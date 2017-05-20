Oh @ Valentina not bothering to learn her lip sync period, then saying she froze up. Reply

I think she also said she was unprepared, which would tie into her acknowledging that she did not know the words. She completely owned that she messed up, which is commendable imo. Reply

I can't see either upload due to region lock, but is this the same one as was posted earlier?



Cute icon OP! Reply

yeah I submitted it a while ago. idk why the mod approved it



It's the same clip. Replace youtube from the link with youpak and you can watch it



thanks bb Reply

So disappointed.



I expected huge drama after Peppermint vs Alexis stage thing, but the drama was so tepid - it was so quick, and over without really fixing anything. Alexis is delusional and none of her looks or talent warrants her getting this far (sorry, that snatch game impersonation wasnt impressive to me, it wasnt funny, it was _just_ an impersonation, I dislike Sasha immensely, but she was robbed).



Im disappointed with this year's untucked, its 45 minutes of nothing. Reply

I'm gonna be that person.



Approval mod, get it together. Reply

Valentina could've slayed if she'd just prepared. She's got nobody to blame but herself, she could've really gone all the way. Nina really lucked out this time around



I really, really enjoy Trinity. I hope she makes it to the top 3 with Shea Reply

on one hand, I am sad to see valentina go because I loved her aesthetic but GIRL. first of all you don't know the words to the muthafuckin LIPSYNC? THEN u try wear a fucking mask...to a LIPSYNC? Then try keep it on even when Ru calls you out?! her exit was completely deserved. plus we got to see angry Ru, which I always fucking live for. Reply

This is the worst and most bland season ever. Even the fan favorite can't lip synch for her life.



Edited at 2017-05-20 05:40 pm (UTC) Reply

wasn't here for valentina being like ~i froze up~ nah girl you just didn't bother learning the words. Reply

I wonder if people will stop blaming Michelle for Valentina's exit now.🤔 Reply

I wonder if people will start blaming everyone else for Valentina's exit except Valentina. Reply

well the answer to both our questions is probably "no" Reply

Especially since Val isn't shying away at all from owning her own fuck up. Like, stop trying to do what she isn't @stans! Reply

Still shocked honestly. I really thought she'd be top 3 Reply

the fact that this elimination has been the most gag-worthy thing about this season rly shows how much of a flop it is smh. it's all for shea to take now (even tho trinity i think has a pretty good chance now too).



i'm rly disappointed in valentina and i thought she would really get far and it sucks to know how hard she flopped at the LSFY b/c she's had some amazing performances. her lipsynch to 'asi fue' is still one of my top favs ever. she only has herself to blame tho. and the crazy stans need to accept that. Reply

As much as I hated to see Valentina go it was a fair choice she choked up. Reply

I for sure thought Nina was going. And I kept screaming TAKE OFF THE MASK. Like omg I was shook when Ru started it over. Also expected more drama between Peppermint and Alexis. Side eyeing her for now on lol Reply

I'm so over drag race's hate boner for anything remotely latino - the mispronounced but entirely understandable English is ok for cheap laughs but not for a drag spokesperson, Cucu's Madonna bullfighter outfit and now Valentina's outfit got stupid critiques...



and yes, I know, Bianca del Rio won but I think we know why she got a pass and Yara and Alexis did not. Reply

