Can't stand Hayley/Elijah, otherwise the plot into his mind or wherever would be interesting. The red door should be about the dopplegangers/Tatia. I love that connection he has to them and Daniel has great chemistry with Nina.



I knew they were going to kill him after his character assassination, though he'll be back. Reply

Thread

Link

If it woke Hayley up to the person he really is lead to some realization I could maybe deal with it, but I just know they're going to play it as Hayley now knows him better than anyone else and use it to prop up their terrible romance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really sucks bc they do a pretty good job of establishing Hayley's characterization, but then they have her act as like a totally different person when it comes to Elijah specifically.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched the ep yet, but I know about Elijah. They better do something to bring him back. He doesn't deserve to die :( Reply

Thread

Link

He's not really dead, he's trapped in the same necklace that Finn was back in Season 2.



Daniel is still going to appear in every episode in the season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daniel worried me when he posted on his insta "tired of this" with a vid of him getting his dead make up on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something tells me Elijah won't stay dead Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

when will elijah actually die? i'm so sick of him and his bullshit all in the name for 'family'. and i can't believe klaus and hayley are so willing to sacrifice e/o to save his dumb ass when they have a daughter. when people complained about this one of the writers simply said "they're not good people" lmao! clearly, if they can't put their daughter above their shitty brother/occasional dick partner. let elijah die Reply

Thread

Link

This should be a summer show next year Reply

Thread

Link