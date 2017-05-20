Finding Prince Charming's Impact! Fire Island's Justin nudes leak online.
- Fire Island (Logo's version of The Real World) cast member (and sexy daddy) Justin nudes have leaked online.
- He revealed he's had body issues in the past and has been public about how being nude helped him overcome it.
ONTD, show us your nudes!
He really took all the joy of oggling a big dick but big dicks are fairly often given to guys who are assholes so no surprise.
I'm waiting to the shoe to drop, so far all the drama is so contrived. It's just Cheyenne and Jorge having issues with people in their house and arguing about it.
so much regret
#Shallow #NotSorry
Cheyenne and Jorge are insufferable and Patrick is consistent inconsiderate.
So... There's that..
And Jorge has had "mistresses" over the years but now he felt some sort of regret and khasan has clearly been enabling it.
I have no emotional connection to anyone.
I sound like a #bitterbitch
I went to say hi to some friends at a table in a restaurant a few years back and one of them whispered to my friend and showed him his phone, and my friend spoke up and was like, "Oh he's showing me a picture of a dick and asked me if it's yours and I said yes."
I hope if it gets a new season, they get a more exciting, less samey cast and keep them at the house the entire summer, not just weekends.
I'm not going to check out his nudes because I'm assuming they leaked with out his permission, and that's not cool -if he was a woman you all would be foaming at the mouth mad.
I was chatting with him the night the show premiered lol
who messaged who first?
why are you on scruff?
receipts?