?
Jimmy says that every season - with the help of his wife - he tries to guess who will get the final rose. On Monday night, Rachel will be a guest on his show (yay!) and he will predict who wins her heart.
He then names four of the Bachelorette contestants who he thinks will definitely be eliminated, based on photos alone.
Would you eliminate "The Tickle Monster", ONTD?
His entrance is hilarious
I'm stoked. Gotta get my wine & cheeses ready
I'm not sure who I want to pick in my top 4. I like Rob and Kenny the best right now, based on their answers and what I saw of them in the promo.
That's so sweet! Thank you <3
All these men seem like trash based on their bios, tho.
Blake K was like the most decent... but he still mentioned THE ROCK... like why are dudes so obsessed with The Rock??