Solange performs at the Guggenheim Museum







- She performed two shows on Thursday as part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival
- Both shows sold out in seconds
- People were told to wear all white and had to check in their phones

were u there, ontd? i went to one of them and it was great, but she started an hour late - a huge pet peeve of mine :(
