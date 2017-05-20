First Poster, Clip, Info about 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' & Colin to Star in New Amazon Series

who would have thought that Alicia Silverstone would be in a Cannes movie Reply

clueless should be in the criterion

criterion would but pretty sure Paramount have those dvd rights on lock

she's not on the cast list in the official cannes catalogue thing so if she's still in it it is def a cameo

booo

Her name is on the poster

i'm intrigued, i want to see this.

I'M SORRY WHAT



FILMED IN CINCINNATI?



YOU MEAN I COULD HAVE SEEN COLIN WITH MY OWN EYES???



FUCKKKKK



THE STUPID NEWS IS ALWAYS TELLING ME ABOUT GODDAMN ROBERT REDFORD BUT THEY CAN'T MENTION COLIN BEING IN TOWN?



FUCKKKKKKKK Reply

bring me more Lobster-type movies, yasss

Link

Damn, Nicole is in everything now.

Link

this better be good!

Link

I saw this at an industry screening and fucking loved it. Black as coal but Nicole slays ofc

Link

Oooh without spoilers how big is Nicole's role? And Alicia's bc I'm curious now

Link

How is Barry Keoghan in it - the wee creepy boy?

Link

According to one source, there is a somewhat supernatural element to The Killing of a Sacred Deer, inspired by the Ancient Greek tragedian writer Euripedes.



Neat.



Also it coming out in limited release on my birthday is also neat~ Reply

Link

Hell yes I am ready tbh!! I loved him when he was a party-boy mess and I love him now. He was so gr8 in The Lobster. ♥

Link

excited for this

Link

I'll watch anything that blesses my eyes with King Colin. He provides me with that perfect blend of thirst and admiration that I look for in celebs I stan for.

Link

Euripides is my playwright king and I am struggling to think what the fuck this could be inspired by (and most of his plays are barely supernatural for the time, so again I am struggling...the Bacchae?)

Link

Ayy this was filmed in my hometown! (Sort of)

Link

Cool to see in Alicia Silverstone in something major again

Link

So homoerotic

Link