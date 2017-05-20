rachel

"Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay announces she's in love and engaged!




The show doesn't premier until Monday, but a huge spoiler has already been revealed. This past Thursday, the "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay announced: "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!" Obviously she doesn't say to who, but says, "It's crazy at times. I feel like I don't even deserve this. I feel like I'm getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending."

We had a post about the cast bios, which were released the same day as Rachel's announcement - who do you think proposed!?




Jimmy says that every season - with the help of his wife - he tries to guess who will get the final rose. On Monday night, Rachel will be a guest on his show (yay!) and he will predict who wins her heart.

He then names four of the Bachelorette contestants who he thinks will definitely be eliminated, based on photos alone.

Would you eliminate "The Tickle Monster", ONTD?



SOURCE: Twitter; YouTube

PS: Join our Bachelorette fantasy league team, courtesy of syphilisdiller
