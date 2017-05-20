May 20th, 2017, 08:55 am helyanwe89 The Originals 4x10 Promo SourceGot to be honest - the promo looks terrible. This should not be a Hayley plot. Rebekah & Kol are supposed to be back and aren't even in the promo - but that plot needed to go to one of them instead or something. Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills, vampire diaries / the originals (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
I knew they were going to kill him after his character assassination, though he'll be back.
Daniel is still going to appear in every episode in the season.
