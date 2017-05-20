First Poster, Clip, Info about 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' & Colin to Star in New Amazon Series
Yorgos Lanthimos. Colin Farrell. Nicole Kidman. Here's the poster for "The Killing of a Sacred Deer': https://t.co/hiSrKgV6HC pic.twitter.com/ZtVYexhWxV— IndieWire (@IndieWire) 17 May 2017
-Premiering at Cannes on Monday, it will be out on limited release November 3rd
-Called a ‘psychological revenge thriller’ – Colin Farrell plays 'Steven', a charming successful cardiac surgeon who takes a troubled (creepy) teenage boy under his wing. Predictably, creepy teen starts getting sinister, Dr Colin's life starts falling apart, and he is "forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice."
-Nicole Kidman will be playing Colin's wife, and Alicia Silverstone will play creepy boy's mother.
-Lanthimos and Colin will also be teaming up again for the third time for their just announced in development Amazon TV series about the Iran-Contra Affair – more under the cut.
-According to one source, there is a somewhat supernatural element to The Killing of a Sacred Deer, inspired by the Ancient Greek tragedian writer Euripedes.
-In order to get into the role of a cardiac surgeon and understand their lifestyle and mentality, as well as operating room etiquette/procedure, Colin spent time with some at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati (where the majority of the film was shot last summer).
-Yorgos Lanthimos has co-written the script with Efthymis Filippou, who also co-wrote The Lobster and Dogtooth.
-Regarding the Iran-Contra Affair show: Colin will be playing Oliver North, a US Marine working for the National Security Council who claimed partial responsibility for weapons sales to Iran, the profits then going to the Nicaraguan Contras back in the 1980s under Reagan.
-Oliver North is a real life person, and currently (welp) a host on his own Fox News show, 'War Stories With Oliver North'.
Sources: IndieWire Twitter, First Clip, WCPO, Coming Soon
Are you ready for the rise and Farrellution of this reformed yoga-loving green juice fanatic Good Dad™, ONTD?
