May 20th, 2017, 09:08 pm pikapika217 Untucked Season 9 episode 9 sourceHave you been making memes holding those responsible for their own actions accountable instead of harassing people who aren't to blame ONTD?
Essentially coming for the Val stans blaming everyone and mentioning that they should follow Val's lead in being a class act and honestly? TRUE. Val says it both her and in her vulture interview that it was her own damn fault so they need to keep it cute
I felt bad for her over Nina's shitty attitude, you could tell she was really hurt.
That shook me. I had to pause my dvr when she said she wanted to keep the mask on! It knocked the breath out of me.
Also the more I look at it, Nina's skeleton makeup is really cool
Drag Race fans can be so fucking shitty. And it's not just Valentina stans being extra, the fanbase in general is fucked up. I'll always love Katya for dragging the ~tumblr twinks~ drag race fans, it's crazy that people legit warned her about Kennedy getting vitriol after Katya was eliminated. And Katya saying Kennedy murdered her on the lipsync/they edited to make it look more like an even battle lol
its not for the simple minded tbh
Val really touched my heart in this episode. I think something more was going on. I hope it wasnt related to her ed. I'm also glad she and Nina found a friend in each other. Nina's note to her spoke so much more than the words written.
Nina had to private her instagram last night bc of the stans coming for her. I'm ride or die for Nina. I dont need her to win. Bc of the show I now know Nina and Val and I can support them from here on out.
How so? She seemed perfectly ok throughout the episode, the only time she sounded off was during the talking head for the lipsync, which is clearly filmed after elimination so she probably just had a hard time disguising her disappointment.
NGL, I was hoping it was going to be Alexis Michelle or Nina this week, I'm over both of their attitudes.
But my dream of dreams is to have brunch with some friends and Valentina and Farrah are there lol
The elimination was totally correct and Valentina only has herself to blame for messing up the challenge and not knowing the lyrics. And all of this to an Ariana Grande song too...gorl. She got too cocky and thought she could skate by just because the judges love her personality.
Nina and Alexis don't deserve the hate. Nina just did her job and lipsynced to the song like every other contestant, and at least Alexis was humble enough to take the time & learn the lyrics.
NOT WITH THAT ICON, SIS!
(jk i obviously love miss Bianca all my dresses have the same shape Del Rio <3)
I'm sad Valentina left because she was one of the more standout queens this season in terms of having a defined point of view. I'm rooting for Trinity and Shea but I just need Alexis and Nina to go. They both have stank attitudes, especially Alexis who is such a know it all and only cares about herself. I can't believe no one read her for her bald spot in the reading challenge.
I'm still not over her lecturing the girls about how they should've told her her dress on the fur challenge was awful
Alexis is too old to be that much clueless of a bitch (not that being a clueless bitch is okay, but with newbies I can explain it easier) and she's too young to embody that type of foundational style and get away with it. I rarely ever see her talk TO the other contestants, so much as she talks down to them.
And for what, Alexis? Where does your hoity-toity sense of condescension come from?
Before the queens could act like themselves and we'd get some really great moments but now the new queens will guard themselves a lot in order to protect themselves from rabid stans
keeping the mask on was just embarrassing.
stans trying to blame anyone else or say it wasnt fair...
