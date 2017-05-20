Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" Is Her Anthem Against Bullies
Katy Perry addresses rumors that her single "Swish Swish" is about someone everyone knows and gets hyped about her touring partnership with Boys & Girls Club of America
what an awkward interview
Her explaining why she doesn't just donate a bunch of money was awkward, lol.
Edit: omg at her saying she's going to donate her time instead of money. Nobody wants your time, bitch. Write a cheque instead.
"Keep calm honey imma stick around"
they're both playing themselves and whoever isn't the one talking is automatically winning
At least hip hop/rap theres no question to whom the artist is discussing.
who knows how her younger fans will connect to the song, let em live,maybe some bullied kid really will find comfort in it.
Him saying no when she wanted to explain her album cover and her really wanting to explain it cause she had a prepared answer, lmao. He's so bad at his job.
