Did anyone else see Shea on instagram live this morning? LOL



Essentially coming for the Val stans blaming everyone and mentioning that they should follow Val's lead in being a class act and honestly? TRUE. Val says it both her and in her vulture interview that it was her own damn fault so they need to keep it cute Reply

yep it was all truth Reply

Yessssss Shea I completely agree. It sucks that Valentina holds herself well but her fans can be so damn extra. I've seen Alternative facts everywhere when they defend her.

Val is a class act and I really like her. It's sad that she was so confident that she wouldn't LSFYL that didn't practice the song.



Shea remains flawless, my winner <3



I felt bad for her over Nina's shitty attitude, you could tell she was really hurt. Reply

if next week's rumors are true? it will be INCREDIBLE LOL Reply

Good. The stans are even giving the guest judge shit on instagram. Reply

I just hate how a lot of recaps and articles are saying HOW DO YOU GO UP THERE AND NOT KNOW THE WORDS like that is the be all end all of it. Maybe she didn't know the words but there is deeper shit behind it, like how dark of a place she went to, how "black swan" she went in the competition to try so hard to be perfect that she exhausted her mental state. It's not all "Silly girl didn't learn the words!" it's so much deeper than that. Reply

last night was WILD. i knew valentina was going home because i read spoilers. against nina i was like yeah, nina's really good. but the mask and then refusing to take it off and then not knowing the words. Ru didn't even have a nice thing to say about her. She looked so broken and sad. But it was fair and I understood it and i'm a fan of valentina.



Edited at 2017-05-20 03:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, even knowing what was going to happen, it was still shocking to see it play out. Gagworthy moment of the season. I'd say, "No one can say it was an unfair elimination" like with Trixie v. Pearl, but apparently Val stans are brandishing their pitchforks. And Nina locked her insta.... Reply

I knew the spoilers but I had no idea how it would go down so when Ru stopped the lipsync and Valentina said she'd prefer to keep the mask on I was GAGGING Reply

Same! I didn't think spoilers were wholly true because she did well until this episode but when she kept the mask on I was like..uh oh Reply

That shook me. I had to pause my dvr when she said she wanted to keep the mask on! It knocked the breath out of me. Reply

The letter Nina wrote for her was really sweet. I can relate with Valentina about going into a dark place/shutting down, but I'm also glad she's being mature and acknowledging she didn't give it her all in the end.



Also the more I look at it, Nina's skeleton makeup is really cool



Edited at 2017-05-20 03:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Seeing the wide shots of Nina dancing around on stage it looks like she has a dino/skull helmet on. It's so well done. Reply

Have you been making memes holding those responsible for their own actions accountable instead of harassing people who aren't to blame ONTD?



Drag Race fans can be so fucking shitty. And it's not just Valentina stans being extra, the fanbase in general is fucked up. I'll always love Katya for dragging the ~tumblr twinks~ drag race fans, it's crazy that people legit warned her about Kennedy getting vitriol after Katya was eliminated. And Katya saying Kennedy murdered her on the lipsync/they edited to make it look more like an even battle lol Reply

Katya telling white people to get their shit together and calling out the racism is honestly my favorite. Reply

Katya is lovely and i'm happy for her success after drag race when she didn't get a crown. Reply

the thing is black queens have been saying it (jasmine masters) but as soon as Katya says it, it becomes legit to these fans? Reply

IA, I see people complain about this show is now 'rupauls group therapy race' but really the fans can blame themselves for that. They become way too attached to these queens and will seek them out on social media. If a queen is competitive and isn't always in a favorable light/edit, these fans will spew the most vile shit at them. So I don't blame the girls trying to play nice and behave so they don't hurt their careers. Reply

trinity is the only one that keeps in entertaining. Shea and sasha are doing well in the competition but they are soooo boring to me. I was excited for shea before the season started. Reply

Trinity is a lot of fun. its been a nice surprise to see how funny she can be Reply

Trinity's ability to be a complete bitch yet remain super likable is a testament to how great her drag is. Reply

mte love Trinity Reply

Lol I'm not buying that little somber music the producers added as little gay boy in the beret sashayed. She was praised all the time and enjoyed every moment of it but folded as soon as a critique is thrown her way. Bye!!!! Reply

and this right here is all you need to know. Reply

isn't always the music they play when the girls are packing up their shit? yeah, i don't think Valentina is cut out for competition drag. she's very good but doesn't have the thick skin to deal with if she might be bad. Reply

damn i was really hoping trinity and pep would go all the way in on alexis.



oh well...



so even when she knows the words she still gives a lackluster performance Reply

lackluster if you're only into deathdrops and high kicks. tina serves captivating latina dramatics.



its not for the simple minded tbh Reply

This plays out like a Lana Del Rey video lol. I love it. Reply

well this is gorg Reply

Val really touched my heart in this episode. I think something more was going on. I hope it wasnt related to her ed. I'm also glad she and Nina found a friend in each other. Nina's note to her spoke so much more than the words written.

Nina had to private her instagram last night bc of the stans coming for her. I'm ride or die for Nina. I dont need her to win. Bc of the show I now know Nina and Val and I can support them from here on out. Reply

Val really touched my heart in this episode. I think something more was going on.



How so? She seemed perfectly ok throughout the episode, the only time she sounded off was during the talking head for the lipsync, which is clearly filmed after elimination so she probably just had a hard time disguising her disappointment. Reply

Yeah I think she's more just upset because she was truly slated to make top 3 and she just blew it so hard and it was 100% her fault. Reply

I've always wondered when they film that and it's when they pack up their shit, right? I only realized it in this Valentina episode that when she goes to pack her bags that she has the same outfit as from the interviews. Is this how it always is? I need to go watch some Untuckeds. Reply

Parent

Valentina, wtf were you thinking?



NGL, I was hoping it was going to be Alexis Michelle or Nina this week, I'm over both of their attitudes. Reply

I know most of you aren't here for Sasha but I find her so fucking adorable. Like i'd actually want to be friends with her (ik its not the point but still). When they were in the workroom and she was like 'awn, you told a joke' to trinity I melted lol I also love her looks bc i'm also hf for arsty fartsy queens <3 Reply

i love Sasha! she's fun and sometimes she can get a little too intellectual but it works! she's very one of kind and i think her look is going to be a breakout like Ravens, Trixie's, and Kim Chi's. Reply

I love how she rocks her bald looks and the fact she does bald drag because of her mom makes it even more amazing to me <3 Reply

Parent

Same, Sasha is my favorite! Reply

Sasha was the last queen I actually learned the name of (always forgot she was there) but she's charming, smart, cute, and I'd be her friend.



But my dream of dreams is to have brunch with some friends and Valentina and Farrah are there lol Reply

Parent

Did Shea only pack swimsuits?



The elimination was totally correct and Valentina only has herself to blame for messing up the challenge and not knowing the lyrics. And all of this to an Ariana Grande song too...gorl. She got too cocky and thought she could skate by just because the judges love her personality.



Nina and Alexis don't deserve the hate. Nina just did her job and lipsynced to the song like every other contestant, and at least Alexis was humble enough to take the time & learn the lyrics.

For this lipsync and situation, no Alexis doesn't deserve the hate, but as a whole, her personality is wearing thin. She's full of excuses when she's not in the top and it's irritating. Reply

I don't like her personality either, but I was only talking about this instance. It was clear Nina and Val had the weakest pilot. Reply

Did Shea only pack swimsuits?



NOT WITH THAT ICON, SIS!



(jk i obviously love miss Bianca all my dresses have the same shape Del Rio <3) Reply

Parent

That lipsync was so embarrassing and that on top of their performance was a lot for one episode. Peppermint's look was so, so amazing and I wanted her to win just for that. I need Alexis to commit more to being a villain/out-of-touch. And props to both Peppermint and Trinity for keeping their calm. Reply

I feel like the judges are being a lot softer on the girls this season IDK. No one is calling out Shea's swimsuits, Nina's boy chest I feel like would have probably gotten a mention in the past as well as the fact that she's constantly rehashing the same skull look, Alexis's look was tragic and consistently shows no taste, Peppermint for a while leaning on basic pink blah-ness. I don't get it.



I'm sad Valentina left because she was one of the more standout queens this season in terms of having a defined point of view. I'm rooting for Trinity and Shea but I just need Alexis and Nina to go. They both have stank attitudes, especially Alexis who is such a know it all and only cares about herself. I can't believe no one read her for her bald spot in the reading challenge. Reply

Alexis's look was tragic and consistently shows no taste



I'm still not over her lecturing the girls about how they should've told her her dress on the fur challenge was awful Reply

ESPECIALLY since they seemingly did try to tell her and she either brushed them off or didn't get the hint. Like - you being mediocre or not measuring up is nobody's fault bu your own LOL Reply

I'm over nina's attitude and woe is me trash. i think she's talented and original but she's too old to be acting like that. I'm into drag race nina. IG live nina is cool tho. Alexis is stank and has no taste. she's had maybe 2 good looks this entire season and hypes herself up so much but fails to deliver and then blames other people for being better. she has to be the one to go next week. i also hate those damn 3 foot nails she always puts on. Reply

I agree with EVERYTHING you have to say about Alexis. She's so entitled and...why? You never bring it and when you do it's the most basic Drag Queen 101 that's only endearing when truly older queens do it (see: Mrs. Kasha Davis), and that's because older queens come from that world and have the wisdom & experience to underscore classic drag with great insight and hilarious jokes.



Alexis is too old to be that much clueless of a bitch (not that being a clueless bitch is okay, but with newbies I can explain it easier) and she's too young to embody that type of foundational style and get away with it. I rarely ever see her talk TO the other contestants, so much as she talks down to them.



And for what, Alexis? Where does your hoity-toity sense of condescension come from? Reply

Parent

Stans really have ruined Drag Race imo



Before the queens could act like themselves and we'd get some really great moments but now the new queens will guard themselves a lot in order to protect themselves from rabid stans Reply

stans and social media. the combo of being behind a computer screen and obsessing over an edited show makes people batshit. Reply

keeping the mask on was just embarrassing.



stans trying to blame anyone else or say it wasnt fair...



idk why val didnt just pull a cucu (who never knows the words) and just exaggerate your mouth and move your damn body. at least that would've been trying.keeping the mask on was just embarrassing.stans trying to blame anyone else or say it wasnt fair... Reply

stans have ruined drag race, the world, and the economy. Shea's IG live speech told everyone what they needed to know but Nina is going to wake up with death threats in her inbox today so. Reply

http://imgur.com/a/1lqtD these fools even tried to come for bianca when she spoke pure common sense. Reply

