Solange performs at the Guggenheim Museum
My performance piece "an Ode to" (2017)— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 20, 2017
Presented by @rbma at the @Guggenheim Museum pic.twitter.com/BtibdBCY1m
At the @Guggenheim, fans wore white in homage to @solangeknowles https://t.co/uhxSB1HwgS pic.twitter.com/lznITuSHHp— NYT Fashion (@NYTFashion) May 20, 2017
- She performed two shows on Thursday as part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival
- Both shows sold out in seconds
- People were told to wear all white and had to check in their phones
were u there, ontd? i went to one of them and it was great, but she started an hour late - a huge pet peeve of mine :(
I love everything about her.
I love this video so much. An hour late though, girl, you're Beyonce's sister not Beyonce.
thinking about going to the guggenheim on memorial day. anyone been? how was it?
She also seems mentally unstable
No stable person starts hitting another human being THAT violently. Most people would scream at most. Not physically assault someone.
It's so unfair
very jealous of everyone who got to go.
Also, an hour late? Who does she think she is? Her sister?
Still she's great, that's cool to request the white.
anyway i love her and her artpop
can't wait to see her at the hollywood bowl
plus, black music has always been open to experimentation in presentation. she's trading in on foundations laid by bands like parliament and people like sun ra. it just feels like a natural counterpart.
her latest album put me to sleep