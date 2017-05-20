May 20th, 2017, 05:09 pm bunica1990 UNTUCKED: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Episode 9 "Your Pilot's on Fire" source Tagged: rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
Cute icon OP!
It's the same clip. Replace youtube from the link with youpak and you can watch it
thanks bb
I expected huge drama after Peppermint vs Alexis stage thing, but the drama was so tepid - it was so quick, and over without really fixing anything. Alexis is delusional and none of her looks or talent warrants her getting this far (sorry, that snatch game impersonation wasnt impressive to me, it wasnt funny, it was _just_ an impersonation, I dislike Sasha immensely, but she was robbed).
Im disappointed with this year's untucked, its 45 minutes of nothing.
I'm gonna be that person.
Approval mod, get it together.
I really, really enjoy Trinity. I hope she makes it to the top 3 with Shea
i'm rly disappointed in valentina and i thought she would really get far and it sucks to know how hard she flopped at the LSFY b/c she's had some amazing performances. her lipsynch to 'asi fue' is still one of my top favs ever. she only has herself to blame tho. and the crazy stans need to accept that.
and yes, I know, Bianca del Rio won but I think we know why she got a pass and Yara and Alexis did not.
I was so hoping she'd make it to the top 3. She's one of the few I was excited to see what looks they were going to do each week.