Has she always been like this and I just never noticed?



Her explaining why she doesn't just donate a bunch of money was awkward, lol.

She's always been weird/annoying in interviews. Always. But it seems a bit worse now, I don't know. She always yell-talks and it makes my ears bleed.



Edit: omg at her saying she's going to donate her time instead of money. Nobody wants your time, bitch. Write a cheque instead.



The song is on heavy rotation for me, I like it a lot despite the terrible lyrics. Reply

I hate that I find it catchy - the lyrics are trash but I've listened to it way more than I'd like to admit. Reply

i keep singing "swish swish bish....and another one in the basket" *tun tun tun* Reply

Lol same. There's one part I really love and the rest is meh



"Keep calm honey imma stick around" Reply

I just listened to it. It's pretty catchy but it'll have to worm its way into my ear for me to listen on repeat. The lyrics don't seem as bad hearing them as it did reading them. The thing I learned was that nicki had a good singing voice too. Reply

the beat is so good, she wasted it Reply

such a fun sassy jam! Reply

All of her singles aren't bad. They're just kind of bland and generic. This is her Phlegm Fatale era. Reply

you're about as cute as an expired coupon lmfao damn you katy Reply

I didn't think the clip was that awkward. She yell talks which is super irritating but otherwise I thought it was fine. Reply

weird interview. I can't believe she hasn't just dropped the whole "purposeful pop" thing and given CTTR the buzz single treatment....like we all see the wheels spinning girl



this feud is v exhausting



they're both playing themselves and whoever isn't the one talking is automatically winning Reply

But these pop track "diss songs" are so whack. They're not even creative.



At least hip hop/rap theres no question to whom the artist is discussing. Reply

This is a good point. They're all so afraid to just come out and say, yeah, I'm calling this person out. Reply

her whole purposeful pop went right down the toilet after the lead single, huh? Reply

hdu maybe trump is the bish Reply

but is he spread on the buffet? 🤔 Reply

but she's still reaching for it w this whole "it's abt anti-bullying!!!!" shit? Reply

i mean she aint shit but isnt all music purposeful in a way if it helps someone...

who knows how her younger fans will connect to the song, let em live,maybe some bullied kid really will find comfort in it. Reply

The Katy vs Taylor Stan war on twitter is ridiculous. Not even hilarious, just ridiculous Reply

This era is a kaleidoscope of cringe. Reply

God, the swish swish bish is stuck in my head. Not gonna lie I like Nicki's part too. Reply

This is the best song she's released so far. I saw an ad for her tour on Instagram and her mgmt must know she's struggling because they used Roar for the ad, not any of her new shit. Reply

Lol mte on the old songs being used to promote her upcoming tour 😂 Reply

Chained to the Rhythm is in it. Reply

I always cringe when people like her or Taylor talk about being anti-bully because you know they are total bullies themselves. Like, how many times has Katy made fun of Britney's breakdown now?

The lyrics are trash and I now recoil at the sound of Nicki's voice but I really like the insturmental, it reminds the early 90s. Reply

Osteoporosis was sexual liberation? Mmmm, no... Reply

What? Ok now I have to watch the interview Reply

Him saying no when she wanted to explain her album cover and her really wanting to explain it cause she had a prepared answer, lmao. He's so bad at his job. Reply

I think he just doesn't like her, he's even worse than usual here Reply

He's perfectly fine rubbing Dumps head tho, fuck Jimmy. Reply

probably because she supports hillary Reply

but he was joking Reply

this started to get awkward...like usually the audience laughs at any little thing but when she's karate dabbing frantically and it's pretty quiet, that made me cringe Reply

was there a post on her calling one of the Weeknd's producer's nigga and then refusing to stop when he said he wasn't cool with it? Reply

but of course Reply

yeah there was. Reply

oh yeah. Reply

