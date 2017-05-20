Solange performs at the Guggenheim Museum

I saw the photos on her Insta - it looks amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

this looks incredible. i would've loved to go. Reply

Thread

Link

I love everything about her. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew why? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I love this video so much. An hour late though, girl, you're Beyonce's sister not Beyonce. Reply

Thread

Link

beyonce would never. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they seemed really unorganized. it was a very complex setup with the audience and everything but they should have been more prepared. im still bitter lol because it fucked up my whole day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the song but dislike the visuals (inc. don't touch my hair) a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jealous you got to go. it looked amazing!



thinking about going to the guggenheim on memorial day. anyone been? how was it? Reply

Thread

Link

It's pricey but it's aesthetically pleasing enough. You can spend a decent amount of time there, it's not super small. I guess none of the artwork stood out to me because I don't remember it to describe it to you. But I didn't hate the artwork? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly I'd go to the Whitney or the Brooklyn Museum instead. They have much better shows going on right now. Guggenheim is just boring collection work currently, so unless you want to go just to see the architecture, you're better off at one of the other NYC art museums. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been, but at the time there was exhibits that I really wanted to see. The architecture is marvelous, but I would skip it if there's nothing there that currently interests you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is so try-hard and annoying.



She also seems mentally unstable Reply

Thread

Link

Mentally unstable? How? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You forgot how she assaulted Jay Z without any provocation?



No stable person starts hitting another human being THAT violently. Most people would scream at most. Not physically assault someone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would pay not to go & suffer through this nonsense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would've love to have gone. Love her. But check in my phone? 😒😐 Reply

Thread

Link

How she got away with physically hitting another human being without any consecuences, you know jay z would have hit her we would never hear the end of it.



It's so unfair Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I see a photo I just go 😷 The pretension... Reply

Thread

Link

it's been good to see her finally rise (no pun intended) with this album. i listened to true for years on end and i'm glad she followed through on the potential there.



very jealous of everyone who got to go.



Edited at 2017-05-20 04:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even like the song she featured Kelela in. And Kelela produces Bops.



Also, an hour late? Who does she think she is? Her sister? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I'm not smart or hip or "woke" enough to understand her whole........thing. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same I don't get whatever she does now. guess I'll just go back to listening to True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I downloaded the album but never got around to listening to it. Then when she said this album isn't "for me", it made me less interested to engage with it. I'll get around to it eventually I'm sure, and find it brilliant, like everyone else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's got talent but an hour late is a bit much. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate that too, late concerts/shows.

Still she's great, that's cool to request the white. Reply

Thread

Link

damn y'all are negative



anyway i love her and her artpop

can't wait to see her at the hollywood bowl Reply

Thread

Link

i love her tbh and the fact that shes very arty but why does she get away with it and others like gaga get called tryhards? imagine if gaga did a performance piece in a museum lol



Edited at 2017-05-20 05:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

well, presentation and persona play a huge part. gaga has made no secret about her "artistic" conceits and has fallen on her face trying to execute or articulate them. that coupled with the fact that she makes pop music. people won't let her do it because they feel like her music doesn't rise to the occasion. that, of course, is not her fault and down to the narrow boxes people put generes in. solange's approach is more reigned in, if that makes sense.



plus, black music has always been open to experimentation in presentation. she's trading in on foundations laid by bands like parliament and people like sun ra. it just feels like a natural counterpart.



Edited at 2017-05-20 05:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

100% agree with you. solange has always played with different aesthetic movements within black culture..both sonically and aesthetically. except for her debut, i love all of her albums since they represent different artistic movements. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't but a few of my friends did and said it was great Reply

Thread

Link

seems v. pretentious, like everything she does lately

her latest album put me to sleep Reply

Thread

Link

Love her music and general aesthetic but her insta stories are so fucking funny Reply

Thread

Link

She's always great Reply

Thread

Link